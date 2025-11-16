“I’m With The Boomers On This One”: 30 Old-Fashioned Things People Still Enjoy Doing, As Shared On This Online Thread

“Back in my day, we had to actually call each other on the phone if we wanted to talk!”
“Back in my day, we used to write each other letters on paper!”
“Back in my day, we used to meet each other in person, not on this gosh darn internet!”
If you’ve ever heard someone lamenting the way technology has changed society (perhaps you’ve even said these things yourself), know that you’re not alone. Reddit users have recently been sharing the things they stand by doing the old-fashioned way, regardless of technology, and they’ve raised some excellent points.
Down below, you’ll find a list of things proving that newer might not always mean better, as well as an interview we were lucky enough to receive from William A., the man who sparked this conversation in the first place. To celebrate all of the things that are best done the old-school way, be sure to upvote the responses you agree with, and feel free to share anything else you like doing the old-fashioned way in the comments section. Then if you’re interested in checking out another Bored Panda article highlighting what else was better in the past, look no further than right here.
#1
Physical menus at restaurants. I’m with the boomers on this one
#2
Read. Love to have a book where I can turn the pages.
#3
I don’t need alexa to turn on s**t for me and i don’t need to clap lights on
I can walk allllll the way over to the switch
#4
Physical board games/card games. Most of the app versions of the games I like aren’t that great. Plus, it’s more fun to play with someone.
#5
I honestly prefer buying things completely instead of paying a monthly fee.
#6
Physical buttons for climate controls in a car. I refuse to buy a car that only uses a touch screen for everything. Much safer to not have to fiddle with a touch screen while driving.
#7
I print photos and keep them in photo albums. I like to keep the special moments of life as a book and go through it page by page.
#8
Buy music. Unfortunately buying cds just isn’t as easy as it used to be. But I prefer physical media, and just convert it to digital. I hate streaming music. I don’t trust the stuff I love to always be available. I like having ownership of what I listen to
#9
Given the choice between phone and laptop, I’ll use the laptop for everything.
#10
Make notes on paper. I will typically use index cards because they are not as easy to “fly away” or get crumpled or lost. But hey…. that’s just me!
#11
Wear an analog watch. It’s so easy just to glance at your wrist instead of fiddling around with your phone to get the time.
#12
I still use an old school calendar. I like looking at the entire month and being able to just “write” and not have to keyboard from my ipad or iphone. We do use the google calendar for family stuff so we are all on the same page for activities, work, babysitting etc. Each has its purpose
#13
In-person checkouts.
I don’t know why but I just hate those automated self-checkouts.
#14
Wired headphones. I don’t have to charge them and I can use them during flights.
#15
Physical buttons on most things.
I understand how touch screens and trackpads are more flexible, but I really enjoy the tactile sensation, the certainty that you definitely pressed the right button.
The extra sensation that allows you to more precisely press buttons, and the ability to press buttons with things besides your bare finger, like a gloved finger or your knuckle because you’re holding something, and probably a few other things I can’t think of right now.
#16
Drawing. I never really got the hang of digital art. It’s much easier and more satisfying for me to have all of the tactile input from my work. Also, I sew, and along the same lines I prefer to hand-draft patterns.
#17
There’s something satisfying and nostalgic about seeing the physical photos. I have my favorites displayed in frames, so I can see them every day. Makes me happy.
#18
Tap water is still pretty great; just keep some in the fridge and it’s all you need. F**k your bottled water.
#19
Cooking. I prefer to make meals from scratch. Not all of these pre made powders and dressings.
#20
Going out to eat without our phones. Leave them in the car or in a purse or something. There’s very little reason to have a phone attached to you at all times. Put down the phone and pick up a conversation.
#21
Writing letters. And I still love the feeling of reading a physical book, although I do also use audiobooks/psfs/ect now too.
But the smell of an old book and the crinkly pages and when it’s a well loved story? Asdfdaa
#22
shopping in person. I usually read reviews of an item online and buy it in person. The problem is, here in Canada you can’t find anything decent in person anymore, everything but the most basic stuff is only online
#23
I try to raise, grow, hunt, and forage as much as my own food as possible. It’s expensive and time consuming but the result for my mental health is priceless. I know my scale isn’t possible for everyone but i highly recommend atleast growing something from seed to plate, the sence of pride and accomplishment you’ll feel is hard to describe.
#24
Shifting gears.
I know automatics have taken over and stickshift is going the way of the dodo, but I’ll always prefer a stick any day of the week.
If you know when to shift and what gears you can cruise in for each road condition, you’ll always get better mileage than an auto.
That’s why I can get up to 34mpg in my brother’s challenger.
Also, a clutch swap is cheaper and easier than a full auto rebuild.
Sure manual trans failures do happen, but it’s far less common than automatic failures.
#25
Cooking using firewoods. It gives more aromatic flavor to your food
#26
Crafty stuff in general, but in particular, sewing. Hand sewing is peaceful, quiet, portable, and just overall more satisfying. Plus I get better bragging rights on the finished product.
#27
Dating.
I feel online dating robs us of the best things of meeting new people, the thrill you get when you catch someone eyeing you a couple of times and the excitement of approaching, the fun of rejection, because it can be funny to be rejected, and the hotness of seducing each other escalating towards pleasure and the joy of meeting someone you can build a future with
None of that can be provided by dating apps, it’s like cheap porn, you see an image that shakes your loins and swipe.
That’s boring.
#28
Still listen to radio in the car. No podcasts, playlists, etc.
I have a decent commute in a heavily populated area so I listen for the local traffic report every fifteen minutes, and their general talk radio in between.
#29
Not sure if this counts, but I grind my coffee by hand and use a simple brewing method (either chemex or french press) to make it.
I think having full control over the process leads to better tasting coffee than I get with any automatic machine. Also, having a ritual that I do every morning and takes a little elbow grease helps kickstart my day.
#30
Math.
I tried to improve it with a class a couple of years back, and I had to answer it in a word file, using some addon to make the formulas.
It takes forever. On paper it’s just scribble scribble, calculator, answer.
