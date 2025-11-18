“A Real Monster Nightmare”: 50 Times Mother Nature Glitched Out And It Led To Interesting Plants

by

Fasciation is a genetic mutation of a plant’s growing tip, and it can affect the stem, flowers, or fruits.

Sometimes, the results aren’t very dramatic. For example, the growing shoots may end up flattened, splayed apart, or may seem to be made up of several stems fused into one.

But other times, the effects are extremely eye-catching, such as grossly oversized flowers with a weirdly grotesque look — the closer to the ground that fasciation happens, the more exaggerated its effects tend to be.

So since spring is just around the corner, we decided to introduce you to this phenomenon and put together a collection of pics that illustrate the abnormalities that it can lead to.

#1 Fasciated Saguaro Specimen

Image source: grebilrancher

#2 Daughter Found This Branch And Uses It As Her Magic Wand

“A Real Monster Nightmare”: 50 Times Mother Nature Glitched Out And It Led To Interesting Plants

Image source: SMGUTZ01

#3 It Tasted Good Too

“A Real Monster Nightmare”: 50 Times Mother Nature Glitched Out And It Led To Interesting Plants

Image source: malfane

#4 Grumpkin – Grape That Looks Like A Pumpkin

“A Real Monster Nightmare”: 50 Times Mother Nature Glitched Out And It Led To Interesting Plants

Image source: IReallyLikeRice

#5 An Example Of Fasciation – Rare Mutation That Can Result In Beautiful And Unique Patterning. Daisies Are Particularly Susceptible To It

“A Real Monster Nightmare”: 50 Times Mother Nature Glitched Out And It Led To Interesting Plants

Image source: SuperBlowball

#6 Fasciation

“A Real Monster Nightmare”: 50 Times Mother Nature Glitched Out And It Led To Interesting Plants

Image source: pinoy3519

#7 Debbie Crest Is Still Going Strong

“A Real Monster Nightmare”: 50 Times Mother Nature Glitched Out And It Led To Interesting Plants

Image source: AnthocyaninFarmer

#8 A Particularly Neat Example Of Fasciation

“A Real Monster Nightmare”: 50 Times Mother Nature Glitched Out And It Led To Interesting Plants

Image source: MajoToHyakkihei

#9 Fascinating Verbena At Gravetye Manor

“A Real Monster Nightmare”: 50 Times Mother Nature Glitched Out And It Led To Interesting Plants

Image source: richardclaxtongardens

#10 Found This Really Strange-Looking Strawberry

“A Real Monster Nightmare”: 50 Times Mother Nature Glitched Out And It Led To Interesting Plants

Image source: reddit.com

#11 Mutant Rose

“A Real Monster Nightmare”: 50 Times Mother Nature Glitched Out And It Led To Interesting Plants

Image source: theveryacme

#12 The Mutant Digitalis Has So Many Blooms, The Top Is Spinning

“A Real Monster Nightmare”: 50 Times Mother Nature Glitched Out And It Led To Interesting Plants

Image source: sewsarah

#13 Fairy Tale Eggplant

“A Real Monster Nightmare”: 50 Times Mother Nature Glitched Out And It Led To Interesting Plants

Image source: medicated_at_dawn

#14 Pachypodium Lamerei At The University Of California, Berkeley Botanical Garden

“A Real Monster Nightmare”: 50 Times Mother Nature Glitched Out And It Led To Interesting Plants

Image source: GoatLegRedux

#15 Mutant Black-Eyed Susan

“A Real Monster Nightmare”: 50 Times Mother Nature Glitched Out And It Led To Interesting Plants

Image source: Dark_Mode_Nose_Wind

#16 It Has Been Blooming Like This For Over 3 Years

“A Real Monster Nightmare”: 50 Times Mother Nature Glitched Out And It Led To Interesting Plants

Image source: kagimushi

#17 A Weird Pineapple That Has Undergone Cresting, Also Known As Fasciation

The weird parts have undergone trauma of some sort (bacterial or viral) or are genetically predisposed to this condition, which is causing abnormal growth patterns along the apical meristem.

“A Real Monster Nightmare”: 50 Times Mother Nature Glitched Out And It Led To Interesting Plants

Image source: Donttalktome4

#18 A Group Of Dandelions Fused And Grew Together With One Big Stem

“A Real Monster Nightmare”: 50 Times Mother Nature Glitched Out And It Led To Interesting Plants

Image source: jcmonk

#19 I Thought I Might Be Experiencing Some Sort Of Episode When I First Saw This Extraordinary Thistle In Benbecula Yesterday

“A Real Monster Nightmare”: 50 Times Mother Nature Glitched Out And It Led To Interesting Plants

Image source: WiWildlife

#20 Not Sure What’s In The Water, But It Looks Like At Least 5 Stalks Combined Into One. I Have Named It The Hive

“A Real Monster Nightmare”: 50 Times Mother Nature Glitched Out And It Led To Interesting Plants

Image source: IReallyLikeMooses

#21 My First Tomato, I Think I’m Doing Something Wrong

“A Real Monster Nightmare”: 50 Times Mother Nature Glitched Out And It Led To Interesting Plants

Image source: cellularized

#22 Amazing Crested Aeonium

“A Real Monster Nightmare”: 50 Times Mother Nature Glitched Out And It Led To Interesting Plants

Image source: succulentist

#23 These Bananas Are Joined Together. It Was Surprisingly Bland And Didn’t Taste Very Good

“A Real Monster Nightmare”: 50 Times Mother Nature Glitched Out And It Led To Interesting Plants

Image source: mxksowie

#24 I Think My Madagascar Palm Is Trying To Flex On Me

“A Real Monster Nightmare”: 50 Times Mother Nature Glitched Out And It Led To Interesting Plants

Image source: HonestMicG32

#25 My Double And Triple Apples

“A Real Monster Nightmare”: 50 Times Mother Nature Glitched Out And It Led To Interesting Plants

Image source: Hooeylewis-Sagdiyew

#26 My Mutant Sunflower Is Awesome

“A Real Monster Nightmare”: 50 Times Mother Nature Glitched Out And It Led To Interesting Plants

Image source: User-name-guy

#27 Had A Visitor On My Crested Cubic Frost

“A Real Monster Nightmare”: 50 Times Mother Nature Glitched Out And It Led To Interesting Plants

Image source: AudioVideoDchon

#28 Frankenkiwi

“A Real Monster Nightmare”: 50 Times Mother Nature Glitched Out And It Led To Interesting Plants

Image source: Mork978

#29 I Couldn’t Wait For This One To Completely Acclimate And Root Before I Share It, She’s Just So Perfectly Mermaid-Shaped

“A Real Monster Nightmare”: 50 Times Mother Nature Glitched Out And It Led To Interesting Plants

Image source: cyrilcybernated

#30 Found This Fasciated Silver Celosia Today At The Garden Center

“A Real Monster Nightmare”: 50 Times Mother Nature Glitched Out And It Led To Interesting Plants

Image source: mark_s

#31 The Corn I Harvested Today Is Looking Freshly Mutated

“A Real Monster Nightmare”: 50 Times Mother Nature Glitched Out And It Led To Interesting Plants

Image source: efrasyab

#32 Crested Maria

“A Real Monster Nightmare”: 50 Times Mother Nature Glitched Out And It Led To Interesting Plants

Image source: AnthocyaninFarmer

#33 Fasciated Lemon On My Tree

“A Real Monster Nightmare”: 50 Times Mother Nature Glitched Out And It Led To Interesting Plants

Image source: tdoodles97

#34 Crested Echeveria Lemon Rose

“A Real Monster Nightmare”: 50 Times Mother Nature Glitched Out And It Led To Interesting Plants

Image source: Personal_Custard7340

#35 Growing Stable. My Crested Echeveria Minibelle

“A Real Monster Nightmare”: 50 Times Mother Nature Glitched Out And It Led To Interesting Plants

Image source: Personal_Custard7340

#36 This Fabulous Example Of Fasciation In An Agave Plant Is A Real Monster Nightmare

“A Real Monster Nightmare”: 50 Times Mother Nature Glitched Out And It Led To Interesting Plants

Image source: BotanicsMan

#37 Double Banana? Double Egg Yolk? How About This Here Triple Kiwi

“A Real Monster Nightmare”: 50 Times Mother Nature Glitched Out And It Led To Interesting Plants

Image source: SomeoneHad2BeeASista

#38 Absolutely Fasciated By This Eggplant

“A Real Monster Nightmare”: 50 Times Mother Nature Glitched Out And It Led To Interesting Plants

Image source: Gravelsack

#39 My Crested Favorite. It’s Called Echeveria Lincoln Frost, Got It Two And A Half Years Ago

He was small and blue, but my grow lights have produced this lovely peach stress color which I love!

“A Real Monster Nightmare”: 50 Times Mother Nature Glitched Out And It Led To Interesting Plants

Image source: EvilTriffid

#40 Mermaid Tail With Lots Of Character

“A Real Monster Nightmare”: 50 Times Mother Nature Glitched Out And It Led To Interesting Plants

Image source: succulentzoo

#41 Giant Echium With Fasciation In My Friend’s Back Yard On Northern California Coast

“A Real Monster Nightmare”: 50 Times Mother Nature Glitched Out And It Led To Interesting Plants

Image source: stayinglight

#42 Fasciation Is A Common Occurrence In Plants But A Bromeliad Inflorescence Is A 1st For Me

“A Real Monster Nightmare”: 50 Times Mother Nature Glitched Out And It Led To Interesting Plants

Image source: indfnsofplnts

#43 I Have A Mutant Dandelion With 8 Flowers All In One Stem

“A Real Monster Nightmare”: 50 Times Mother Nature Glitched Out And It Led To Interesting Plants

Image source: engineer-dad

#44 Meet Sunny, My Mutant Buddy

“A Real Monster Nightmare”: 50 Times Mother Nature Glitched Out And It Led To Interesting Plants

Image source: Gentlehead

#45 My Friend Grew This Fasciated Cucumber

“A Real Monster Nightmare”: 50 Times Mother Nature Glitched Out And It Led To Interesting Plants

Image source: entgardener

#46 Euphorbia Susannae Crest Is Growing Like Crazy And Getting More Wrinkled

“A Real Monster Nightmare”: 50 Times Mother Nature Glitched Out And It Led To Interesting Plants

Image source: argosdog

#47 My Crested Garden Succulent

“A Real Monster Nightmare”: 50 Times Mother Nature Glitched Out And It Led To Interesting Plants

Image source: hmmredditor

#48 Friend At Work Grew This Freak Asparagus

“A Real Monster Nightmare”: 50 Times Mother Nature Glitched Out And It Led To Interesting Plants

Image source: ponzLL

#49 What Happened To This Zucchini

“A Real Monster Nightmare”: 50 Times Mother Nature Glitched Out And It Led To Interesting Plants

Image source: Confusedlemure

#50 That’s A Buttercup

“A Real Monster Nightmare”: 50 Times Mother Nature Glitched Out And It Led To Interesting Plants

Image source: follytreearboretum

#51 My Mutant Strawberry

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
