30 Memes That Introverts Might Recognize Themselves In, Shared By This IG Account

Introversion has its highs and lows. While interactions with people can be daunting sometimes, spending time with oneself has simple, sheer joys.
But if you want an excellent representation of a wallflower’s life, here’s the Introvert_Memestation Instagram page. It features posts showing the unnecessary fears of making a phone call, some intrusive thoughts while alone, and the burdensome idea of socializing.
We’ve picked out some of the standout memes and compiled them in a list for you to enjoy and perhaps even relate to.
#1
Image source: introvert_memestation
#2
Image source: introvert_memestation
#3
Image source: introvert_memestation
#4
Image source: introvert_memestation
#5
Image source: introvert_memestation
#6
Image source: introvert_memestation
#7
Image source: introvert_memestation
#8
Image source: introvert_memestation
#9
Image source: introvert_memestation
#10
Image source: introvert_memestation
#11
Image source: introvert_memestation
#12
Image source: introvert_memestation
#13
Image source: introvert_memestation
#14
Image source: introvert_memestation
#15
Image source: introvert_memestation
#16
Image source: introvert_memestation
#17
Image source: introvert_memestation
#18
Image source: introvert_memestation
#19
Image source: introvert_memestation
#20
Image source: introvert_memestation
#21
Image source: introvert_memestation
#22
Image source: introvert_memestation
#23
Image source: introvert_memestation
#24
Image source: introvert_memestation
#25
Image source: introvert_memestation
#26
Image source: introvert_memestation
#27
Image source: introvert_memestation
#28
Image source: introvert_memestation
#29
Image source: introvert_memestation
#30
Image source: introvert_memestation
Follow Us