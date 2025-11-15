50 Times People Found The Most Unexpected Things (New Pics)

Life’s full of hidden treasure! Oh, sure, that phrase works metaphorically, too, but we’re being quite literal here. If you’re curious about the world and live for the unexpected, then Bored Panda’s got a treat for you. We’ve collected some of the best photos of interesting finds that people were astonished to discover. So go on, check them out! And though far from everything glitters like gold, you’re likely to admit that most of these finds are valuable in their own right.
And if you're in the mood for some more unexpectedly awesome finds, check out our most recent earlier posts here, here, as well as here.
While we can find many unexpected things by accident, it’s also important to stay curious as we continue growing older. And that goes for all things in life, not just amateur archeology. After all, keeping that energetic spark alive makes our lives have far more quality. One thing that we value is people keeping their childlike curiosity burning bright no matter how old they might get.
#1 My Husband Passed Away 2 Weeks Ago And In The Garage Behind A Piece Of Paper Hanging On The Wall I Found This
In the months before his passing he was unable to talk due to his brain cancer, so finding this note from him meant the world to me and is something I will cherish forever. We were married for 24 years.
Image source: Lacy Summers
#2 I Found A Baby Albino Oak In My Garden Some Years Ago And Realized That Plants Can Be Albinos Too, But They Do Not Live Long Since They Cannot Photosynthesize
Image source: Lunabora
#3 While Tearing Up Their Carpet, My In-Laws Found A Giant Monopoly Board
Image source: Yamaha234
#4 It’s A Little Unnerving When You Wake Up In The Morning And Find These Right Outside Your Tent
Gates of the Arctic National Park, Alaska.
Image source: mattymeis
#5 Splitting Firewood And Found A Piece Resembling The Sky In “The Starry Night”
Image source: virgilturtle
#6 387-Year-Old Shopping List Found Under The Floorboards Of A London Home
The full text reads:
“Mr Bilby, I pray p[ro]vide to be sent too morrow in ye Cart some Greenfish, The Lights from my Lady Cranfeild[es] Cham[ber] 2 dozen of Pewter spoon[es]: one greate fireshovell for ye nursery; and ye o[t]hers which were sent to be exchanged for some of a better fashion, a new frying pan together with a note of ye prises of such Commoditie for ye rest.
Your loving friend
Robert Draper
Octobre 1633
Copthall”
Image source: National Trust
#7 This Silver Pendant I Found Metal Detecting Is Dated 227 Years Ago Today
Image source: Silver_Winged
#8 Found A Stargate In The Middle Of Nowhere Near Linz, Austria
Image source: zodd1981
#9 This Swirly Dandelion I Found
Image source: Golden_Snail_DK
#10 Found A Starfish In One Of My Mussels
Image source: DalhousieU23
#11 While Hiking An Isolated Jungle Trail In The Amazon, We Came Across This Post Marking The Equator
Image source: Intagvalley
#12 Osperlioceras Bicarinatum Golden Pyrite. Found In France
Image source: Browndog888
#13 I Found A Misprinted Penny (Front And Back)
Image source: jar0fstars
#14 Perfectly Round Rock I Found At The Beach
Image source: Fudgemnky
#15 Picasso Pebble
Image source: jonofthesouth
#16 I Found A Cyclops Moth And It Was Huge. Bigger Than Half My Hand
Image source: JustAMemeBeingADude
#17 We Were Digging Up Virgin Ground For A Garden And As I Was Tilling, We Found A Class Ring From 1954-1955
It only had initials and the school was closed, took me 3 months to find the owner’s daughter and was happy to reunite it with her family.
Image source: maxxim565
#18 This Tree I Found Grows Into Itself
Image source: FishayyMtg
#19 10-Carat Australian Sapphire I Found In A Creek
Image source: Numerous_Sport_2774
#20 I Found This Gravestone For Someone’s Beloved Dog In A Wooded Area Just Outside An Old Cemetary
Image source: James_Fennell
#21 Frozen Flower I Found In Austin During The Texas Winter Storm
Image source: Syllabub-Temporary
#22 Look At This Crazy Icicle I Found This Morning (There Is A Small Hole In The Metal Handrail)
Image source: merz-person
#23 Found A Steam Room And Hot Tub In My Basement, Behind A Wall During Demo
Image source: FeedtheFat
#24 This Morning I Found A Young Frog That Still Had Its Tail
Image source: MinisterOfVulgarity
#25 We Tore Up Some Carpeting In Our House Expecting Concrete But Instead Found This 70’s Masterpiece
Image source: CallistoChemical
#26 Found A Perfect Salt Crystal In My Sea Salt Packet
Image source: c3r3n1ty
#27 My Uncle Found A Bag Of Volcano Ash From Mount St. Helens With A Note Tucked In The Back Of One Of His Cupboards
Image source: blachat
#28 Found Original Homeowner In The Walls Of A Teardown
Image source: widewhiskers
#29 Found This Very Old Holy Bible In My Parents’ Garage. Dated 1881. Thought Maybe You Guys Might Find It Interesting As Well
Image source: strange_days12
#30 35 Rings Found On The Beach
Image source: Meprado
#31 Digging Through Old Boxes At 4am And Found A 200+ Page Novel That I Hand Wrote In 2009 When I Was 12 Years Old
Image source: blueskyn01se
#32 Ordered Fried Oysters From A Takeout Restaurant And Found A Pearl In One
Image source: ehhhidowhatican
#33 Found This Fish Was Frozen In Piece Of Ice, Texas 2021
Image source: Daddywithguns
#34 Found This Arrowhead While Digging A Hole In My Backyard
Image source: Jonahw8
#35 A Wall Was Removed In A Victorian House We Are Working At Which Revealed An Old Cast Iron Fireplace
Image source: blu_skydive
#36 Our Dog Found A Pacifier
Image source: martianruby
#37 My Mom And Uncle Found An USAF Target Drone On The Beach
Image source: coolmanjack
#38 I Found A Miniature Telephone Box On The Street
Image source: iMack7
#39 I Found This Print From Where A Gray Wolf Slept In The Snow. You Can Even See Her Ribs
Image source: savannahrosewildlife
#40 This Fossilized Imprint Of A Fern I Found In North Dakota
Image source: SissyHypno24
#41 Found An Edge Piece In My Bag Of Goldfish
Image source: dj_mumbles
#42 My Dad Found This Old Pamphlet Advertising Tourism To The World Trade Centre
Image source: Demiil
#43 I Found A Book Autographed By Bill Nye At The Thrift Store
Image source: nothingeatsyou
#44 Found A Nice Honeycomb Amber Brooch Today. Amber Is Quite Hard To Find, Such An Interesting Material
Image source: SAPSANA
#45 Look How Large This Tree Frog I Found Is
Image source: hardcoredad
#46 This Brooch I Found While Metal Detecting
Image source: NormIslandRandom
#47 A Humpback Whale Jaw I Found This Weekend In New England
Image source: scrambl3d33gs
#48 This Piece Of Wall That Got Rounded By The Sea
Image source: TheCorpseOfMarx
#49 Bought A Vintage Stove And Found A Newspaper From 1954 In It
Image source: wcs2
#50 This Old Color Pencil Box After Termites Ate All The Wood
Image source: Drship
