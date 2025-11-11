I Traveled 40,000km Around Australia And Brough Back These Stunning Photos

My name’s Johan Lolos and I traveled around Australia for a year after I left Belgium to start a trip around the world. With more than 40,000km done by car, hitchhiking, plane, boat, train, bus, I visited every state and territory and saw some stunning scenery.
During my year with the kangaroos, I was a witness of sea turtles laying their eggs in the Northern Territory, I swam with whale-sharks and wild dolphins in Western Australia, experienced a shark cage diving and played with wild sea lions in South Australia, did a 3 days/3 nights sailing cruise in the Whitsundays, got my PADI diving licence in Cairns, flew over the Great Barrier Reef and saw so many breathtaking views. Australia definitely is an amazing country, that’s why I wanted to share with you some of my best shots.
Now I’ve just arrived in New Zealand for a year and hopefully I’ll keep inspiring people and help them discover fantastic places.
More info: Instagram | Facebook
Pinnacles, WA
12 Apostles, Great Ocean Road, VIC
Bare Sand Island, NT
Bay of Fires, TAS
Uluru, NT
Blue Mountains, NSW
Darwin, NT
Devils Marbles, NT
Gunlom, Kakadu National Park, NT
Heart Reef, Great Barrier Reef, QLD
Kalbarri National Park, WA
Kangaroo Island, SA
Katherine Gorge, NT
Kimberley, WA
Lady Elliot Island, QLD
Loch Ard Gorge, VIC
Sydney, NSW
Whitehaven Beach, QLD
Margaret River, WA
Kakadu National Park, NT
Whitehaven Beach, QLD
Ningaloo Reef, WA
Nudey Beach, Fitzroy Island, QLD
Port Lincoln, SA
Rainbow Beach, QLD
Whitsunday Islands, QLD
Shell Beach, WA
Sydney, NSW
Uluru, NT
Whitehaven Beach, QLD
