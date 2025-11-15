Hey Pandas, Can You Tell Me How To Make Yourself Calm Down When Freaking Out? (Closed)

by

I’m having/had a mental breakdown and need ways to calm down.

#1

I usually get a drink of something and try to relax-
Then I snuggle with my stuffed animal 😊

#2

i could eat or listen to music orrrrrrr i could keep freaking out UvU

#3

Go into a quiet room with a book and a hot beverage and let it take you into another world. Books are amazing at doing that.

#4

What I do is just get away from what’s distressing me and close the door of my room. I then just lay down. Not on my bed or anything just on the floor lay down. Then just let your mind run wild.

#5

The classic breath in, breath out

#6

If you are in the middle of a panic attack, try to list 5 things that are blue in your surroundings, then list 5 objects in your apartment, that are round, then list 5 things that you can hear and so on.. that way your focus will shift from your own state, and concentration can help calm you down if you are hyperventillateing.

#7

I have a lot of mental breakdowns and I find that these things help me the best:

– Closing my eyes and listening to my favorite music. Even if it’s loud and fast paced, your favorite songs can help you escape time and calm down.
– Saying tongue twisters as fast as possible. I always mess up and it makes me laugh.
– Box breathing, look it up!
– Taking a long hot bath.
– Venting to someone I care about, usually my girlfriend, because she listens and gives the best advice.
– Chocolate. Eat chocolate.
– Get off of screens for a while and try to just lay down and relax.
– Go outside (if there’s good weather) and walk around for a bit.
– If you’re getting too stressed or pressured at one point over school or work, take a 10 minute break and do one of these things.

I hope it helps!

#8

I would go to my bed get food I like music watch some YT and sleep on it.

#9

listen to your favorite songs/ podcast and do your favorite hobby

#10

Try doing yoga. Yoga dog is a good app for that. (not trying to post an ad but it really helps)

#11

If you have a dog or a cat, you can cuddle with him/her.

#12

I usually go to a dark place, close my eyes, and focus on my breathing.

#13

Music 100%

#14

You can’t.

#15

I lie down and imagine that my body is so heavy I can’t move. Between breathing, I hold my breath for a few seconds, as much as I can, to relax my chest. Saying mantras during a panic attack also helps.

