The Best 30 Hair Braid Styles From A Self-Taught Artist That Any Rapunzel Would Love

Hair braiding has been a part of human life for thousands of years—whether as a social art, cultural heritage, fashion, or just personal grooming preference. This particular way to wear your hair can be quite elaborate and complicated. Meet Trendafilka Kirova and her fantasy-like hair designs mesmerizing hair-braiding enthusiasts.

Originally from Macedonia, she has a master’s degree in economics and up until a few years ago, she was working as an accountant as well as an auditor who didn’t really imagine she would radically change her career. She also couldn’t guess the attention her work would receive and that her followers on Instagram would surpass 230k. We invite you to check out the pretty magical designs and let us know your favorite hair braids from the list!

#1

Image source: another_braid

Image source: another_braid

#2

Image source: another_braid

Image source: another_braid

#3

Image source: another_braid

Image source: another_braid

#4

Image source: another_braid

Image source: another_braid

#5

Image source: another_braid

Image source: another_braid

#6

Image source: another_braid

Image source: another_braid

#7

Image source: another_braid

Image source: another_braid

#8

Image source: another_braid

Image source: another_braid

#9

Image source: another_braid

Image source: another_braid

#10

Image source: another_braid

Image source: another_braid

#11

Image source: another_braid

Image source: another_braid

#12

Image source: another_braid

Image source: another_braid

#13

Image source: another_braid

Image source: another_braid

#14

Image source: another_braid

Image source: another_braid

#15

Image source: another_braid

Image source: another_braid

#16

Image source: another_braid

Image source: another_braid

#17

Image source: another_braid

Image source: another_braid

#18

Image source: another_braid

Image source: another_braid

#19

Image source: another_braid

Image source: another_braid

#20

Image source: another_braid

Image source: another_braid

#21

Image source: another_braid

Image source: another_braid

#22

Image source: another_braid

Image source: another_braid

#23

Image source: another_braid

Image source: another_braid

#24

Image source: another_braid

Image source: another_braid

#25

Image source: another_braid

Image source: another_braid

#26

Image source: another_braid

Image source: another_braid

#27

Image source: another_braid

Image source: another_braid

#28

Image source: another_braid

Image source: another_braid

#29

Image source: another_braid

Image source: another_braid

#30

Image source: another_braid

Image source: another_braid

