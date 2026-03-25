People Reveal The Things They Are So Obsessed With That It Grew Into A Collection (New Pics)

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Some folks collect stamps and coins. Others go for vinyl records or vintage designer clothes. And then there are those who dedicate entire rooms or neatly arranged shelves to condiments, calculators, or even vacuum cleaners.

These are not the kinds of collector’s items you come across every day, which is exactly what makes them so interesting. Below, we’ve rounded up some of the most unusual and fascinating collections shared online. Scroll down to check them out and upvote your favorites.

#1 My Ceramic Fruit Collection

People Reveal The Things They Are So Obsessed With That It Grew Into A Collection (New Pics)

Image source: Due-Hovercraft977

#2 80’s Boombox Collection

People Reveal The Things They Are So Obsessed With That It Grew Into A Collection (New Pics)

Image source: 19volts

#3 Military/Industrial Gas Mask Collection

My collection of WWI, II/Post WWII/Industrial issued gas masks (masks issued between 1915-1988).

People Reveal The Things They Are So Obsessed With That It Grew Into A Collection (New Pics)

Image source: 19volts

#4 I Cleaned The Closet And Discovered My Roommate’s Strange Collection. You Wouldn’t Believe How Nervous The Dog Was

I’m not even sure I’ve ever seen my roommate vacuum before.

People Reveal The Things They Are So Obsessed With That It Grew Into A Collection (New Pics)

Image source: RSTRBLSTR

#5 Sharing My Ankylosaurus Collection

People Reveal The Things They Are So Obsessed With That It Grew Into A Collection (New Pics)

Image source: SixbyFire

#6 My Typewriter Collection

People Reveal The Things They Are So Obsessed With That It Grew Into A Collection (New Pics)

Image source: Mr_Space2008

#7 My Collection Of Vintage Mobile Phones, Ongoing Since 2006

People Reveal The Things They Are So Obsessed With That It Grew Into A Collection (New Pics)

Image source: _ITX_

#8 Amazing Sharpener Collection

People Reveal The Things They Are So Obsessed With That It Grew Into A Collection (New Pics)

Image source: Due-Entertainment541

#9 If You Spend A Lot Of Time In The Great Outdoors, Why Not Collect Your Own Stone Alphabet

People Reveal The Things They Are So Obsessed With That It Grew Into A Collection (New Pics)

Image source: P_U_K_E_K_O

#10 Every Single Nintendo Game From 1985-2000

People Reveal The Things They Are So Obsessed With That It Grew Into A Collection (New Pics)

Image source: ToddMinus

#11 My 0-99 Run Of Illinois License Plates

People Reveal The Things They Are So Obsessed With That It Grew Into A Collection (New Pics)

Image source: 21656

#12 About Half Of My Collection Of Old Dishes With Recipes Printed On Them

People Reveal The Things They Are So Obsessed With That It Grew Into A Collection (New Pics)

Image source: victoriathrifts

#13 I Added The 50th Anniversary Blu-Ray To My Jaws Collection Today

People Reveal The Things They Are So Obsessed With That It Grew Into A Collection (New Pics)

Image source: deceptishawn

#14 Dog And Wolf Themed Collection

My collection of dog and wolf items (not including all my figurines books and other little dog items). My favorite breeds to collect are Collies, Shibas, Akitas and rare spitz breeds.

People Reveal The Things They Are So Obsessed With That It Grew Into A Collection (New Pics)

Image source: Akitas237

#15 I Have Had My Corn Collection Sitting In A Closet For 25 Years. I Bought A Cabinet And Finally Put It Out

People Reveal The Things They Are So Obsessed With That It Grew Into A Collection (New Pics)

Image source: Twisty12223

#16 Where Can I Find Rare And Unique Heinz Sauce Packets In California?

So recently I just started this new collection of trying to collect every Heinz Sauce Packet. I’m trying to find the more rare and unique ones such as Strawberry, Honey Mustard, Barbecue Packet, Hot Taco, Salad Dressing! My most recent finds are Italian Dressing and Ranch Dressing!

People Reveal The Things They Are So Obsessed With That It Grew Into A Collection (New Pics)

Image source: Prestigious-Tap-8941

#17 All The Pointe Shoes From My Ballet Dancer Days

People Reveal The Things They Are So Obsessed With That It Grew Into A Collection (New Pics)

Image source: peachy_keen_23

#18 My Collection Of Metal Precision Spinning Tops

People Reveal The Things They Are So Obsessed With That It Grew Into A Collection (New Pics)

Image source: SpinningTopTom

#19 Any Disney Doll Collectors Here?

People Reveal The Things They Are So Obsessed With That It Grew Into A Collection (New Pics)

Image source: killrkoyote

#20 My Kpop Sanctuary

People Reveal The Things They Are So Obsessed With That It Grew Into A Collection (New Pics)

Image source: Hannah_7719

#21 A (Very) Brief Look At My Breadtab Collection. I Organize Them According To The Horg.com Taxonomic System

People Reveal The Things They Are So Obsessed With That It Grew Into A Collection (New Pics)

Image source: Team_Bees

#22 My Miniature Toilet Seat/Sink Collection

People Reveal The Things They Are So Obsessed With That It Grew Into A Collection (New Pics)

Image source: luizmilare1

#23 Radioactive Kitties

People Reveal The Things They Are So Obsessed With That It Grew Into A Collection (New Pics)

Image source: OrchidAgitated3590

#24 My Classic Mac Collection

I own one of each of the all-in-one designs of classic Macs – from the first one in 1984 to the G4 in the top right of the photo in 2002. (I have a 52xx Performa as well, it’s just currently in pieces).

Took 5 years of collecting, and I’m out of space to display any more, but I’m super proud of how my display turned out!

People Reveal The Things They Are So Obsessed With That It Grew Into A Collection (New Pics)

Image source: Jimmy422

#25 I Made Life-Sized Pokemon Out Of LEGO

People Reveal The Things They Are So Obsessed With That It Grew Into A Collection (New Pics)

Image source: Ddave_

#26 20 Years Of Collecting

Jigglypuff has been my favourite right from the beginning, so a fair amount of these pieces have been with me since childhood.

People Reveal The Things They Are So Obsessed With That It Grew Into A Collection (New Pics)

Image source: TrebleClefairy

#27 I Think My Board And Shelf Are Full

Time for more storage! Collector since ’97.

People Reveal The Things They Are So Obsessed With That It Grew Into A Collection (New Pics)

Image source: dudeidontknowok

#28 My Hoard Of Buttons. They Stay In Containers Under My Bed. Occasionally I Take Them Out And Play With Them. The Only Thing I Collect With No Purpose

People Reveal The Things They Are So Obsessed With That It Grew Into A Collection (New Pics)

Image source: Tina-Talks-Alot

#29 70’s Calculator Collection

People Reveal The Things They Are So Obsessed With That It Grew Into A Collection (New Pics)

Image source: ikosinski

#30 My Indiana Glass Hen On Nest Collection

People Reveal The Things They Are So Obsessed With That It Grew Into A Collection (New Pics)

Image source: IndyHen

#31 I’m Absolutely Obsessed With Thrifting Vintage Towels

People Reveal The Things They Are So Obsessed With That It Grew Into A Collection (New Pics)

Image source: FabulousDoughnut6332

#32 My Landsnail Collection

People Reveal The Things They Are So Obsessed With That It Grew Into A Collection (New Pics)

Image source: oliveman62, oliveman62

#33 My Collection Of Pencil Stubs From 2025

People Reveal The Things They Are So Obsessed With That It Grew Into A Collection (New Pics)

Image source: Wintertowne

#34 My Collection Of Skate Decks For Wall Art

People Reveal The Things They Are So Obsessed With That It Grew Into A Collection (New Pics)

Image source: getyeet

#35 Anyone Else Collect Sea Glass?

I find the process of looking for it very enjoyable and mindful. It’s less about the collection than the process, but I am always jazzed for find a really interesting new color!

People Reveal The Things They Are So Obsessed With That It Grew Into A Collection (New Pics)

Image source: Few_Philosopher_3402

#36 One Of My Smaller Collections: Paint Brush Rests

People Reveal The Things They Are So Obsessed With That It Grew Into A Collection (New Pics)

Image source: TheSmallAdventurer

#37 My Flashlight Collection

People Reveal The Things They Are So Obsessed With That It Grew Into A Collection (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#38 My Collection Of Burger Shaped Items

People Reveal The Things They Are So Obsessed With That It Grew Into A Collection (New Pics)

Image source: lucid-anne

#39 My Collection Of Vintage Display Tubes

People Reveal The Things They Are So Obsessed With That It Grew Into A Collection (New Pics)

Image source: DenkJu

#40 Dad’s (Now My) Collection Of Microphone Cozies

My dad was in broadcasting, through the 80s and 90s he was likely responsible for the satellite connections for a ton of the live news and sports you watched on TV. He had a very impressive collection of microphone cozies detailing his career displayed prominently in his office. When he moved to a retirement home he culled the collection, these are the ones he held onto. I got them after he passed earlier this year and I just put them up on the shelf.

People Reveal The Things They Are So Obsessed With That It Grew Into A Collection (New Pics)

Image source: Jaybrrd

#41 Our Artificial Christmas Tree (Bought 1998) Was Shedding So Many Needles We Started Collecting

People Reveal The Things They Are So Obsessed With That It Grew Into A Collection (New Pics)

Image source: acidmine

#42 I Own The Largest Muppet Collection On The West Coast And Here’s Just One Wall Of My Collection (Yes, There’s More)

People Reveal The Things They Are So Obsessed With That It Grew Into A Collection (New Pics)

Image source: Libran98

#43 Zippos I’ve Found Over The Years Of Working At A Rubbish Dump In The UK

People Reveal The Things They Are So Obsessed With That It Grew Into A Collection (New Pics)

Image source: Daverose68

#44 Here’s My Whisker Collection. 300 In The Green Jar, As Impossible As That Looks

Been saving them for nearly a decade for the craft project of a lifetime.

People Reveal The Things They Are So Obsessed With That It Grew Into A Collection (New Pics)

Image source: aesythe

#45 My Burt’s Bees Collection 4 Years In The Making

People Reveal The Things They Are So Obsessed With That It Grew Into A Collection (New Pics)

Image source: geckedout

#46 Ten Years Ago When I Was 22, I Bought A Pack Of Pokémon Cards And My Girlfriend Thought They Were Cute So We Started Collecting

Now she is my wife and we have over 7,000 out of the 10,000+ currently in print. We enjoy watching movies while we organize the new cards we get into their binders.

People Reveal The Things They Are So Obsessed With That It Grew Into A Collection (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#47 Cool Small Things I’ve Found At The Rubbish Dump

People Reveal The Things They Are So Obsessed With That It Grew Into A Collection (New Pics)

Image source: Daverose68

#48 My Collection Of Guinness World Record Books

People Reveal The Things They Are So Obsessed With That It Grew Into A Collection (New Pics)

Image source: TheTimo24

#49 Vintage LEGO Collection From Childhood / 1990s

People Reveal The Things They Are So Obsessed With That It Grew Into A Collection (New Pics)

Image source: NJDevil219

#50 Clear Retro Consoles

People Reveal The Things They Are So Obsessed With That It Grew Into A Collection (New Pics)

Image source: Benzona

#51 I Collect Jokers

People Reveal The Things They Are So Obsessed With That It Grew Into A Collection (New Pics)

Image source: minniemacktruck

#52 Polly Pocket Collection

People Reveal The Things They Are So Obsessed With That It Grew Into A Collection (New Pics)

Image source: Consistent-Night-728

#53 Here’s My Pencil Collection, I Always Ask People To Bring A Pencil Back From Their Travels

People Reveal The Things They Are So Obsessed With That It Grew Into A Collection (New Pics)

Image source: Beetlehann

#54 My Hawaiian Shirt Collection

People Reveal The Things They Are So Obsessed With That It Grew Into A Collection (New Pics)

Image source: LGreyS

#55 Movie Ticket Stubs From Over 20 Years

People Reveal The Things They Are So Obsessed With That It Grew Into A Collection (New Pics)

Image source: semicharmdlifer

#56 Mario 64 Remains The Only Game My Parents And I Played Through And Completed 100% Together As A Family

This is the toy line I used to dream for as a kid. And now I can collect it as an adult.

People Reveal The Things They Are So Obsessed With That It Grew Into A Collection (New Pics)

Image source: thx_4o77

#57 Some Of My Cameras

People Reveal The Things They Are So Obsessed With That It Grew Into A Collection (New Pics)

Image source: MrRabinowitz

#58 Four Leaf Clovers

At 605 now! I’ve found ones with leaves up to 7. The other day I found 19 fours and 4 fives. I started putting them in this book and dating them in 2021.

People Reveal The Things They Are So Obsessed With That It Grew Into A Collection (New Pics)

Image source: funky_film

#59 For Collectors, A Photo Of My Gaspar Noe Collection

People Reveal The Things They Are So Obsessed With That It Grew Into A Collection (New Pics)

Image source: Valou_irl

#60 Behold, My Stuff. Various Things I’ve Collected Over The Years

People Reveal The Things They Are So Obsessed With That It Grew Into A Collection (New Pics)

Image source: AvengingTaco

#61 My Figurine Collection. I Receive Them As Gifts Every Year, I Was Born On May 4th

People Reveal The Things They Are So Obsessed With That It Grew Into A Collection (New Pics)

Image source: Admirable04

#62 My Collection Of Glass 1963 Split Window Corvettes. I Have 50 Colors Produced. Some Glow Under Black Light

People Reveal The Things They Are So Obsessed With That It Grew Into A Collection (New Pics)

Image source: SpecialNeedsBurrito

#63 My Collection Of Color Test Strips From Packaging. Note Some Of The Unusual Shapes And Misprints

People Reveal The Things They Are So Obsessed With That It Grew Into A Collection (New Pics)

Image source: suburbiabarbie

#64 My Swizzle Stick Collection

People Reveal The Things They Are So Obsessed With That It Grew Into A Collection (New Pics)

Image source: eastcoastfarmergirl

#65 My Taco Bell Hat Collection

People Reveal The Things They Are So Obsessed With That It Grew Into A Collection (New Pics)

Image source: Killcams

#66 My Pokémon Collection

People Reveal The Things They Are So Obsessed With That It Grew Into A Collection (New Pics)

Image source: the_best_shadow_bun

#67 Finally, A Proper Way To Display My Collection

People Reveal The Things They Are So Obsessed With That It Grew Into A Collection (New Pics)

Image source: Jeffs24

#68 Cool 80’s Toys I’ve Collected Over The Years Of Working At A Rubbish Dump In The UK

People Reveal The Things They Are So Obsessed With That It Grew Into A Collection (New Pics)

Image source: Daverose68

#69 Almost My Entire Collection Of 50 Years Of Gaming In A Single Shot

Lifetime Gamer Here. I’m pretty excited that I can finally get all my great gaming goodness out of storage and start unpacking it. 5 Decades of my personal collection in a single shot. 50 Years Of Gaming, if anyone is interested.

Just more backstory. My kids have moved out and gone to college. I now have a spare room to make a gaming room. I moved everything out of storage and put it in my living room so I can sort it all out and get everything organized in my new gaming room. I even have a YouTube channel called “50 Years Of Gaming” if you want to see an up-close, quick video.

People Reveal The Things They Are So Obsessed With That It Grew Into A Collection (New Pics)

Image source: Oyoumeanthisgatekey

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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