An Oasis In The Desert

An amazing mirage in the desert, but it’s real! The lagoon of Huacachina, a natural oasis already classified as a regional conservation area is located in the province of Ica in Peru about 5 hours south of Lima. Surrounded by palms and other lush vegetation, it might be something not to be expected to find in the middle of the Peruvian desert!
The place has a small resident population, approximately 100 people, but because it attracts much tourism, it is surrounded by infrastructures of support to this sector, tourism resorts, shops, etc.
It is thus a tourist attraction for the beauty and uniqueness that it presents. It is natural that this is so… and the images speak for themselves…
