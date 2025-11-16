45 Times This Instagram Account Tastefully Called Out Corporate Greed (New Pics)

Work stories are a common topic of complaint and discussion, as people need to vent after dealing with all the worst humanity has to offer. Nearly everyone has that one just or manager that just naming causes a pit to form in their stomachs.
This Instagram account shares the challenges and difficulties people face in the modern labor market. From exploitative policies to tyrannical managers, workers often get the short end of the stick and have to suffer the results of corporate greed and economic mismanagement. So upvote the most poignant points as you scroll through and comment your own labor market horror stories below.
More info: Instagram
#1
Image source: fuckyouiquit
#2
Image source: fuckyouiquit
#3
Image source: fuckyouiquit
#4
Image source: fuckyouiquit
#5
Image source: fuckyouiquit
#6
Image source: fuckyouiquit
#7
Image source: fuckyouiquit
#8
Image source: fuckyouiquit
#9
Image source: fuckyouiquit
#10
Image source: fuckyouiquit
#11
Image source: fuckyouiquit
#12
Image source: fuckyouiquit
#13
Image source: fuckyouiquit
#14
Image source: fuckyouiquit
#15
Image source: fuckyouiquit
#16
Image source: fuckyouiquit
#17
Image source: fuckyouiquit
#18
Image source: fuckyouiquit
#19
Image source: fuckyouiquit
#20
Image source: fuckyouiquit
#21
Image source: fuckyouiquit
#22
Image source: fuckyouiquit
#23
Image source: fuckyouiquit
#24
Image source: fuckyouiquit
#25
Image source: fuckyouiquit
#26
Image source: fuckyouiquit
#27
Image source: jdcocchiarella
#28
Image source: fuckyouiquit
#29
Image source: fuckyouiquit
#30
Image source: fuckyouiquit
#31
Image source: fuckyouiquit
#32
Image source: fuckyouiquit
#33
Image source: fuckyouiquit
#34
Image source: fuckyouiquit
#35
Image source: fuckyouiquit
#36
Image source: fuckyouiquit
#37
Image source: fuckyouiquit
#38
Image source: fuckyouiquit
#39
Image source: fuckyouiquit
#40
Image source: fuckyouiquit
#41
Image source: fuckyouiquit
#42
Image source: fuckyouiquit
#43
Image source: fuckyouiquit
#44
Image source: fuckyouiquit
#45
Image source: fuckyouiquit
#46
#47
Follow Us