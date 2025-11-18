Hey Pandas, Have You Got Any Mushroom Recipes?

by

Obviously, EVERYONE likes mushrooms. You’d have to be an evil, body-harvesting alien not to like mushrooms.

Do you have any recipes using mushrooms?

#1

It’s a simple one. Good as a starter or as a side on cold days (it’s a hearty dish):

Heat up some butter, throw in some chopped onions (as much or as little as your like) and just a little garlic. Then you put the sliced (portobello) mushrooms in. Add just little salt and as much pepper as you enjoy. Keep the temperature high and fry them for a minute or two. Then add full-fat cream. Give it a quick stir.

Fill this mixture now in some ramekins. Pour a mixture of breadcrumbs and grated cheese on top. Throw them in the oven until the topping is golden-brown.

Let it cool down quick … can be very hot inside. And enjoy.

#2

I have tried a recipe where I sauteed some button and enoki mushrooms in butter and a bit of stock than chopped them up finely and mixed in with mashed potatoes.

Might seem a bit weird and not for everyone but don’t knock it til you’ve tried it XP

#3

Grits, butter, Parmesan, truffle powder. Enjoy!

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
How The Show “Riverdale” Has Evolved Since Season 1
3 min read
Jan, 27, 2019
This Photographer Points His Camera The “Wrong” Way At The World’s Most Visited Locations
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
30 Ways To Tell Someone Is A Bad Parent, Shared By This Online Thread
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Vegan Bride Uninvites All Meat-Eaters, Goes Viral For All The Wrong Reasons
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Find Dead Body on Set of BBC Serial Killer Drama “Rellik”
3 min read
Sep, 19, 2017
Steve Harvey Little Big Shots
Why Was Steve Harvey Replaced on Little Big Shots?
3 min read
May, 23, 2019
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.