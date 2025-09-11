Here Are 20 Of My Dog Pics

by

The following are pictures of my dog (the family dog, but I’m obsessed with him). He’s a pure Golden Retriever. His name is Jedda (Apparently, it’s a girl’s name; he’s a boy)

The photos are of him, captured by me and my family.

He was born with a bit of fur sticking up that we call his mohawk; only by being saturated does it stick down.

#1 He Loves Laying In Puddles

Here Are 20 Of My Dog Pics

#2

Here Are 20 Of My Dog Pics

#3 Jedda Has A Complicated Relationship With Elmo, He Loves Him, So He Bites His Head

Here Are 20 Of My Dog Pics

#4 Foot Pic!

Here Are 20 Of My Dog Pics

#5 Spending Way Too Much Time Too Close To The Fire, Has Yet To Be Burnt

Here Are 20 Of My Dog Pics

#6 One Of The Family ‘Pillows’ He Claimed As His Own

Here Are 20 Of My Dog Pics

#7 He’s Walking With Caution

Here Are 20 Of My Dog Pics

#8

Here Are 20 Of My Dog Pics

#9

Here Are 20 Of My Dog Pics

#10 He Likes Making Holes In His Toys And Sticking His Nose Through It

Here Are 20 Of My Dog Pics

#11 Puppy Pic!

Here Are 20 Of My Dog Pics

#12 There’s A Ball Outside The Frame That Needed To Be Thrown

Here Are 20 Of My Dog Pics

#13 ‘his’ Outside Couch That He Broke So The Humans Find It Uncomfortable To Sit On

Here Are 20 Of My Dog Pics

#14

Here Are 20 Of My Dog Pics

#15

Here Are 20 Of My Dog Pics

#16 He Liked To Play With Teddies (Numerous Old Teddies Have Been Harmed)

Here Are 20 Of My Dog Pics

#17 Boop

Here Are 20 Of My Dog Pics

#18 Surveying The Family Land

Here Are 20 Of My Dog Pics

#19

Here Are 20 Of My Dog Pics

#20 After Digging At The Beach

Here Are 20 Of My Dog Pics

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Five TV Finales Actually Worse Than the Dexter Finale
3 min read
Jan, 21, 2016
Mary-Margaret Humes Teases a Dawson’s Creek Revival
3 min read
Mar, 13, 2021
Heels Recap: Kayfabe
3 min read
Aug, 15, 2021
Five Awful Late Night Talk Shows You Forgot About
3 min read
Jan, 24, 2014
Nat Berman, Author at TVOvermind
3 min read
Sep, 26, 2012
58 Of The Most Messed Up School Incidents People Probably Won’t Forget
3 min read
Aug, 21, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.