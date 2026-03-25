People Reveal The Things They Are So Obsessed With That It Grew Into A Collection (New Pics)

Some folks collect stamps and coins. Others go for vinyl records or vintage designer clothes. And then there are those who dedicate entire rooms or neatly arranged shelves to condiments, calculators, or even vacuum cleaners.
These are not the kinds of collector’s items you come across every day, which is exactly what makes them so interesting. Below, we’ve rounded up some of the most unusual and fascinating collections shared online. Scroll down to check them out and upvote your favorites.
#1 My Ceramic Fruit Collection
Image source: Due-Hovercraft977
#2 80’s Boombox Collection
Image source: 19volts
#3 Military/Industrial Gas Mask Collection
My collection of WWI, II/Post WWII/Industrial issued gas masks (masks issued between 1915-1988).
Image source: 19volts
#4 I Cleaned The Closet And Discovered My Roommate’s Strange Collection. You Wouldn’t Believe How Nervous The Dog Was
I’m not even sure I’ve ever seen my roommate vacuum before.
Image source: RSTRBLSTR
#5 Sharing My Ankylosaurus Collection
Image source: SixbyFire
#6 My Typewriter Collection
Image source: Mr_Space2008
#7 My Collection Of Vintage Mobile Phones, Ongoing Since 2006
Image source: _ITX_
#8 Amazing Sharpener Collection
Image source: Due-Entertainment541
#9 If You Spend A Lot Of Time In The Great Outdoors, Why Not Collect Your Own Stone Alphabet
Image source: P_U_K_E_K_O
#10 Every Single Nintendo Game From 1985-2000
Image source: ToddMinus
#11 My 0-99 Run Of Illinois License Plates
Image source: 21656
#12 About Half Of My Collection Of Old Dishes With Recipes Printed On Them
Image source: victoriathrifts
#13 I Added The 50th Anniversary Blu-Ray To My Jaws Collection Today
Image source: deceptishawn
#14 Dog And Wolf Themed Collection
My collection of dog and wolf items (not including all my figurines books and other little dog items). My favorite breeds to collect are Collies, Shibas, Akitas and rare spitz breeds.
Image source: Akitas237
#15 I Have Had My Corn Collection Sitting In A Closet For 25 Years. I Bought A Cabinet And Finally Put It Out
Image source: Twisty12223
#16 Where Can I Find Rare And Unique Heinz Sauce Packets In California?
So recently I just started this new collection of trying to collect every Heinz Sauce Packet. I’m trying to find the more rare and unique ones such as Strawberry, Honey Mustard, Barbecue Packet, Hot Taco, Salad Dressing! My most recent finds are Italian Dressing and Ranch Dressing!
Image source: Prestigious-Tap-8941
#17 All The Pointe Shoes From My Ballet Dancer Days
Image source: peachy_keen_23
#18 My Collection Of Metal Precision Spinning Tops
Image source: SpinningTopTom
#19 Any Disney Doll Collectors Here?
Image source: killrkoyote
#20 My Kpop Sanctuary
Image source: Hannah_7719
#21 A (Very) Brief Look At My Breadtab Collection. I Organize Them According To The Horg.com Taxonomic System
Image source: Team_Bees
#22 My Miniature Toilet Seat/Sink Collection
Image source: luizmilare1
#23 Radioactive Kitties
Image source: OrchidAgitated3590
#24 My Classic Mac Collection
I own one of each of the all-in-one designs of classic Macs – from the first one in 1984 to the G4 in the top right of the photo in 2002. (I have a 52xx Performa as well, it’s just currently in pieces).
Took 5 years of collecting, and I’m out of space to display any more, but I’m super proud of how my display turned out!
Image source: Jimmy422
#25 I Made Life-Sized Pokemon Out Of LEGO
Image source: Ddave_
#26 20 Years Of Collecting
Jigglypuff has been my favourite right from the beginning, so a fair amount of these pieces have been with me since childhood.
Image source: TrebleClefairy
#27 I Think My Board And Shelf Are Full
Time for more storage! Collector since ’97.
Image source: dudeidontknowok
#28 My Hoard Of Buttons. They Stay In Containers Under My Bed. Occasionally I Take Them Out And Play With Them. The Only Thing I Collect With No Purpose
Image source: Tina-Talks-Alot
#29 70’s Calculator Collection
Image source: ikosinski
#30 My Indiana Glass Hen On Nest Collection
Image source: IndyHen
#31 I’m Absolutely Obsessed With Thrifting Vintage Towels
Image source: FabulousDoughnut6332
#32 My Landsnail Collection
Image source: oliveman62, oliveman62
#33 My Collection Of Pencil Stubs From 2025
Image source: Wintertowne
#34 My Collection Of Skate Decks For Wall Art
Image source: getyeet
#35 Anyone Else Collect Sea Glass?
I find the process of looking for it very enjoyable and mindful. It’s less about the collection than the process, but I am always jazzed for find a really interesting new color!
Image source: Few_Philosopher_3402
#36 One Of My Smaller Collections: Paint Brush Rests
Image source: TheSmallAdventurer
#37 My Flashlight Collection
Image source: reddit.com
#38 My Collection Of Burger Shaped Items
Image source: lucid-anne
#39 My Collection Of Vintage Display Tubes
Image source: DenkJu
#40 Dad’s (Now My) Collection Of Microphone Cozies
My dad was in broadcasting, through the 80s and 90s he was likely responsible for the satellite connections for a ton of the live news and sports you watched on TV. He had a very impressive collection of microphone cozies detailing his career displayed prominently in his office. When he moved to a retirement home he culled the collection, these are the ones he held onto. I got them after he passed earlier this year and I just put them up on the shelf.
Image source: Jaybrrd
#41 Our Artificial Christmas Tree (Bought 1998) Was Shedding So Many Needles We Started Collecting
Image source: acidmine
#42 I Own The Largest Muppet Collection On The West Coast And Here’s Just One Wall Of My Collection (Yes, There’s More)
Image source: Libran98
#43 Zippos I’ve Found Over The Years Of Working At A Rubbish Dump In The UK
Image source: Daverose68
#44 Here’s My Whisker Collection. 300 In The Green Jar, As Impossible As That Looks
Been saving them for nearly a decade for the craft project of a lifetime.
Image source: aesythe
#45 My Burt’s Bees Collection 4 Years In The Making
Image source: geckedout
#46 Ten Years Ago When I Was 22, I Bought A Pack Of Pokémon Cards And My Girlfriend Thought They Were Cute So We Started Collecting
Now she is my wife and we have over 7,000 out of the 10,000+ currently in print. We enjoy watching movies while we organize the new cards we get into their binders.
Image source: reddit.com
#47 Cool Small Things I’ve Found At The Rubbish Dump
Image source: Daverose68
#48 My Collection Of Guinness World Record Books
Image source: TheTimo24
#49 Vintage LEGO Collection From Childhood / 1990s
Image source: NJDevil219
#50 Clear Retro Consoles
Image source: Benzona
#51 I Collect Jokers
Image source: minniemacktruck
#52 Polly Pocket Collection
Image source: Consistent-Night-728
#53 Here’s My Pencil Collection, I Always Ask People To Bring A Pencil Back From Their Travels
Image source: Beetlehann
#54 My Hawaiian Shirt Collection
Image source: LGreyS
#55 Movie Ticket Stubs From Over 20 Years
Image source: semicharmdlifer
#56 Mario 64 Remains The Only Game My Parents And I Played Through And Completed 100% Together As A Family
This is the toy line I used to dream for as a kid. And now I can collect it as an adult.
Image source: thx_4o77
#57 Some Of My Cameras
Image source: MrRabinowitz
#58 Four Leaf Clovers
At 605 now! I’ve found ones with leaves up to 7. The other day I found 19 fours and 4 fives. I started putting them in this book and dating them in 2021.
Image source: funky_film
#59 For Collectors, A Photo Of My Gaspar Noe Collection
Image source: Valou_irl
#60 Behold, My Stuff. Various Things I’ve Collected Over The Years
Image source: AvengingTaco
#61 My Figurine Collection. I Receive Them As Gifts Every Year, I Was Born On May 4th
Image source: Admirable04
#62 My Collection Of Glass 1963 Split Window Corvettes. I Have 50 Colors Produced. Some Glow Under Black Light
Image source: SpecialNeedsBurrito
#63 My Collection Of Color Test Strips From Packaging. Note Some Of The Unusual Shapes And Misprints
Image source: suburbiabarbie
#64 My Swizzle Stick Collection
Image source: eastcoastfarmergirl
#65 My Taco Bell Hat Collection
Image source: Killcams
#66 My Pokémon Collection
Image source: the_best_shadow_bun
#67 Finally, A Proper Way To Display My Collection
Image source: Jeffs24
#68 Cool 80’s Toys I’ve Collected Over The Years Of Working At A Rubbish Dump In The UK
Image source: Daverose68
#69 Almost My Entire Collection Of 50 Years Of Gaming In A Single Shot
Lifetime Gamer Here. I’m pretty excited that I can finally get all my great gaming goodness out of storage and start unpacking it. 5 Decades of my personal collection in a single shot. 50 Years Of Gaming, if anyone is interested.
Just more backstory. My kids have moved out and gone to college. I now have a spare room to make a gaming room. I moved everything out of storage and put it in my living room so I can sort it all out and get everything organized in my new gaming room. I even have a YouTube channel called “50 Years Of Gaming” if you want to see an up-close, quick video.
Image source: Oyoumeanthisgatekey
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