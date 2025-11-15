50 Times People Found The Most Unexpected Things (New Pics)

by

Life’s full of hidden treasure! Oh, sure, that phrase works metaphorically, too, but we’re being quite literal here. If you’re curious about the world and live for the unexpected, then Bored Panda’s got a treat for you. We’ve collected some of the best photos of interesting finds that people were astonished to discover. So go on, check them out! And though far from everything glitters like gold, you’re likely to admit that most of these finds are valuable in their own right.

Remember to upvote the photos that you loved the most, dear Pandas! Got any interesting finds to share with us? Drop us a comment or a photo in the comment section at the very bottom of this list. And if you’re in the mood for some more unexpectedly awesome finds, check out our most recent earlier posts here, here, as well as here.

While we can find many unexpected things by accident, it’s also important to stay curious as we continue growing older. And that goes for all things in life, not just amateur archeology. After all, keeping that energetic spark alive makes our lives have far more quality. One thing that we value is people keeping their childlike curiosity burning bright no matter how old they might get.

#1 My Husband Passed Away 2 Weeks Ago And In The Garage Behind A Piece Of Paper Hanging On The Wall I Found This

In the months before his passing he was unable to talk due to his brain cancer, so finding this note from him meant the world to me and is something I will cherish forever. We were married for 24 years.

50 Times People Found The Most Unexpected Things (New Pics)

Image source: Lacy Summers

#2 I Found A Baby Albino Oak In My Garden Some Years Ago And Realized That Plants Can Be Albinos Too, But They Do Not Live Long Since They Cannot Photosynthesize

50 Times People Found The Most Unexpected Things (New Pics)

Image source: Lunabora

#3 While Tearing Up Their Carpet, My In-Laws Found A Giant Monopoly Board

50 Times People Found The Most Unexpected Things (New Pics)

Image source: Yamaha234

#4 It’s A Little Unnerving When You Wake Up In The Morning And Find These Right Outside Your Tent

Gates of the Arctic National Park, Alaska.

50 Times People Found The Most Unexpected Things (New Pics)

Image source: mattymeis

#5 Splitting Firewood And Found A Piece Resembling The Sky In “The Starry Night”

50 Times People Found The Most Unexpected Things (New Pics)

Image source: virgilturtle

#6 387-Year-Old Shopping List Found Under The Floorboards Of A London Home

 The full text reads:

“Mr Bilby, I pray p[ro]vide to be sent too morrow in ye Cart some Greenfish, The Lights from my Lady Cranfeild[es] Cham[ber] 2 dozen of Pewter spoon[es]: one greate fireshovell for ye nursery; and ye o[t]hers which were sent to be exchanged for some of a better fashion, a new frying pan together with a note of ye prises of such Commoditie for ye rest.

Your loving friend

Robert Draper

Octobre 1633

Copthall”

50 Times People Found The Most Unexpected Things (New Pics)

Image source: National Trust

#7 This Silver Pendant I Found Metal Detecting Is Dated 227 Years Ago Today

50 Times People Found The Most Unexpected Things (New Pics)

Image source: Silver_Winged

#8 Found A Stargate In The Middle Of Nowhere Near Linz, Austria

50 Times People Found The Most Unexpected Things (New Pics)

Image source: zodd1981

#9 This Swirly Dandelion I Found

50 Times People Found The Most Unexpected Things (New Pics)

Image source: Golden_Snail_DK

#10 Found A Starfish In One Of My Mussels

50 Times People Found The Most Unexpected Things (New Pics)

Image source: DalhousieU23

#11 While Hiking An Isolated Jungle Trail In The Amazon, We Came Across This Post Marking The Equator

50 Times People Found The Most Unexpected Things (New Pics)

Image source: Intagvalley

#12 Osperlioceras Bicarinatum Golden Pyrite. Found In France

50 Times People Found The Most Unexpected Things (New Pics)

Image source: Browndog888

#13 I Found A Misprinted Penny (Front And Back)

50 Times People Found The Most Unexpected Things (New Pics)

Image source: jar0fstars

#14 Perfectly Round Rock I Found At The Beach

50 Times People Found The Most Unexpected Things (New Pics)

Image source: Fudgemnky

#15 Picasso Pebble

50 Times People Found The Most Unexpected Things (New Pics)

Image source: jonofthesouth

#16 I Found A Cyclops Moth And It Was Huge. Bigger Than Half My Hand

50 Times People Found The Most Unexpected Things (New Pics)

Image source: JustAMemeBeingADude

#17 We Were Digging Up Virgin Ground For A Garden And As I Was Tilling, We Found A Class Ring From 1954-1955

It only had initials and the school was closed, took me 3 months to find the owner’s daughter and was happy to reunite it with her family.

50 Times People Found The Most Unexpected Things (New Pics)

Image source: maxxim565

#18 This Tree I Found Grows Into Itself

50 Times People Found The Most Unexpected Things (New Pics)

Image source: FishayyMtg

#19 10-Carat Australian Sapphire I Found In A Creek

50 Times People Found The Most Unexpected Things (New Pics)

Image source: Numerous_Sport_2774

#20 I Found This Gravestone For Someone’s Beloved Dog In A Wooded Area Just Outside An Old Cemetary

50 Times People Found The Most Unexpected Things (New Pics)

Image source: James_Fennell

#21 Frozen Flower I Found In Austin During The Texas Winter Storm

50 Times People Found The Most Unexpected Things (New Pics)

Image source: Syllabub-Temporary

#22 Look At This Crazy Icicle I Found This Morning (There Is A Small Hole In The Metal Handrail)

50 Times People Found The Most Unexpected Things (New Pics)

Image source: merz-person

#23 Found A Steam Room And Hot Tub In My Basement, Behind A Wall During Demo

50 Times People Found The Most Unexpected Things (New Pics)

Image source: FeedtheFat

#24 This Morning I Found A Young Frog That Still Had Its Tail

50 Times People Found The Most Unexpected Things (New Pics)

Image source: MinisterOfVulgarity

#25 We Tore Up Some Carpeting In Our House Expecting Concrete But Instead Found This 70’s Masterpiece

50 Times People Found The Most Unexpected Things (New Pics)

Image source: CallistoChemical

#26 Found A Perfect Salt Crystal In My Sea Salt Packet

50 Times People Found The Most Unexpected Things (New Pics)

Image source: c3r3n1ty

#27 My Uncle Found A Bag Of Volcano Ash From Mount St. Helens With A Note Tucked In The Back Of One Of His Cupboards

50 Times People Found The Most Unexpected Things (New Pics)

Image source: blachat

#28 Found Original Homeowner In The Walls Of A Teardown

50 Times People Found The Most Unexpected Things (New Pics)

Image source: widewhiskers

#29 Found This Very Old Holy Bible In My Parents’ Garage. Dated 1881. Thought Maybe You Guys Might Find It Interesting As Well

50 Times People Found The Most Unexpected Things (New Pics)

Image source: strange_days12

#30 35 Rings Found On The Beach

50 Times People Found The Most Unexpected Things (New Pics)

Image source: Meprado

#31 Digging Through Old Boxes At 4am And Found A 200+ Page Novel That I Hand Wrote In 2009 When I Was 12 Years Old

50 Times People Found The Most Unexpected Things (New Pics)

Image source: blueskyn01se

#32 Ordered Fried Oysters From A Takeout Restaurant And Found A Pearl In One

50 Times People Found The Most Unexpected Things (New Pics)

Image source: ehhhidowhatican

#33 Found This Fish Was Frozen In Piece Of Ice, Texas 2021

50 Times People Found The Most Unexpected Things (New Pics)

Image source: Daddywithguns

#34 Found This Arrowhead While Digging A Hole In My Backyard

50 Times People Found The Most Unexpected Things (New Pics)

Image source: Jonahw8

#35 A Wall Was Removed In A Victorian House We Are Working At Which Revealed An Old Cast Iron Fireplace

50 Times People Found The Most Unexpected Things (New Pics)

Image source: blu_skydive

#36 Our Dog Found A Pacifier

50 Times People Found The Most Unexpected Things (New Pics)

Image source: martianruby

#37 My Mom And Uncle Found An USAF Target Drone On The Beach

50 Times People Found The Most Unexpected Things (New Pics)

Image source: coolmanjack

#38 I Found A Miniature Telephone Box On The Street

50 Times People Found The Most Unexpected Things (New Pics)

Image source: iMack7

#39 I Found This Print From Where A Gray Wolf Slept In The Snow. You Can Even See Her Ribs

50 Times People Found The Most Unexpected Things (New Pics)

Image source: savannahrosewildlife

#40 This Fossilized Imprint Of A Fern I Found In North Dakota

50 Times People Found The Most Unexpected Things (New Pics)

Image source: SissyHypno24

#41 Found An Edge Piece In My Bag Of Goldfish

50 Times People Found The Most Unexpected Things (New Pics)

Image source: dj_mumbles

#42 My Dad Found This Old Pamphlet Advertising Tourism To The World Trade Centre

50 Times People Found The Most Unexpected Things (New Pics)

Image source: Demiil

#43 I Found A Book Autographed By Bill Nye At The Thrift Store

50 Times People Found The Most Unexpected Things (New Pics)

Image source: nothingeatsyou

#44 Found A Nice Honeycomb Amber Brooch Today. Amber Is Quite Hard To Find, Such An Interesting Material

50 Times People Found The Most Unexpected Things (New Pics)

Image source: SAPSANA

#45 Look How Large This Tree Frog I Found Is

50 Times People Found The Most Unexpected Things (New Pics)

Image source: hardcoredad

#46 This Brooch I Found While Metal Detecting

50 Times People Found The Most Unexpected Things (New Pics)

Image source: NormIslandRandom

#47 A Humpback Whale Jaw I Found This Weekend In New England

50 Times People Found The Most Unexpected Things (New Pics)

Image source: scrambl3d33gs

#48 This Piece Of Wall That Got Rounded By The Sea

50 Times People Found The Most Unexpected Things (New Pics)

Image source: TheCorpseOfMarx

#49 Bought A Vintage Stove And Found A Newspaper From 1954 In It

50 Times People Found The Most Unexpected Things (New Pics)

Image source: wcs2

#50 This Old Color Pencil Box After Termites Ate All The Wood

50 Times People Found The Most Unexpected Things (New Pics)

Image source: Drship

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Hey Pandas, What Is Your Favorite Thing About The Community? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Inmate Cries Out In Pain During Execution As State Refuses To Turn Off Defibrillator, People Are Ruthless
3 min read
Aug, 7, 2025
Here Are 40 Of The Most Striking Photographs, As Selected By All About Photo Magazine Awards 2023: “The Mind’s Eye”
3 min read
Aug, 20, 2025
Five Minute Gotham Sneak Peek Shows Us Our Darkness
3 min read
Feb, 6, 2018
“Go Back To Your Wife”: Nicole Kidman And Keith Urban’s Breakup Triggers Wild Reactions
3 min read
Oct, 1, 2025
I Make Collages Out Of Recycled Magazines!
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.