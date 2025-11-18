Hey Pandas, When Did You Find Your Purpose? (Closed)

In simpler terms, share a moment when you found out exactly what you want to do with your life and what that is. To those who already did, give some tips to the people who are struggling to find their own.
#1
I knew I found my purpose the moment I released my original short film: Twinkle. I spent over half a year on it and was super proud of it when I finished, and so were my parents. I posted it on my YouTube channel and my folks forwarded it to all of our friends and family. After a few days, my parents got replies and comments from tons of people, even outside of our friends and family, who said that the film was fantastic.
The love and support I received after I finished something I’ve put so much into was unlike any other feeling I’ve experienced; it quite literally changed my life. I knew, from that point on, that I wanted to be a filmmaker. I’ve been watching video essays and taking classes to help me achieve that goal, and I know that once I do, I will be the happiest I’ve ever been.
If you want to watch Twinkle, search “Twinkle bigfoot animates” in the YouTube search bar. I hope you all enjoy!
#2
I have yet to find it.
will keep you posted on any changes.
