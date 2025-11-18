Hey Pandas, Have You Got Any Mushroom Recipes?

Obviously, EVERYONE likes mushrooms. You’d have to be an evil, body-harvesting alien not to like mushrooms.
Do you have any recipes using mushrooms?
#1
It’s a simple one. Good as a starter or as a side on cold days (it’s a hearty dish):
Heat up some butter, throw in some chopped onions (as much or as little as your like) and just a little garlic. Then you put the sliced (portobello) mushrooms in. Add just little salt and as much pepper as you enjoy. Keep the temperature high and fry them for a minute or two. Then add full-fat cream. Give it a quick stir.
Fill this mixture now in some ramekins. Pour a mixture of breadcrumbs and grated cheese on top. Throw them in the oven until the topping is golden-brown.
Let it cool down quick … can be very hot inside. And enjoy.
#2
I have tried a recipe where I sauteed some button and enoki mushrooms in butter and a bit of stock than chopped them up finely and mixed in with mashed potatoes.
Might seem a bit weird and not for everyone but don’t knock it til you’ve tried it XP
#3
Grits, butter, Parmesan, truffle powder. Enjoy!
