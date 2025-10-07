“This King Deserves A Raise”: Dua Lipa’s Guard Stops Fan From Touching Her At LA Concert

Singer Dua Lipa, currently headlining her Radical Optimism tour, was caught in an unsettling moment at her October 4 show in Los Angeles, where a fan allegedly tried to touch her inappropriately while posing for a selfie.
As the man made his move, a security guard swiftly stepped in and swatted his hand away.
The incident, captured on video and shared online the following day, went massively viral with more than 3.9 million views. Now, outraged fans are calling for the identity of the offending fan to be revealed, and for the security guard to be given a raise.
A clip of a fan trying to grab Dua Lipa’s behind at a concert went massively viral over the weekend
The video was shared by a fan account on X yesterday (October 5) and shows Dua walking up to a barricade at the Kia Forum to greet concertgoers and take photos.
While posing for a group selfie, one of the men in the front row reached his hand behind her back and began subtly moving it downward. Before he could get any further, Dua’s security guard stepped in and slapped the hand away.
“She looked so uncomfortable at the end,” one viewer wrote.
“Dude was trying to be slick… should be banned,” another added.
The moment was brief, but unmistakable. And while Dua tried to remain calm and continued posing with others, fans immediately took to social media to express their anger.
“It’s the way he slowly moved down,” one user posted, summarizing the creepiness of the gesture.
Others speculated about the identity and intent of the fan, hoping to launch an online shaming campaign.
“Who is the dude who thought he could cop a feel of her behind?” a user asked.
Fans debated whether the man’s actions were intentional, with some pointing to his alleged orientation as proof of his innocence
“I actually met this guy last night before the show and he was so, so, so nice. So it bums me out to see this,” an alleged concertgoer wrote.
Unable to find further clues on the man’s identity, fans then focused on his alleged orientation, making assumptions based on his mannerisms and clothing.
“Gay dudes are so weird,” a user argued. “She has a generational body, but that doesn’t mean you can take advantage of her,” one fan wrote.
Then, a second netizen claiming to know the man joined the conversation, confirming what others had suspected.
“He’s gay btw. I promise he wasn’t trying to be sneaky. I’m friends with him,” they wrote, presenting the man’s orientation as an excuse.
“I thought gay men could get away with anything with women? I’m confused,” another added.
“Just because that man is gay doesn’t mean he can touch Dua’s butt. I feel sad when I see things like this. Good thing security was there,” a third one replied.
The security guard’s swift action earned praise from Dua Lipa’s fans, who called for him to receive a raise
Having decided who the villain of the story was, fans then moved on to identify the hero: the security guard.
A second angle of the clip surfaced within hours. Shot from the side, it offered a clear view of the guard’s face and showed exactly how fast he reacted.
“That security guard moved like a Marvel hero, give that man a bonus,” one user wrote.
“This king deserves a raise,” said another.
Viewers credited him with saving the moment. One hand swat and he prevented a potential headline from turning into something worse.
“This is why security guards are the real MVPs of every pop concert.”
Though Dua Lipa kept smiling and continued greeting others, some fans noticed she seemed shaken after the interaction
“She was clearly thrown off by it. Even if it was subtle, it still matters. She shouldn’t have to worry about that when she’s being kind,” one post read.
Fan-run accounts rallied behind the pop star, calling the moment “disgusting” and launching discussions around what kind of behavior should be expected, and enforced, at live events.
“Celebrities shouldn’t feel pressured to take pictures when they’re not comfortable. Forget any fan who thinks otherwise,” a user argued.
“I knew as soon as he started talking that he wasn’t a real fan,” another added. “The entire interaction was so awkward, and I could tell she was uncomfortable.”
Dua Lipa has not publicly commented on the video. Her next shows are scheduled at the Kia Forum on October 7 and 8, followed by stops in San Francisco, Seattle, and Latin America in December.
Fans believe this week’s viral moment will lead to the team behind The Radical Optimism tour restricting fan interactions and tightening security around the singer.
“It’s always weirdos like this who ruin it for the rest of us,” a fan lamented
