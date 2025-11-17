Hey Pandas, What Do You Consider Cringey? (Closed)

Share with us!
#1
In my personal opinion, people trying to include themselves in the LGBTQIA+ community for things that are not related to sexuality or gender identity (not referring to intersex people, they’re included). Sexuality is about what gender you like, not about what age range (don’t even get me started on the pedophiles trying to shove their way in), or if you think you have the spirit of an animal or not.
You do you, and I’m not going to hate on you for it (unless of course your “self-expression” is literal pedophilia) but it’s a little weird to me.
#2
As an alpha male myself, I have to say men having to say they are alpha. This is cringe, no real alpha male would say this, if you need to say you are an alpha male, then let me, an alpha male, tell you, you are not an alpha male.
#3
PDAs.
#4
Humanity as a species
#5
Back when we used to dab….
I’m still dying of all that second hand embarassment
