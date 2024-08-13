New Mandalorian Film Reveals How It Bridges Key Star Wars Storylines

At the recent D23 event, Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni took everyone by surprise when they presented the first look at the upcoming Star Wars movie: The Mandalorian & Grogu. This film is set during an unspecified timeframe within the Disney+ streaming series’ events, aiming to bridge the differences between the rise of the Imperial Remnant and the anticipated conflict in Dave Filoni’s forthcoming New Republic film.
The footage shown at D23 kicks off with a montage of previous scenes from The Mandalorian, highlighting memorable moments between Din Djarin and Grogu. This emotional meeting is hard to forget, marked by Din describing Grogu not just as a child under his care but as his new apprentice. It’s a touching callback that sets the tone for their evolving dynamic.
The most significant revelation comes with the return of the Razor Crest, previously destroyed at the end of Season 2. We see it soaring through the sky, sparking immediate excitement among fans who missed this iconic ship. The shot unfolds to reveal Din Djarin piloting it alongside none other than Zeb Orrelios from Star Wars Rebels.
Following this, Din finds himself alone on an ice world bearing a striking resemblance to Hoth. Amidst icy tunnels and Imperial mouse droids scurrying about, Grogu navigates these junctures while blasts echo around them. Imperial Snow Troopers patrol as Din climbs an AT-ST walker maneuvering through snow-covered mountains.
The filmed climax sees Din tumbling down a hill in the walker, landing at the feet of imposing AT-AT walkers. Just when tension peaks, we return to some light-hearted moments with Grogu sharing space with two Anzellans, connecting back to characters from both The Rise of Skywalker and The Mandalorian‘s third season.
The anticipation builds around what major discovery Mando and Grogu have stumbled upon to justify this leap from series to screen. All questions will be answered when The Mandalorian & Grogu arrives in theaters on May 22, 2026.
