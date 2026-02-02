77 Seriously Impressive Sculptures People Made With Their Own Hands

We live in an era of instant gratification and overwhelming convenience. We get bored if a video is longer than 30 seconds, and if we’re hungry, all it takes is a few taps for food to show up at our door, without us even having to get out of bed. In that kind of world, dedicating more than 15 minutes to anything can already feel genuinely impressive.
But real patience is a different kind of commitment, and sculpture demands plenty of it. This art form can take hours, sometimes hundreds, to come up with an idea, source materials, and slowly bring it to life. To celebrate that kind of craft, we’ve rounded up some truly stunning works people shared on the Sculpture subreddit. Scroll down to see them and show them some love.
#1 Turkey Vulture Sculpture That I Made With Vintage Typewriters
Image source: Rickdadick450
#2 I Recently Finished Carving These 8ft-Tall Archangels Michael And Gabriel In Brazilian Granite
Image source: Suitable-Letter-9506
#3 My Baby Dragon
Image source: imaoddduck
#4 Stained Glass Horse And Sea Glass Winged Unicorn
Image source: seastainedglass
#5 I Tried To Capture This Good Girl In Wool
Image source: Halseyry
#6 My First Stone Carving
Image source: guillieman
#7 This Is My First-Ever Bronze Sculpture. A Little Coconut Octopus Peeking Out From Its Scavanged Shell. Modelled In Wax And Then Cast Directly
Image source: Pixelmanns
#8 I Started Daily Sculpting, This Is My Day 3
Image source: reddit.com
#9 Sculpture Made From Aluminum Drink Cans
Image source: o0st0ned0o
#10 Its My First But I Wanna Make More. 350 Hours Of Work, Made Of Brass, Steel, Copper And Glass. Most Parts Are Selfmade. One Regular Leg Is Made Of 30 Parts. Must Be Way Over 600 Parts All Together
Image source: LaserGadgets
#11 My Peacock Sculpture That Took About 200 Hours
Image source: Allergic_To_Banana
#12 Life-Sized Bust Carved In Basswood!
Image source: Vivid-Improvement999
#13 Super Sculpey, Electric Wire, Sewer Pipe Etc Combo
Image source: hnrkhrvth
#14 Torjai In His Finished Form
Image source: Intelligent_Life8425
#15 Rhino Inspired By Lace, Made From Clay
Image source: Antsculpt
#16 Ceramic Sculpture “Religion”
Image source: FaithlessnessOdd1774
#17 Wire Trees On Circuit Board, 100% Recycled Materials
Image source: ExaminationSalt2256
#18 Paper Phoenix
Image source: stellarreject
#19 Trying Something Different By Doing A Relief Sculpture. Nervous For Casting This Guy, But Should Look Cool Framed And Hung On A Wall
Image source: ChrisBear85
#20 I Sold My First Sculpture Today
Image source: guillieman
#21 Before And After Paint Job On This Polymer Clay Sphynx
Image source: scantilycladsphynx
#22 I Sculpted An Eye Inside An Oyster — It’s Quietly Staring At A Tiny Pearl
Image source: Boo_sculptures
#23 Trying To Learn More About A Sculpture My Dad Left Me. It’s A Surreal Piece-Any Help ID’ing The Artist?
Image source: AirEffex
#24 Resilience, Made From 4 Recycled Skateboard Decks
Image source: mobiusmaples
#25 “I Cannot Be A Meal, But I Can Be A Garden” (A Self Portrait)
Image source: jgklausner
#26 She’s Finished
Image source: jamesculptor
#27 Christmas Tree Topper
Image source: Ok_Station_6703
#28 My Giant Salamander At Parc Les Rinceaux In Molineuf, France
Image source: travelingjack
#29 Where Does One Sell Marble Sculptures These Days?
Image source: Choice_Cup_7078
#30 Great Dane Bust In Polymer Clay
Image source: scantilycladsphynx
#31 Walter White
Image source: evilmaul
#32 A Little Clay Sculpture That I Made
Image source: houselegs
#33 I Made A Life Size Horse Out Of Caged Rock!
Image source: mccallistersculpture
#34 Done Sculpting, Kiln Next
Image source: avonroenn
#35 Kudu – Tried To Make It Look Like Driftwood But It’s All Clay
Image source: Antsculpt
#36 My Sculpture Of A Croissant With Human Hair
Image source: Suspicious-Virus3840
#37 Poured Over 2,650 Hours To Make This Table
Image source: xMashaxx
#38 Hello. Here I Would Like To Show You My Foxes Made From Wool. I Wonder Which One You Like More?
Image source: Uniquewoolgifts
#39 [tauroctony. Finished… Finally
Image source: _GvB_
#40 I Needle-Felted This Cat And Tried To Capture His Majestic Indifference
Image source: Halseyry
#41 Loneliness
Image source: FaithlessnessOdd1774
#42 4 Chairs And A Clock. This Is My First Reddit Post. I Draw With Wire
Image source: CW_Roelle
#43 Trying To Encourage My GF’s Sculpting
Image source: butter_flora
#44 Made A Series Of Warehouse Inspired Planting Pots
Image source: WorkingSociety6
#45 Wisdom Of The Old Elephant
Image source: Immediate-Career4076
#46 My Mom Really Wanted A Baby Yoda For Christmas, So I Made One For Her
Image source: Bunnytater
#47 Wire+paper
Image source: dsherwo
#48 I Sculpted A Western Gorilla! 🦍😀
Image source: Immediate-Career4076
#49 Lily Of The Valley Earring, Made Of Clay
Image source: emily3289
#50 House Thingy Made Out Of Twigs, Leaves, And Sticks I Picked Up From My Favorite Hiking Trail
Image source: OPengiun
#51 Ceramic Sculpture “Stairs”
Image source: FaithlessnessOdd1774
#52 I Made A Custom Wendigo For A Friend
Image source: Potatty_Bean
#53 Phone Case Buddy
Image source: Ok_Station_6703
#54 Large Cryptomeria Wood Carved Vulture With Strange Label
Image source: IllustriousCharge146
#55 Some Of My Things
Image source: jamesculptor
#56 Stingray Sculpture
Image source: CuteCreatorgal
#57 Minotaur III, Lifesize, Clay
Image source: fool271
#58 Brother-In-Law Recently Passed, Wanted To Share His Art With The Community
Image source: Hell_Priestess86
#59 Finished Polymer Clay Sad Clown, Self
Image source: Grimaldiarts
#60 Manta Ray Carved In Walnut
Image source: PuzzledSentence1303
#61 I Went With White! My Sculpture Final
Image source: Top_Conclusion_7483
#62 Judgement
Image source: kittenskull
#63 A Portrait Of My Grandfather
Image source: _Matador_1231
#64 Something I Made: Needle Felted Bumble Bee
Image source: ElkSubstantial6721
#65 I Hand Sculpted The Nameless King With Polymer Clay In About 350h
Image source: Orbinie
#66 Hurt
Image source: bones10972
#67 Little Pizza Guy I Made
Image source: the_belle_jar
#68 Some Of My Aliens. All Were Made From Polymer Clay
Image source: IvanGrodzenskyUA
#69 College Final!! I Worked On The Two For Three Months, Definitely Room For Improvements But Its The First Time I’ve Made Anything Like This And I’m Super Proud!!
Image source: devilolet
#70 Amy Brier — Limestone Carvings (Sand-Rubbing Patterns)
Image source: wrongturnz
#71 The Black Cat – Finished Work 2026
Image source: gravediggerChronicle
#72 A Sculpture Of A Sweet Bird Girl I’m Working On
Image source: CuteCreatorgal
#73 Just Finished This Up! Should I Change The Gold Frame?
Image source: Vampy_Vera
#74 Cardboard Bust Of A Woman
Image source: sam4084
#75 Got To Show This Piece In An Art Show In NYC Recently
Image source: Antsculpt
#76 One Of My Glass Sculpture ^^
Image source: Advanced-Humor-1393
#77 I Finished This Mermonkey Mount Yesterday- Life Size; His Name Is Philip
Image source: Ivy_moth_ink
