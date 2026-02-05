Woman Tells Family That No Kids Are Allowed In Her Home, Brother Feels Targeted

by

Family gatherings can be loud, chaotic, and a challenge to get through. When there are kids involved, some people feel it can be even harder. In 2024, 38% of Brits said they find it hard to hear conversations around the table because of children being noisy.

One woman’s solution to that problem was to ask her family members not to bring their kids to events. However, her brother disagreed, taking it as an insult to himself and his children. Interestingly, after he shared his story online, people’s opinions were split. Some noted that maybe his kids really are that disruptive, while others doubted whether he told the whole truth.

A dad was told “no kids” at family gatherings by his sister

Image credits: Vlada Karpovich / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Although she tried to be polite about it, he still got offended, wondering how he should break the news to his 6-year-old

Image credits: Curated Lifestyle / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Polina Zimmerman / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Image credits:

Commenters thought the dad probably neglected to mention some things: “There are missing reasons here”

Others were diplomatic, thinking both sides were right

One person sided with the dad, but still advised the dad to consider the situation objectively

“The world does not revolve around you and not all events are made for children,” was the loudest sentiment in the comments

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
