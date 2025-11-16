Hey Pandas, What Is Something You Are Currently Obsessed With? (Closed)

It can be anything, a hobby, a fandom, a person (but not creepy, more like you love hanging out with them), or whatever else! Have fun!
#1
bp
#2
Bored panda. I like to pretend that everyone here is my friend, because I don’t really like my friends at school (I hate being around them) and all my good friends are far away. Also the articles are fun to read.
#3
music, although i’ve always had an obsession and probably always will. i’ve been singing my entire life and i’ve played piano since i was 3, and i taught myself ukulele and guitar in 7th grade. plus the actual listening to music part is awesome, i spend thousands of hours listening every year.
#4
Doctor Who! Always and forever, that show taught me english
#5
u guys might have realized based on my previous comments and bio, but rottmnt! i am totally obsessed and if anyone in a 100 mile radius even mentions it im gonna run up to them and info dump about it (im joking, but i am really obsessed). The first few episodes are a bit bland, but once you go further into the show, it becomes more interesting. You guys should really try it out and you can find the first season and the movie on netflix. i think you can find the whole series on yt too but i watched the second season on an *ahem* totally legal website…? too bad it got cancelled :(
#6
Absolutely obsessed with music….always have been, always will be…. Devote most of my time to listening to music, researching music, endlessly seaching for something new in my favorite and varied genres….
At the moment I’m weaning myself off an unhealthy obsession with doomy, dark folk music…. Too much doom and darkness can’t be healthy!!!
#7
North Korea. The “Hermit Kingdom.” Millions of people are starving. There are gulags and prison camps where people serve life sentences of hard labor for minor infractions. Often the generation after that prisoner will also serve life terms. Meanwhile Pyongyang residents live like royalty…. so bizzarre. I recommend reading about people that have survived escape from NK.
#8
The sun lmao. That and PNW native plants
#9
Heartstopper! It’s my comfort graphic novel series that I love reading.
#10
Next Space Rebels. Computer game. Fun. And no violence or scary parts, nothing anxiety inducing.
#11
Tights/Pantyhose. I also sell them. My obsession is dear to my heart.
#12
hAhAhA THE MAZE RUNNER. Everything about it. Books in general. The Mortal Instruments. PJO. HOO. I AM ALL THE FANDOMS IN ONE PERSON YOU CANT STOP ME!!!!!!! Ok im calm now.
#13
nothing
#14
Reading manwha
#15
Obsessed with reddit. Now, I just wanna delete reddit from my phone.
#16
Taylor Swift. My previous phases include:The British royal family, astronomy, My Little Pony, The Good Place and now it’s Taylor Swift.
#17
I’d have to say The Hunger Games, The Owl House, and Storytelling
#18
#19
…
Michael Jackson.
His music and video games are the only things I can remember from when I was 3. He used to pop up everywhere now and then. But anytime he started showing up, suddenly he’d be everywhere, and then he’d disappear again. His name and topic, of course. Now, I’ve kind of embraced it. I listen to his music every day and know a lot about him. I wish I was an 80’s so badly, though I know I was born in the decade God intended…
It’s weird. I’m not sure how to feel about him. Obsessing fully would be unhealthy and uncalled for. I really like his music and… his eyes, I guess?
And of course I can’t tear myself away from BP. Thanks for making it so good I couldn’t leave, y’all.
#20
1) Peru. I love to read about the Incas.
2)Physics.
3)Bored Panda.
#21
I’m obsessed with science but more specifically astronomy and immunology in humans because they’re so interesting! I’m watching an anime called Hataraku Saibou/Cells at Work which is about how the cells in the human body each do their job everyday. The anime is one of the only few reasons why I’m holding on
#22
Rock climbing, reading (sadly don’t read as much anymore), BP, and my one singular friend (not in a creepy way, just she’s the only one I meet outside of school and like spending time with)
#23
Conan Gray’s music.
#24
My Hero Academia lmao. It was the first anime I ever watched (besides Pokemon) and I absolutely love it, even though I know many don’t. Also books, music, and making art from colored pens because YES
#25
I like pretending to be australian
#26
LEGOs, art and dragons! (Recently it’s been the latter two)
#27
The band Måneskin
#28
pokemon (umbreon)
drawing,
bp
dude perfect
youtube
depression
#29
Legend of Zelda and Venom
previous obsessions include: The Owl House, Quotev, Warrior Cats, Wings of Fire, and Harry Potter, among others lol
#30
I love broadway musicals
(especially heathers and beetlejuice!)
#31
As you can tell by the pfp, Demon Slayer :D
Haven’t read the manga but I have gotten spoilers through memes lmao. But it hasn’t made the show bad or anything.
The Hantengu clones are awesome
#32
Demon Slayer lol
