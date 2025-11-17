“What Restaurants Do You Refuse To Go To And Why?” (30 Answers)

Many of us have our pet peeves when eating out and some of us are pickier than others when it comes to quality. But whoever the customer might be, food industry establishments have a duty to maintain certain standards, from hygiene and the quality of ingredients to good management and serving practices. If you let these slip, you risk destroying your reputation.
Some internet users spilled the beans about the restaurants that they absolutely refuse to eat at in a thread on r/AskReddit. They explained exactly what happened to make them feel this way. Check out their stories and opinions as you scroll down below. And just to be on the safe side, make sure you’re not snacking on anything at the moment!
#1
Hooters because come on. The whole theme is “[Breasts]! Someone’s [breasts]! We also serve food.” I just can’t bring myself to go there, even when people rave about the wings. And I freaking love wings! In this day and age, Hooters should not be a thing. It’s gross.
Image source: Additional_Cry_7047, Mike Mozart
#2
There’s a small restaurant in my area that was at the forefront of lockdown denial, vaccine denial, and mask denial during the pandemic and lockdown. They forbid their employees from wearing masks, required only those who were vaccinated to wear masks, would refuse service to anyone vaccinated or wearing masks, and the owner was leading protests and giving interviews about ending the lockdowns, against mask mandates, and against the vaccines.
So, I refuse to go there, as do a lot of other people now. Which is a shame because it was one of my favorite restaurants pre pandemic, but given how hard they fought the health department on covid response, it made me wonder what else they’ve been ignoring or hiding on the health front.
Image source: nekosaigai
#3
Jimmy Johns. Owner of chain into exotic animal trophy hunting big time. Why go out of your way to kill a giraffe or something?
Addendum: You can google this info for proof. Tons of pictures of him and his “trophies“ all over internet.
Image source: Weak_Hovercraft1, wikimedia
#4
Chick Fil A. That is just too much bigotry for a s****y chicken sandwich.
Image source: Mrshaydee, Chris Potter
#5
Any owned by MAGAs, because traitors get nothing and like it.
Image source: Benjazen
#6
Panera Bread, extremely overpriced, bland food.
Image source: wyoflyboy68, Nicholas Eckhart
#7
I hope this doesn’t come off as snobbish, but the honest answer is any chain restaurant. I’m fortunate enough to live in a region packed with independent restaurants, and I prefer to spend my money at local businesses. It’s not a hard choice to make money-wise, either, as mediocre chain eateries don’t charge mediocre chain eatery prices anymore. If I’m going to spend $18 on a plate of chicken alfredo, then I’m not going to do it at f*****g Olive Garden.
Image source: Queequegs_Harpoon, Mike Mozart
#8
All the ones in my area that caved to the selfish anti-science nutjobs and opened for indoor dining when our state health department told them to stay closed. If they don’t give a s**t about spreading disease, they aren’t f*****g getting my money.
Image source: No-Two79
#9
Golden Corral. Walked into one once in Florida. A small kid walking past the food bar was putting his hand in every tray he passed. Out we go.
Image source: Ardothbey, johncatral
#10
Hooters. Waiting 45 minutes for a hamburger and baked beans and then immediately having diarrhea doesn’t do anything for me.
Image source: bravesgeek, Mike Mozart
#11
Applebee’s – was a fry cook there.
Image source: Jfonzy, Nelson Ndongala
#12
Potbelly subs, ruths chris and all of the others whose f**kwad leadership stole PPP money from the small businesses it was actually intended to support (i give no shits if they gave it back when caught)
Image source: atomicskier76, brewbooks
#13
KFC. I dont know why but I get sick an hour later every time.
Churches doesn’t do this.
Popeyes doesn’t do this.
Image source: Wolfman01a, iStrfry , Marcus
#14
I stopped eating at all restaurants. because the prices went up, portions went down and quality went to s**t.
Image source: Scotch_Whiskie, Jay Wennington
#15
Noodle & Company and Chili’s
I honestly don’t know what I am supposed to order in either of these restaurants. They got so many things and they all suck
Oh and Pizza Hut because their pizza sucks
Image source: Soup_and_Rice, Tony Webster
#16
Olive Garden.
They know why.
Image source: liltrixxy, ajay_suresh
#17
Subway – because of food poisoning & there are better sub places in our town.
Golden Corral – food has always been subpar & I always felt sick after leaving…and not due to overeating.
Image source: amyria, wikimedia
#18
Will pass on BK. It’s always been the participation trophy of fast food.
Wendy’s has gone downhill severely, especially the wait times (I might be overly critical because I worked there one summer)
Image source: zoinks690, Batu Gezer
#19
There’s a restaurant group in my city owned by a predator. He’s had several charges levied against him and even more allegations, and if you meet him you immediately know they’re all true. Through money, best/sleaziest lawyers, witness intimidation, threats of defamation suits, etc he has managed to avoid any meaningful repercussions. Won’t step foot in any of his restaurants.
Image source: SCirish843
#20
I worked at Domino’s for three days when I was 17. Only job I’ve ever quit on the spot and the only restaurant chain I refuse to eat at.
When you make the pizzas, you pick the toppings out of the tubs and sprinkle them on the base, which sits on a bunch of metal bars over a big metal tray. Periodically you remove the tray, pick the stray toppings out, and put them back in the tubs. So far so logical, right? Third day I worked a close shift and the manager told me to tip the tubs of toppings into the big bags of toppings in the fridge. Asked him when we threw the bags away, and he said “when they’re empty.”
Nope nope nope nope nope. Nasty, nasty bastards.
Image source: Crow_eggs, wikimedia
#21
I don’t *refuse*, as I love their breakfast, but I won’t eat Mcdonalds for lunch or dinner because it’s never not made me immediately sick afterwards.
Image source: NamedForValor, Visual Karsa
#22
Papa John’s. I’ve had better pizza from the freezer section of grocery stores.
Denny’s, because they’re overpriced and the food goes through me faster than a worm through mud.
Pizza Hut. Way overpriced for what you get. I miss the old days where you could actually sit in the restaurant and have your pizza fresh from the oven, instead of half cooled.
Boston Pizza barely avoids my list, but only because I LOVE the perogie pizza and their $5 personal pizza day.
Image source: MamaKit92
#23
I wish restaurants actually showed their kitchen on their CCTV on a large screen up front in the reception and restaurant area. Very few actually do like Japanese restaurants.
Image source: BrushNovel9003
#24
McD. Because it’s no longer food.
Image source: anon
#25
White castle. When you see roaches laying dead in the soda dispenser or under tables you can kinda assume what the kitchen is like.
Image source: spytez
#26
Buffalo Wild Wings. $13 for a frozen burger patty and unwashed beer glasses. Get the f**k out of here
Image source: Cheeky_Guy
#27
As a former pest controller, any restaurant that I did pest control work for
Image source: No_Swordfish_5518
#28
Fast food, and national chains. Considering there isn’t much cooking /skill involved. Mostly take out of freezer and throw into oven, fryer etc. I don’t see the point in paying for someone to basically reheat a frozen food product to me and charge me 200% mark up for it.
I’m hyper aware of where I dine out/spend my money food wise.
Image source: Couldbeworseright668
#29
Red Robin because they charged me for a refill on my coffee! Free refills on fries and other sides but apparently they draw the line at coffee?!
Image source: Got_Nuthin_Clever, Mike Mozart
#30
Buffalo Wild Wings. My wife and I already have a favorite wing place. She and I tried BWW one time just to see. We both got sick to our stomachs with the wings we ordered. Throwing up all night, the works. I would understand if it was just her because she had a sensitive stomach. I never get sick from food. Also, we ordered two different types of wings, so it wasn’t that we had the same wings. Never went back and will never go again.
Image source: merrifam
