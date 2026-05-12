Woman Thinks She Has Won A MIL Lottery, Gets A Reality Check After Her Engagement: “Boy, Was I Wrong”

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Some mothers struggle to “let go” of their kids, sons in particular, when they grow up and develop their own lives. Sometimes, the moms in question don’t have the healthiest reactions, to the detriment of their kid’s future partners.

A woman shared her particularly unpleasant experience with a mother-in-law who went from fairly normal to downright toxic after she began to act like she was married to the woman’s fiancé. The internet shared their thoughts and gave her some advice on how to handle boundaries with someone this unhinged.

Some in-laws can get very territorial about their family

Woman Thinks She Has Won A MIL Lottery, Gets A Reality Check After Her Engagement: “Boy, Was I Wrong”

Image credits: RDNE Stock project / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Woman Thinks She Has Won A MIL Lottery, Gets A Reality Check After Her Engagement: “Boy, Was I Wrong”

So one woman needed some help with handling a truly toxic MIL

Woman Thinks She Has Won A MIL Lottery, Gets A Reality Check After Her Engagement: “Boy, Was I Wrong”
Woman Thinks She Has Won A MIL Lottery, Gets A Reality Check After Her Engagement: “Boy, Was I Wrong”
Woman Thinks She Has Won A MIL Lottery, Gets A Reality Check After Her Engagement: “Boy, Was I Wrong”
Woman Thinks She Has Won A MIL Lottery, Gets A Reality Check After Her Engagement: “Boy, Was I Wrong”
Woman Thinks She Has Won A MIL Lottery, Gets A Reality Check After Her Engagement: “Boy, Was I Wrong”

Image credits: Anna Shvets / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Woman Thinks She Has Won A MIL Lottery, Gets A Reality Check After Her Engagement: “Boy, Was I Wrong”
Woman Thinks She Has Won A MIL Lottery, Gets A Reality Check After Her Engagement: “Boy, Was I Wrong”
Woman Thinks She Has Won A MIL Lottery, Gets A Reality Check After Her Engagement: “Boy, Was I Wrong”
Woman Thinks She Has Won A MIL Lottery, Gets A Reality Check After Her Engagement: “Boy, Was I Wrong”
Woman Thinks She Has Won A MIL Lottery, Gets A Reality Check After Her Engagement: “Boy, Was I Wrong”
Woman Thinks She Has Won A MIL Lottery, Gets A Reality Check After Her Engagement: “Boy, Was I Wrong”

Image credits: cookie_studio / Magnific (not the actual photo)

Woman Thinks She Has Won A MIL Lottery, Gets A Reality Check After Her Engagement: “Boy, Was I Wrong”
Woman Thinks She Has Won A MIL Lottery, Gets A Reality Check After Her Engagement: “Boy, Was I Wrong”
Woman Thinks She Has Won A MIL Lottery, Gets A Reality Check After Her Engagement: “Boy, Was I Wrong”
Woman Thinks She Has Won A MIL Lottery, Gets A Reality Check After Her Engagement: “Boy, Was I Wrong”
Woman Thinks She Has Won A MIL Lottery, Gets A Reality Check After Her Engagement: “Boy, Was I Wrong”
Woman Thinks She Has Won A MIL Lottery, Gets A Reality Check After Her Engagement: “Boy, Was I Wrong”
Woman Thinks She Has Won A MIL Lottery, Gets A Reality Check After Her Engagement: “Boy, Was I Wrong”

Image credits: Freepik (not the actual photo)

Woman Thinks She Has Won A MIL Lottery, Gets A Reality Check After Her Engagement: “Boy, Was I Wrong”
Woman Thinks She Has Won A MIL Lottery, Gets A Reality Check After Her Engagement: “Boy, Was I Wrong”
Woman Thinks She Has Won A MIL Lottery, Gets A Reality Check After Her Engagement: “Boy, Was I Wrong”
Woman Thinks She Has Won A MIL Lottery, Gets A Reality Check After Her Engagement: “Boy, Was I Wrong”
Woman Thinks She Has Won A MIL Lottery, Gets A Reality Check After Her Engagement: “Boy, Was I Wrong”
Woman Thinks She Has Won A MIL Lottery, Gets A Reality Check After Her Engagement: “Boy, Was I Wrong”

Image credits: MART PRODUCTION / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Woman Thinks She Has Won A MIL Lottery, Gets A Reality Check After Her Engagement: “Boy, Was I Wrong”
Woman Thinks She Has Won A MIL Lottery, Gets A Reality Check After Her Engagement: “Boy, Was I Wrong”
Woman Thinks She Has Won A MIL Lottery, Gets A Reality Check After Her Engagement: “Boy, Was I Wrong”
Woman Thinks She Has Won A MIL Lottery, Gets A Reality Check After Her Engagement: “Boy, Was I Wrong”
Woman Thinks She Has Won A MIL Lottery, Gets A Reality Check After Her Engagement: “Boy, Was I Wrong”
Woman Thinks She Has Won A MIL Lottery, Gets A Reality Check After Her Engagement: “Boy, Was I Wrong”
Woman Thinks She Has Won A MIL Lottery, Gets A Reality Check After Her Engagement: “Boy, Was I Wrong”

Image credits: Mikael Blomkvist  / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Woman Thinks She Has Won A MIL Lottery, Gets A Reality Check After Her Engagement: “Boy, Was I Wrong”
Woman Thinks She Has Won A MIL Lottery, Gets A Reality Check After Her Engagement: “Boy, Was I Wrong”
Woman Thinks She Has Won A MIL Lottery, Gets A Reality Check After Her Engagement: “Boy, Was I Wrong”
Woman Thinks She Has Won A MIL Lottery, Gets A Reality Check After Her Engagement: “Boy, Was I Wrong”
Woman Thinks She Has Won A MIL Lottery, Gets A Reality Check After Her Engagement: “Boy, Was I Wrong”
Woman Thinks She Has Won A MIL Lottery, Gets A Reality Check After Her Engagement: “Boy, Was I Wrong”
Woman Thinks She Has Won A MIL Lottery, Gets A Reality Check After Her Engagement: “Boy, Was I Wrong”

Image credits:

A few people asked for more details

Woman Thinks She Has Won A MIL Lottery, Gets A Reality Check After Her Engagement: “Boy, Was I Wrong”
Woman Thinks She Has Won A MIL Lottery, Gets A Reality Check After Her Engagement: “Boy, Was I Wrong”
Woman Thinks She Has Won A MIL Lottery, Gets A Reality Check After Her Engagement: “Boy, Was I Wrong”

Others thought the MIL was way out of line

Woman Thinks She Has Won A MIL Lottery, Gets A Reality Check After Her Engagement: “Boy, Was I Wrong”
Woman Thinks She Has Won A MIL Lottery, Gets A Reality Check After Her Engagement: “Boy, Was I Wrong”
Woman Thinks She Has Won A MIL Lottery, Gets A Reality Check After Her Engagement: “Boy, Was I Wrong”
Woman Thinks She Has Won A MIL Lottery, Gets A Reality Check After Her Engagement: “Boy, Was I Wrong”
Woman Thinks She Has Won A MIL Lottery, Gets A Reality Check After Her Engagement: “Boy, Was I Wrong”
Woman Thinks She Has Won A MIL Lottery, Gets A Reality Check After Her Engagement: “Boy, Was I Wrong”
Woman Thinks She Has Won A MIL Lottery, Gets A Reality Check After Her Engagement: “Boy, Was I Wrong”
Woman Thinks She Has Won A MIL Lottery, Gets A Reality Check After Her Engagement: “Boy, Was I Wrong”
Woman Thinks She Has Won A MIL Lottery, Gets A Reality Check After Her Engagement: “Boy, Was I Wrong”
Woman Thinks She Has Won A MIL Lottery, Gets A Reality Check After Her Engagement: “Boy, Was I Wrong”
Woman Thinks She Has Won A MIL Lottery, Gets A Reality Check After Her Engagement: “Boy, Was I Wrong”
Woman Thinks She Has Won A MIL Lottery, Gets A Reality Check After Her Engagement: “Boy, Was I Wrong”
Woman Thinks She Has Won A MIL Lottery, Gets A Reality Check After Her Engagement: “Boy, Was I Wrong”
Woman Thinks She Has Won A MIL Lottery, Gets A Reality Check After Her Engagement: “Boy, Was I Wrong”
Woman Thinks She Has Won A MIL Lottery, Gets A Reality Check After Her Engagement: “Boy, Was I Wrong”
Woman Thinks She Has Won A MIL Lottery, Gets A Reality Check After Her Engagement: “Boy, Was I Wrong”
Woman Thinks She Has Won A MIL Lottery, Gets A Reality Check After Her Engagement: “Boy, Was I Wrong”
Woman Thinks She Has Won A MIL Lottery, Gets A Reality Check After Her Engagement: “Boy, Was I Wrong”
Woman Thinks She Has Won A MIL Lottery, Gets A Reality Check After Her Engagement: “Boy, Was I Wrong”
Woman Thinks She Has Won A MIL Lottery, Gets A Reality Check After Her Engagement: “Boy, Was I Wrong”
Woman Thinks She Has Won A MIL Lottery, Gets A Reality Check After Her Engagement: “Boy, Was I Wrong”
Woman Thinks She Has Won A MIL Lottery, Gets A Reality Check After Her Engagement: “Boy, Was I Wrong”
Woman Thinks She Has Won A MIL Lottery, Gets A Reality Check After Her Engagement: “Boy, Was I Wrong”
Woman Thinks She Has Won A MIL Lottery, Gets A Reality Check After Her Engagement: “Boy, Was I Wrong”
Woman Thinks She Has Won A MIL Lottery, Gets A Reality Check After Her Engagement: “Boy, Was I Wrong”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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