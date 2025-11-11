I Traveled 40,000km Around Australia And Brough Back These Stunning Photos

by

My name’s Johan Lolos and I traveled around Australia for a year after I left Belgium to start a trip around the world. With more than 40,000km done by car, hitchhiking, plane, boat, train, bus, I visited every state and territory and saw some stunning scenery.

During my year with the kangaroos, I was a witness of sea turtles laying their eggs in the Northern Territory, I swam with whale-sharks and wild dolphins in Western Australia, experienced a shark cage diving and played with wild sea lions in South Australia, did a 3 days/3 nights sailing cruise in the Whitsundays, got my PADI diving licence in Cairns, flew over the Great Barrier Reef and saw so many breathtaking views. Australia definitely is an amazing country, that’s why I wanted to share with you some of my best shots.

Now I’ve just arrived in New Zealand for a year and hopefully I’ll keep inspiring people and help them discover fantastic places.

More info: Instagram | Facebook

Pinnacles, WA

12 Apostles, Great Ocean Road, VIC

Bare Sand Island, NT

Bay of Fires, TAS

Uluru, NT

Blue Mountains, NSW

Darwin, NT

Devils Marbles, NT

Gunlom, Kakadu National Park, NT

Heart Reef, Great Barrier Reef, QLD

Kalbarri National Park, WA

Kangaroo Island, SA

Katherine Gorge, NT

Kimberley, WA

Lady Elliot Island, QLD

Loch Ard Gorge, VIC

Sydney, NSW

Whitehaven Beach, QLD

Margaret River, WA

Kakadu National Park, NT

Whitehaven Beach, QLD

Ningaloo Reef, WA

Nudey Beach, Fitzroy Island, QLD

Port Lincoln, SA

Rainbow Beach, QLD

Whitsunday Islands, QLD

Shell Beach, WA

Sydney, NSW

Uluru, NT

Whitehaven Beach, QLD

