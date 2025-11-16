“Countries Where It Has Never Snowed”: 50 Fascinating New Maps That Might Teach You Something New About Our World

I’m the map, I’m the map, I’m the map, I’m the map. I’m the map!
I remember watching countless episodes of Dora the Explorer as a child, singing the above song and wishing I had a map companion of my own to take me on many journeys. And while I may not be able to provide you with a treasure map to find gold in your backyard, the list we’ve got for all you pandas down below is certainly full of fascinating maps that’ll teach you more about the world. Covering everything from religion to politics to the word used for coffee in various countries, these pics pulled from this map-happy subreddit are full of fun facts, with some stunning visuals sprinkled in as well.
Keep reading to also find interviews we were lucky enough to receive from the creator of this subreddit, land surveyor Patrick McGranaghan, and man behind Atlas Altera, Telamon Tabulicus.
#1 The Scottish Highlands, The Appalachians, And The Atlas Are The Same Mountain Range, Once Connected As The Central Pangean Mountains
Image source: Fr06t
#2 Shark With Gps Paints A Shark On The Map
Image source: VikingIsHere
#3 This Map Was Drawn By Turkish Sailor/Cartographer Piri Reis In 1513
Image source: KaleidoscopeHumble54
#4 The Incredible Journey Of An Arctic Fox Who Walked From Norway To Canada In 2018
Image source: prehistoric-beings
#5 The True Size Of Africa
Image source: Bambusbjoernn
#6 Imagine What Would Happen If Some Mexican President Wanted To Restore The Country’s Original Borders, Before The American Invasion
Image source: Left-Kiwi-4577
#7 A 16th Century Map Of Nicosia, Cyprus And The City From Above Today
Image source: aceraspire8920
#8 This “Where Are You From” Map At The Aurora Museum In Reykjavík Iceland
Image source: insecapid
#9 My European Hand Drawn Line Art Fantasy Style Map
Image source: qpiii
#10 This Is How A Globe For The Blind Looks Like!
Image source: Specific_Glass77
#11 States Where It’s Perfectly Legal For A Landlord To Evict A Tenant For Simply Being Gay Or Transgender
Image source: Hurtcult
#12 Japanese Stereotypes Of Europe
Image source: walterwhitez54
#13 Trending Now In Algeria : Image Of The Carina Nebula From James Webb Space Telescope Matching The Eastern Coast Of Algeria
Image source: WichaelCrow
#14 Hand Drawn Map Of Venice Italy Nearly Completed
Image source: CamTron89
#15 European Countries Rated As More Progressive Than USA By The Social Progress Index
Image source: urmomslachancla
#16 Greenland Without Ice Would Reveal An Enormous Lake Right In The Center Of The Landmass
Image source: adeleboiii
#17 Queue For Queen Elizabeth II – Visualisation
Image source: Julian_H0ffmann
#18 Countries Which Were Not Invited To Queen Elizabeth II’s Funural
Image source: KalabraxTheWicked
#19 Do You Believe?
Image source: tom_the_bear
#20 A Map Of Mexico Carved On The Wall Of A Yucatan Bar
Image source: NicoteachEsMx
#21 How Earth Will Look With Current International Borders In 250 Million Years
Image source: tzoni_montana
#22 Countries Where Police Do Not Carry Guns
Image source: Ms_INT
#23 China Emits More Co2 Than The Entire Western Hemisphere
Image source: milktankslover
#24 The World According To Google Street View
Image source: Elizawefsd
#25 The Continent Of Asia At Night
Image source: Noamdu1
#26 Countries Where It Has Never Snowed (Not Sure For Uruguay)
Image source: Ms_INT
#27 The Legal Status Of Homosexuality Worldwide
Image source: p_pawar19
#28 Countries That Have At Least 50% Forest Coverage
Image source: latecomer11
#29 The Route I Drove Around Africa. 53,500 Miles Through 35 Countries. It Took Me 999 Days
Image source: grecy
#30 Pixel Art Map Of Argentina
Image source: noon-n
#31 Camouflage Patterns Of European Countries
Image source: forummapping
#32 Map Of Still Inhabited Cities Older Than The USA In The USA
Image source: Baenansq
#33 The Theatrum Orbis Terrarum (Or “Theatre Of The World”) Is Considered To Be The First True Modern Atlas In 20 May 1570
Image source: No_Bee4126
#34 Map Of World Railway Network, Wikipedia
Image source: olivergx
#35 What Does “World Tour” Actually Mean?
Image source: OnlyYouAndI
#36 The Insane Scale Of The Ongoing Pakistan Floods Visualized – Sindh Province Comparison August 27, 2021 vs. August 27, 2022
Image source: Casualte
#37 Here Is A Map That Shows The Most Frequent Web Browser Used In Every Country 2012 vs. 2022
Image source: pep0-
#38 Number Of Exorcist In Europe
Image source: Ms_INT
#39 How Many People Died During World War I?
Image source: theworldmaps
#40 First Ever European Map Of Japan
Image source: ZenBoyNothingHead
#41 V3.0 Traditional Alcohol Preferences Across Europe According To Mostly Reddit Comments
Image source: VitalyAlexandreevich
#42 Without Touching A Single Piece Of Land, It’s Possible To Sail From India To The USA In A Completely Straight Line
Image source: tomydenger
#43 Bible, Quran, Manga Distribution
Image source: Tommy_Arashikage
#44 The True Size Of Argentina, Map 2
Image source: Cid_Helveticus
#45 % Of Population Able To Hold A Conversation In English
Image source: CapitalBeginning2032
#46 The Empire Of Japan At Its Territorial Height (January Of 1943)
Image source: RebelJoe888
#47 Map Of Public Spots In Budapest Where Adult Videos Were Shot
Image source: Ok-Food-8468
#48 National Identity In The UK From The 2011 Census
Image source: reddit.com
#49 Most Popular Countries For International Students
Image source: Ms_INT
#50 Sex Ratio By Country For Population Aged Below 15. Red = More Girls, Blue = More Boys
Image source: Naive_Cry_7357
