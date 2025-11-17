75 Best-Selling Albums We Should All Easily Recognize

Even the most perfect songs are nothing compared to the best-selling albums of all time. They include around six or more brilliant songs from the same singer or a group that is compiled into one 30-minute (at least) product. There is something special about a best-selling album that encourages people to buy it and listen to its tracks. This specialness stems from several factors, like including popular singers or having a lineup of brilliant songs.
Singers sing the songs, so the more popular the performer, the higher the chance a listener will buy the album. Thus, it is not strange that Michael Jackson’s Thriller, the best-selling album of all time, was able to sell an astonishing 70 million copies since its release in 1982. While the songs themselves were good, by the 1980s, Jackson’s reputation as a pop star was big enough to attract the attention of listeners.
On the other hand, the songs themselves are what make the albums so successful. Their replayability, catchiness, and the overall quality of the tracks might get stuck in our minds, thus increasing the chance of us buying the album. Hotel California, by the group The Eagles, is one of the best-selling albums full of these tracks. From the titular Hotel California to The Last Resort — the songs from this album are perfect to listen to throughout your day.
If you are looking for the best music albums to listen to (and maybe acquire), look no further. In the list below, we have put the albums that sold the most copies in the world. Since they might include popular songs you might have already heard, upvote the albums you can easily recognize. On the other hand, if you have another album you like from the group or a singer, share it in the comments below.
#1 Back In Black – Ac/Dc (50 Million Sales)
AC/DC, known for their use of alternating and direct currents in their name, are no strangers to the world of best-selling music. On July 25th, 1980, the group released their seventh studio album, which rocked the world with 50 million copies sold. It includes Back in Black, Hells Bells, and many more legendary tracks.
Image source: amazon.com
#2 Thriller – Michael Jackson (70 Million Sales)
When talking about sold albums, we can’t forget to mention the “King of Pop” himself — Michael Jackson. Thriller, the sixth studio album of Jackson’s, released in 1982, became number one in the world with 70 million sold copies. It includes Thriller, Billie Jean, and many more legendary, catchy songs.
Image source: amazon.com
#3 The Dark Side Of The Moon – Pink Floyd (45 Million Sales)
Did you ever wonder what was on the dark side of the moon? If Pink Floyd has anything to say about it, it is that that side includes some banger music songs to listen to. Released in 1973, on March 1st, with 45 million copies sold, The Dark Side Of The Moon has become one of the best-selling albums of the Pink Floyd group and the best in the progressive rock genre.
Image source: amazon.com
#4 Hotel California – Eagles (42 Million Sales)
The Eagles are no strangers to some brilliant albums. Hotel California, their fifth studio album, released on December 8th, 1976, has sold around 42 million copies, and its tracks are listened to by drivers around the world. This album includes songs like Hotel California (obviously), The Last Resort, and others.
Image source: amazon.com
#5 Rumours – Fleetwood Mac (40 Million Sales)
Within a month of its release, Rumours, the 11th studio album by Fleetwood Mac, sold over 10 million copies worldwide, making it an immediate commercial success. In the next few decades, the album was able to garner 40 million sales, making it one of the best-selling albums of all time.
Image source: amazon.com
#6 Bat Out Of Hell – Meat Loaf (43 Million Sales)
As far as debut albums go, Meat Loaf might have the best one. With 43 million copies sold, Bat Out Of Hell was released on October 21st, 1977. The debut album includes some of the best tracks that Meat Loaf ever released. From Bat Out Of Hell to Paradise by the Dashboard Light, the album launched Meat Loaf’s career to new heights.
Image source: amazon.com
#7 Whitney Houston – The Bodyguard Soundtrack (45 Million Sales)
Even soundtracks are known to have sold quite a lot of copies when in record form. Whitney Houston, a pop star comparable to Michael Jackson, acted in The Bodyguard and created the soundtrack for it. With 45 million copies sold, the soundtrack has become one of the most iconic parts of the movie.
Image source: amazon.com
#8 Come On Over – Shania Twain (40 Million Sales)
One of the more modern albums on this list, Come On Over was released on November 4th, 1997, and was one of the charting products on music billboards. With 40 million copies sold, the album got recognized by the Guinness Book of World Records as the best-selling album of all time by a female singer.
Image source: amazon.com
#9 Their Greatest Hits (1971-1975) – Eagles (45 Million Sales)
From Take It Easy to Best of My Love, the Eagles have had a career full of catchy songs that we all might have listened to at least once. Since the Eagles created a list of brilliant songs, the group decided to compile Their Greatest Hits, which includes the best tracks. It sold 45 million copies.
Image source: amazon.com
#10 Saturday Night Fever Soundtrack (40 Million Sales)
What’s better than a calm Saturday night? One full of some catchy and rhythmic songs. The Saturday Night Fever Soundtrack was released together with the movie. Before the release of Thriller, this album was the best-selling album of all time. Stayin’ Alive, How Deep Is Your Love, and other tracks got included in it.
Image source: amazon.com
#11 LED Zeppelin IV – LED Zeppelin (37 Million Sales)
Led Zeppelin’s third album, which was somewhat of a letdown, led some to wonder if the rock group could charm the audience again. Luckily, their fourth studio album, Led Zeppelin IV, silenced the critics and energized the fans. With 37 million copies sold overall, the album includes tracks like Stairway to Heaven, one of the best rock songs ever.
Image source: amazon.com
#12 Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band – The Beatles (32 Million Sales)
We couldn’t have a list of best-selling albums without mentioning the rock group that first rocked the world stage — The Beatles. Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band, released on May 26, 1967, was the 8th studio album of the group and sold 32 million copies. Innovative and fun to listen to, it had quite an impact on the landscape of music.
Image source: amazon.com
#13 Jagged Little Pill – Alanis Morissette (33 Million Sales)
Jagged Little Pill was released in 1995 and won five Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year. Many journalists found it to be enjoyable but not particularly compelling. However, fans had already made up their minds that it was a fantastic album from beginning to end. It was so excellent that it inspired a musical to get made.
Image source: amazon.com
#14 Bad – Michael Jackson (35 Million Sales)
Michael Jackson is no stranger to a best-selling albums list. The 1987 album Bad, which includes around ten songs, sold 2.25 million copies in the United States in its first week alone. Overall, the album sold around 35 million copies around the world. In 2012, Bad 25 was released by the Jackson estate.
Image source: amazon.com
#15 Legend – Bob Marley & The Wailers (33 Million Sales)
As far as legends go, Bob Marley, The Wailers, and the album they performed on are usually labeled as being just that. Legendary. The compilation album Legend was released in 1984 and quickly swept up listeners around the world. It is estimated that it sold 33 million copies, making it one of the best-selling reggae albums.
Image source: amazon.com
#16 Abbey Road – The Beatles (31 Million Sales)
As far as memorable album covers go, Abbey Road has been mimicked by everyone and shown everywhere. It was The Beatles’ eleventh studio album and has sold over 31 million copies since its release in September 1969. Sadly, this was the last album that the band recorded together before breaking up.
Image source: amazon.com
#17 Dirty Dancing Soundtrack (32 Million Sales)
Sometimes, soundtracks are more memorable than the movies they come from originally. The Dirty Dancing Soundtrack, released on July 18, 1987, accumulated 32 million copies sold. While it might not be the number one best-selling album of all time in the world, it did become one in Germany, as 3.25 million copies were sold there.
Image source: amazon.com
#18 Queen – Greatest Hits (25 Million Sales)
Image source: amazon.com
#19 Born In The U.S.A. – Bruce Springsteen (30 Million Sales)
When you have the United States of America in the title of your album, it’s only natural for Americans to buy it when they see it. Born In The U.S.A., an album from the mind of Bruce Springsteen, had 30 million copies sold, with 17 million of them in the United States. It includes tracks like Cover Me and, of course, Born In The U.S.A.
Image source: amazon.com
#20 Simon & Garfunkel – Bridge Over Troubled Water (25 Million Sales)
Image source: amazon.com
#21 21 – Adele (31 Million Sales)
21 is the age requirement to drink and also the title of Adele’s second studio album. 21, released on January 24, 2011, explores the feelings the singer had when she broke up with her partner, making it one of the saddest albums to listen to. Ironically enough, the album consists of 11 songs (standard edition) and not 21.
Image source: amazon.com
#22 1 – The Beatles (31 Million Sales)
While it might have a one in its title, this album is not number one on the list of the best-selling albums of all time. Almost all of the band’s number-one singles from the UK or the US between 1962 and 1970 are included in this collection. Released on November 13, 2000, this compilation album has sold over 31 million copies.
Image source: amazon.com
#23 Appetite For Destruction – Guns N’ Roses (30 Million Sales)
Although initial reviews of Appetite for Destruction were mixed, it has since garnered praise and is now one of the best albums. Released on July 21, 1987, the album sold 18 million copies in the United States alone and 12 million in foreign markets. This album includes the group’s memorable songs like Welcome to the Jungle.
Image source: amazon.com
#24 Brothers In Arms – Dire Straits (30 Million Sales)
Image source: amazon.com
#25 ABBA Gold: Greatest Hits – ABBA (30 Million Sales)
Image source: amazon.com
#26 Nirvana – Nevermind (26 Million Sales)
Image source: amazon.com
#27 Boston – Boston (20 Million Sales)
Image source: amazon.com
#28 Falling Into You – Céline Dion (32 Million Sales)
While Céline Dion might be famous today for her Titanic song that gets played over and over again on Valentine’s Day, her 14th album was only able to reach the 16th position. With 32 million copies sold, Falling Into You, released on March 11, 1996, cemented Dion as one of the most popular singers in the world of pop.
Image source: amazon.com
#29 The Wall – Pink Floyd (30 Million Sales)
Image source: amazon.com
#30 Prince And The Revolution – Purple Rain (25 Million Sales)
Image source: amazon.com
#31 Bon Jovi – Slippery When Wet (20 Million Sales)
Image source: amazon.com
#32 Def Leppard – Hysteria (20 Million Sales)
Image source: amazon.com
#33 Elton John – Goodbye Yellow Brick Road (20 Million Sales)
Image source: amazon.com
#34 Pink Floyd – Wish You Were Here (20 Million Sales)
Image source: amazon.com
#35 Supernatural – Santana (30 Million Sales)
Image source: amazon.com
#36 Grease Soundtrack (30 Million Sales)
Image source: amazon.com
#37 Tracy Chapman – Tracy Chapman (20 Million Sales)
Image source: amazon.com
#38 Dangerous – Michael Jackson (32 Million Sales)
As far as long productions go, this album was produced from June 1989 to October 1991 before finally being released in the November of the same year as its completion. With 14 singles in the album, 12 discuss themes like poverty and racism. With 32 million copies sold, Dangerous is a must-listen for all Jackson’s fans.
Image source: amazon.com
#39 Phil Collins – No Jacket Required (25 Million Sales)
Image source: amazon.com
#40 Carole King – Tapestry (25 Million Sales)
Image source: amazon.com
#41 George Michael – Faith (25 Million Sales)
Image source: amazon.com
#42 Elton John – Greatest Hits (24 Million Sales)
Image source: amazon.com
#43 Green Day – Dookie (20 Million Sales)
Image source: amazon.com
#44 Whitney Houston – Whitney (20 Million Sales)
Image source: amazon.com
#45 The Eminem Show – Eminem (27 Million Sales)
Image source: amazon.com
#46 Eric Clapton – Unplugged (26 Million Sales)
Image source: amazon.com
#47 U2 – The Joshua Tree (25 Million Sales)
Image source: amazon.com
#48 Oasis – (What’s The Story) Morning Glory? (22 Million Sales)
Image source: amazon.com
#49 Eminem – The Marshall Mathers Lp (25 Million Sales)
Image source: amazon.com
#50 Linkin Park – Hybrid Theory (25 Million Sales)
Image source: amazon.com
#51 Self-Titled Album – Metallica (31 Million Sales)
Metallica, more popularly known as The Black Album, is Metallica’s fifth album, released on August 12, 1991. The band’s music transitioned from the thrash metal sound that characterized their four previous albums to a slower, heavier, and more sophisticated sound with the release of this album. The album sold 31 million copies.
Image source: amazon.com
#52 Come Away With Me – Norah Jones (27 Million Sales)
Image source: amazon.com
#53 Elvis Presley – Elvis’ Christmas Album (20 Million Sales)
Image source: amazon.com
#54 Shania Twain – The Woman In Me (20 Million Sales)
Image source: amazon.com
#55 Lauryn Hill – The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill (20 Million Sales)
Image source: amazon.com
#56 Fugees – The Score (20 Million Sales)
Image source: amazon.com
#57 Madonna – Like A Virgin (21 Million Sales)
Image source: amazon.com
#58 Bon Jovi – Cross Road (21 Million Sales)
Image source: amazon.com
#59 The Immaculate Collection – Madonna (30 Million Sales)
Image source: amazon.com
#60 Titanic Soundtrack (30 Million Sales)
Image source: amazon.com
#61 Music Box – Mariah Carey (28 Million Sales)
Image source: amazon.com
#62 Britney Spears – …baby One More Time (26 Million Sales)
Image source: amazon.com
#63 Madonna – True Blue (25 Million Sales)
Image source: amazon.com
#64 Britney Spears – Oops!… I Did It Again (20 Million Sales)
Image source: amazon.com
#65 Lionel Richie – Can’t Slow Down (20 Million Sales)
Image source: amazon.com
#66 Various Artists – Flashdance: Original Soundtrack From The Motion Picture (20 Million Sales)
Image source: amazon.com
#67 Let’s Talk About Love – Céline Dion (31 Million Sales)
Another entry from Céline Dion that garnered over 30 million sales — Let’s Talk About Love was released on November 14, 1997. The album saw Dion working with many other popular singers of the decade, including the Bee Gees, Barbara Streisand, and many more. With 31 million copies sold, this album includes the popular hit My Heart Will Go On.
Image source: amazon.com
#68 Backstreet Boys – Millennium (24 Million Sales)
Image source: amazon.com
#69 Adele – 25 (23 Million Sales)
Image source: amazon.com
#70 Spice Girls – Spice (23 Million Sales)
Image source: amazon.com
#71 Michael Jackson – History: Past, Present And Future, Book I (22 Million Sales)
Image source: amazon.com
#72 Celine Dion – All The Way… A Decade Of Song (22 Million Sales)
Image source: amazon.com
#73 Mariah Carey – Daydream (20 Million Sales)
Image source: amazon.com
#74 Michael Jackson – Off The Wall (20 Million Sales)
Image source: amazon.com
#75 Celine Dion – The Colour Of My Love (20 Million Sales)
Image source: amazon.com
Follow Us