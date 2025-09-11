Here Are 20 Of My Dog Pics

The following are pictures of my dog (the family dog, but I’m obsessed with him). He’s a pure Golden Retriever. His name is Jedda (Apparently, it’s a girl’s name; he’s a boy)
The photos are of him, captured by me and my family.
He was born with a bit of fur sticking up that we call his mohawk; only by being saturated does it stick down.
#1 He Loves Laying In Puddles
#2
#3 Jedda Has A Complicated Relationship With Elmo, He Loves Him, So He Bites His Head
#4 Foot Pic!
#5 Spending Way Too Much Time Too Close To The Fire, Has Yet To Be Burnt
#6 One Of The Family ‘Pillows’ He Claimed As His Own
#7 He’s Walking With Caution
#8
#9
#10 He Likes Making Holes In His Toys And Sticking His Nose Through It
#11 Puppy Pic!
#12 There’s A Ball Outside The Frame That Needed To Be Thrown
#13 ‘his’ Outside Couch That He Broke So The Humans Find It Uncomfortable To Sit On
#14
#15
#16 He Liked To Play With Teddies (Numerous Old Teddies Have Been Harmed)
#17 Boop
#18 Surveying The Family Land
#19
#20 After Digging At The Beach
