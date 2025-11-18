Woman Accidentally Texts A Detailed First Date Review And Rating To Her Date

Despite being the age-old method of meeting someone, first date stories can range from cute to downright horrible. Some folks have an entire playbook of methods to get out of a terrible first date without making a scene. Fortunately, for every cringe-worthy date, there are stories of hilarious misunderstandings and accidents that are more comical than painful.
A woman shared her embarrassing story of accidentally texting a first date review to the man she saw instead of her friends. We reached out to the woman who shared the tale via private message and will update the article when she gets back to us.
Most folks are pretty nervous when going on a first date
Image credits: valeriygoncharukphoto/Envato (not the actual photo)
But one woman accidentally sent a “review” of her time to her date instead of her friends
Image credits: carlesiturbe/Envato (not the actual photo)
Image credits: sparklinghotmess
Meeting someone for the first time is a bit nerve wracking
Image credits: Prostock-studio/Envato (not the actual photo)
Everyone wants to leave a good first impression when they finally meet that person they’ve been messaging. So it’s not exactly surprising if one goes into a first date already feeling nervous and a bit jittery. Fortunately, everything seemed to have been going well in this story right up until the woman started texting and didn’t pay enough attention to the recipient.
This texting mishap was, at worst, just a bit embarrassing and ultimately didn’t end the woman’s chances of a second date. Indeed, as she shared in the comments (which can be found below) he agreed to a second date later. It’s worth noting that situations like this can actually be pretty good icebreakers and a test of compatible humor. It probably helps that it was basically a glowing review.
Indeed, as some folks debated in the comments, if we didn’t know this was an accident, it might even look like an attempt at flirting. A little vulnerability and plausible deniability is not the worst way to keep a conversation going after a date. Plus, he seemed to take the situation in good humor, which is important. Someone getting very angry that they were reviewing a date with their friends is a red flag.
Indeed, this is actually a level of good communication most couples struggle with early on in the dating process. Normally, the awareness and caginess people feel gets in the way of allowing folks to express their opinions at this stage. Indeed, him asking for a date review might seem a bit weird, but the fact that it’s an accident helps.
Texting the wrong person can go a lot worse
Image credits: lucigerma/Envato (not the actual photo)
Other people have been less lucky in the past when it comes to sending the wrong text to the wrong person. For example, one Gulfport, Mississippi police officer kept receiving texts from a person who thought he was his smoking buddy. “Bruh, we smoke all the time,” (actual quote) is not the sort of thing most people send to cops, particularly when the topic of conversation isn’t tobacco.
Despite the fact that many people are digital natives at this point, it’s surprising just how often mistakes like this are made. Obviously, inebriation of any kind might cause someone to not notice who they are texting. In the context of a relationship, there are also some folks who “accidentally” text someone, using the guise of “clicking on the wrong contact” to build plausible deniability.
However, those are all unnecessary hypotheticals, as this story has a happy ending. As one commenter noted, this is a perfect opportunity for “Joe” to ask how he can turn an 8/10 into a 10/10 date. Which is blatantly obvious as one of the best set-ups for a second date invitation of all time.
Some folks wanted more details
Readers thought the situation was funny and some gave a few suggestions
Others shared similar experiences
Follow Us