“A Real Monster Nightmare”: 50 Times Mother Nature Glitched Out And It Led To Interesting Plants

Fasciation is a genetic mutation of a plant’s growing tip, and it can affect the stem, flowers, or fruits.
Sometimes, the results aren’t very dramatic. For example, the growing shoots may end up flattened, splayed apart, or may seem to be made up of several stems fused into one.
But other times, the effects are extremely eye-catching, such as grossly oversized flowers with a weirdly grotesque look — the closer to the ground that fasciation happens, the more exaggerated its effects tend to be.
So since spring is just around the corner, we decided to introduce you to this phenomenon and put together a collection of pics that illustrate the abnormalities that it can lead to.
#1 Fasciated Saguaro Specimen
Image source: grebilrancher
#2 Daughter Found This Branch And Uses It As Her Magic Wand
Image source: SMGUTZ01
#3 It Tasted Good Too
Image source: malfane
#4 Grumpkin – Grape That Looks Like A Pumpkin
Image source: IReallyLikeRice
#5 An Example Of Fasciation – Rare Mutation That Can Result In Beautiful And Unique Patterning. Daisies Are Particularly Susceptible To It
Image source: SuperBlowball
#6 Fasciation
Image source: pinoy3519
#7 Debbie Crest Is Still Going Strong
Image source: AnthocyaninFarmer
#8 A Particularly Neat Example Of Fasciation
Image source: MajoToHyakkihei
#9 Fascinating Verbena At Gravetye Manor
Image source: richardclaxtongardens
#10 Found This Really Strange-Looking Strawberry
Image source: reddit.com
#11 Mutant Rose
Image source: theveryacme
#12 The Mutant Digitalis Has So Many Blooms, The Top Is Spinning
Image source: sewsarah
#13 Fairy Tale Eggplant
Image source: medicated_at_dawn
#14 Pachypodium Lamerei At The University Of California, Berkeley Botanical Garden
Image source: GoatLegRedux
#15 Mutant Black-Eyed Susan
Image source: Dark_Mode_Nose_Wind
#16 It Has Been Blooming Like This For Over 3 Years
Image source: kagimushi
#17 A Weird Pineapple That Has Undergone Cresting, Also Known As Fasciation
The weird parts have undergone trauma of some sort (bacterial or viral) or are genetically predisposed to this condition, which is causing abnormal growth patterns along the apical meristem.
Image source: Donttalktome4
#18 A Group Of Dandelions Fused And Grew Together With One Big Stem
Image source: jcmonk
#19 I Thought I Might Be Experiencing Some Sort Of Episode When I First Saw This Extraordinary Thistle In Benbecula Yesterday
Image source: WiWildlife
#20 Not Sure What’s In The Water, But It Looks Like At Least 5 Stalks Combined Into One. I Have Named It The Hive
Image source: IReallyLikeMooses
#21 My First Tomato, I Think I’m Doing Something Wrong
Image source: cellularized
#22 Amazing Crested Aeonium
Image source: succulentist
#23 These Bananas Are Joined Together. It Was Surprisingly Bland And Didn’t Taste Very Good
Image source: mxksowie
#24 I Think My Madagascar Palm Is Trying To Flex On Me
Image source: HonestMicG32
#25 My Double And Triple Apples
Image source: Hooeylewis-Sagdiyew
#26 My Mutant Sunflower Is Awesome
Image source: User-name-guy
#27 Had A Visitor On My Crested Cubic Frost
Image source: AudioVideoDchon
#28 Frankenkiwi
Image source: Mork978
#29 I Couldn’t Wait For This One To Completely Acclimate And Root Before I Share It, She’s Just So Perfectly Mermaid-Shaped
Image source: cyrilcybernated
#30 Found This Fasciated Silver Celosia Today At The Garden Center
Image source: mark_s
#31 The Corn I Harvested Today Is Looking Freshly Mutated
Image source: efrasyab
#32 Crested Maria
Image source: AnthocyaninFarmer
#33 Fasciated Lemon On My Tree
Image source: tdoodles97
#34 Crested Echeveria Lemon Rose
Image source: Personal_Custard7340
#35 Growing Stable. My Crested Echeveria Minibelle
Image source: Personal_Custard7340
#36 This Fabulous Example Of Fasciation In An Agave Plant Is A Real Monster Nightmare
Image source: BotanicsMan
#37 Double Banana? Double Egg Yolk? How About This Here Triple Kiwi
Image source: SomeoneHad2BeeASista
#38 Absolutely Fasciated By This Eggplant
Image source: Gravelsack
#39 My Crested Favorite. It’s Called Echeveria Lincoln Frost, Got It Two And A Half Years Ago
He was small and blue, but my grow lights have produced this lovely peach stress color which I love!
Image source: EvilTriffid
#40 Mermaid Tail With Lots Of Character
Image source: succulentzoo
#41 Giant Echium With Fasciation In My Friend’s Back Yard On Northern California Coast
Image source: stayinglight
#42 Fasciation Is A Common Occurrence In Plants But A Bromeliad Inflorescence Is A 1st For Me
Image source: indfnsofplnts
#43 I Have A Mutant Dandelion With 8 Flowers All In One Stem
Image source: engineer-dad
#44 Meet Sunny, My Mutant Buddy
Image source: Gentlehead
#45 My Friend Grew This Fasciated Cucumber
Image source: entgardener
#46 Euphorbia Susannae Crest Is Growing Like Crazy And Getting More Wrinkled
Image source: argosdog
#47 My Crested Garden Succulent
Image source: hmmredditor
#48 Friend At Work Grew This Freak Asparagus
Image source: ponzLL
#49 What Happened To This Zucchini
Image source: Confusedlemure
#50 That’s A Buttercup
Image source: follytreearboretum
#51 My Mutant Strawberry
