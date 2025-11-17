Hey Pandas, How Would You Describe Your Personality? (Closed)

Try to go abstract, it might be fun! I suck at describing personalities so seeing how u guys do it might help me
#1
sarcastic and funny when i want to be. and i open up way more around my friends, otherwise you see me as a very quiet, shy, and anxious person. i’m also a total theatre and choir kid. mostly theatre cause i was born a theatre kid i’m not even kidding my mom is a theatre teacher
#2
Summery is the best word, I think. I’m pretty excitable and can be very energetic when I’m into something, I’m an optimist naturally, and I love being outside. I’d say my biggest negative personality trait is my pride
#3
I also suck at describing personalities, but I will try.
I am a huge extrovert and make friends really easily, I also am really sarcastic and sometimes like to prank my friends(harmlessly). I love it when other people are happy, it gives me energy, so I always try to be super kind and empathetic. I am bubbly and never, ever show that I don’t like someone or that I am mad at them because I am a people-pleaser and kind of a pushover. My biggest flaw is probably my kindness or loyalty(I am also very loyal to friends).
Sorry if that was too long, I like to talk about myself when I am in the mood.
#4
Black. Fried chicken and watermelon
#5
i hate describing myself because i sound arrogant, but here goes:
i’m 17 but i am more childish in personality, but more adult in responsibilities- i have trouble getting my point across when i speak because i’m always afraid of hurting someone’s feelings, and i don’t ever really feel truly perfectly safe unless i am in my room with my piano or my cello, just playing what i like.
#6
Uh jelly lol what I mean is I’m pretty chill but I when I get overwhelmed it’s not good
#7
I’m like a Saint Bernard, I’m super sweet and lovable, and I love to try to befriend people, but some people get annoyed by me because I just exist, and they wish I didn’t exist in the first place. Maybe I do just ruin peoples lives.
#8
#9
Bubbly, odd, probably a little unhinged. Loyal as f***k and have attachment issues. Right brained. Humor wise, I’m sarcastic and like blunt, dry, or dark humor
#10
I think that the best way to describe me would be in terms of halves. I’m really sarcastic, but I try to avoid hurting people’s feelings. I can be the calmest person in the room, but often I am extremely short tempered and irritated.
I’m usually objective, and I think that there’s no well defined black and white in this world, mostly greys. When I know that I don’t have time, I’ll be very decisive but if I have lots of time I overthink the c**p out if things.
I alternate between being socially awkward and smooth tongued, but I think this depends on the context that I’m in. If I’m with people older than me, I’m that obedient, well mannered child that everyone compares their kids to; and I have no difficulty in talking and smiling pleasantly. But if I’m with people the same age as me, I’m that boring kid who knows nothing about the latest celebrity news and “young people stuff”. Plus I have no idea what to talk to them about, so I’ve spent most of my childhood with a few select friends and my older relatives.
#11
Perpetually tired, waaaayyy to apologetic, accepting. Also a showoff, socially awkward, nerdy girl
#12
i don’t really know. mine changes when i meet different people.
#13
A little bit optimistic, always tired, always hungry, always craving sugar. I’m a dog lover and an artist. I love nature and I love being warm. I love social media because I like looking at cat pictures, and I like looking at houses and different life styles and architecture.
#14
Introverted yet loud with my close circle of friends, a bit sarcastic and quite alot of the time death orientated. When I get angry, Jesus fücking Christ, stay away from me. I get annoyed easily.
