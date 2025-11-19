My Hand-Carved Designs From Paper Inspired By Natural Elements (21 Pics)

I am Parth Kothekar from Ahmedabad, India. I started my papercutting journey in 2012 and have been experimenting with and learning from papercuts ever since. To challenge myself, I create thematic paper art series from time to time.
These works are from my solo exhibition, which took place in 2024 at Art and Charlie Gallery. In this show, I showcased how humans are damaging nature to construct their homes. Each artwork is hand-carved using a craft knife and takes a minimum of 20 days to complete.
Nature’s Vortex
Image credits: ParthKothekar
To illustrate how construction is damaging natural habitats, I have used various bird nests and incorporated construction elements inside them to show that by building our homes, we are destroying theirs.
In this series, I have showcased that there is no land left for birds to survive, so they have started living beneath the earth.
Starling Birds Murmuration
In this artwork, I have depicted a dead tree surrounded by starling birds, whose murmuration creates a pattern resembling a tree.
Bird Vortex
