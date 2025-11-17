“The Simpsons” Animator Illustrates Humorous Everyday Moments Of Talking Animals (40 New Pics)

Liz Climo is an American cartoonist known for her adorable animal illustrations. In her comics, she often imagines the everyday problems and moments animals might face if they interacted the way we humans do. Her cartoons focus on positivity, self-love, and finding joy in life. The diverse nature of Climo’s characters makes readers feel like they belong and are represented in her work.

In addition to her comic work, Climo worked as a character artist for the popular television show “The Simpsons”. She has also written and illustrated 16 books, which have been translated into 14 languages and adapted for greeting cards, plushies, calendars, and other forms of merchandise.

We’ve collected some of the most recent comics Climo shared on her Instagram for you to enjoy. Scroll down to immerse yourself in the humorous universe of talking animals!

#1

Image source: lizclimo

#2

Image source: lizclimo

#3

Image source: lizclimo

#4

Image source: lizclimo

#5

Image source: lizclimo

#6

Image source: lizclimo

#7

Image source: lizclimo

#8

Image source: lizclimo

#9

Image source: lizclimo

#10

Image source: lizclimo

#11

Image source: lizclimo

#12

Image source: lizclimo

#13

Image source: lizclimo

#14

Image source: lizclimo

#15

Image source: lizclimo

#16

Image source: lizclimo

#17

Image source: lizclimo

#18

Image source: lizclimo

#19

Image source: lizclimo

#20

Image source: lizclimo

#21

Image source: lizclimo

#22

Image source: lizclimo

#23

Image source: lizclimo

#24

Image source: lizclimo

#25

Image source: lizclimo

#26

Image source: lizclimo

#27

Image source: lizclimo

#28

Image source: lizclimo

#29

Image source: lizclimo

#30

Image source: lizclimo

#31

Image source: lizclimo

#32

Image source: lizclimo

#33

Image source: lizclimo

#34

Image source: lizclimo

#35

Image source: lizclimo

#36

Image source: lizclimo

#37

Image source: lizclimo

#38

Image source: lizclimo

#39

Image source: lizclimo

#40

Image source: lizclimo

