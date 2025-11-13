Hiking With An Akita Inu

I started taking pictures of my Akita Inu boy, Aiyuki, on our first hike up the hill when he was only 10 weeks old. The countryside background was breathtaking, so we continued to search and hike together around Frankonia, a small part of Bavaria.

It became a creative journey for us. We always look for a magical fairy tale moments in the German landscape to capture and share with all of you who love to hike. When hiking around the countryside we sometimes seem to step into another world.

Look for yourself and enjoy!

#1

#2

#3

#4

#5

#6

#7

#8

#9

#10

#11

#12

#13

#14

#15

#16

#17

#18

#19

#20

#21

