40 Maps To Expand Your Knowledge Of The World We Live In (New Pics)

by

If you’re looking for a cool hobby, studying maps might be it. They are like time-traveling storytellers, murmuring stories from hidden corners of countries, the ebb and flow of populations, and the shifting borders across time in history. They’re engaging and can easily captivate your attention for hours, much like the 2.6 million members of one special Reddit community.

We invite you to enter a cartographer’s dreamland, where lines and colors come together. You might find yourself captivated by the various marks, boundaries, and notes, joining the ranks of map enthusiasts. Give your best-liked maps an upvote and share in the comments the ones that made you want to take up this hobby.

#1 A Map Depicting The Changes In Costa Rica’s Forest Coverage Over Time

Image source: d-williams

#2 A Dissected Globe Made In 1866

Image source: Lepke2011

#3 No Hurricane Has Ever Crossed The Equator

Image source: Hockputer09

#4 Map Of Africa Using Ethnically Drawn Borders

Image source: rustyyryan

#5 The European Green Belt, Is A Wildlife Corridor Connecting Many National Parks, Built Somewhat By Mistake Over The Iron Curtain During The Cold War

Image source: tomydenger

#6 1529 Map Of The Americas By Diego Ribero [5701 X 7674]

Image source: girusatuku

#7 The Bizarre Border Between Finland And Sweden On Märket Island

Image source: patrickmcgranaghan

#8 The Real Massachusetts

Image source: MoreGull

#9 Castles Of The British And Irish Isles (Oc)

Image source: NeilParkinsonMakes

#10 Android vs. iOS In Europe

Image source: JoeFalchetto

#11 Over 20,000 Flights ‘In The Air Right Now’

Image source: Roy4Pris

#12 The Himalayan Weather Wall

Image source: two_plus_two_is_zero

#13 Life Expectancy In America

Image source: Yiddishstalin

#14 Today I Bring To You Large Zeland

Image source: Stormfather21

#15 Population Distribution

Image source: Vaguelymortify40

#16 Potato Consumption Per Country In Europe

Image source: Money_Astronaut9789

#17 An Interesting Map I Found Of World Cloud Coverage

Image source: coolperson-6408

#18 Spain Is Gonna Change Its Name To Mordor! Surface Temperature Map

Image source: Shevek99

#19 What Year Is It Right Now?

Image source: ledim35

#20 A Population Density Map Of Hawaii

Image source: hesiodu

#21 Percentage Of Urban Tree Cover In The European Capitals

Image source: quindiassomigli

#22 Wine Map Of France

Image source: sam_3758

#23 France 1848 Election By Dodi Maps

Image source: kyno1

#24 Countries Where It Is Illegal To Spank/Smack Children (700×700)

Image source: john_doe_89

#25 All Red Line. A Map Of Submarine Cables Connecting British Empire In 1902

Image source: Sensei2008

#26 The Largest Towns In 1050 In Europe, North Africa And West Asia (Population Over 40 Thousand)

Image source: Yellowapple1000

#27 Map Showing Flooding Extent In Ukraine Since The Kakhova Dam Breach

Image source: sdbernard

#28 Average Number Of Cigarettes Smoked Per Year Per Adult Smoker

Image source: theworldmaps

#29 Evidence Of The Storegga Tsunami That Struck The UK And Norway 8000 Years Ago

It is the deadliest natural disaster in British history and may have killed a quarter of the island’s population

Image source: reddit.com

#30 Leading Countries For Wine Production In Europe (2021)

Image source: quindiassomigli

#31 Public Transport Network Density

Image source: YellowOnline

#32 Do You Address Your Own Child As “Mother”?

Image source: languageseu

#33 Robbery Rates In European Countries

Image source: Useless_or_inept

#34 In Which Countries Chatgpt Has Been Banned Or Is Unavailable

Image source: Mackelowsky

#35 Relief Map Of San Marino

Image source: Kl——–k

#36 How Many Firearms Per 100 People In Europe

Image source: Dazed_And_MoreBooze

#37 The Ten Busiest Port In Europe

Image source: Quiet-Luck

#38 Country Names In Finnish🇫🇮

Image source: Trapziio

#39 Percentage Of The Population With Depression

Image source: viscardvs

#40 Nuclear Power Plants In Europe As Of 21.02.2023

Image source: takenawaybolt

#41 Map Of Homicide Rates In 4 Countries And Europe. I Made It And The Source For The Numbers Is Wikipedia

#43 Here Is A 1988 Map Of Berlin (Produced In The Ddr)

#44 Which Countries In Asia Have The Highest Childhood Obesity Rate?

#45 Safest And Least Safe Counties In The Us

#46 The Word For “Wednesday” In Languages Of Europe (Source: Wikipedia)

#47 Gator Population In The United States

Image source: Nanakatl

#48 Cats Or Dogs In Europe

#49 Smart Kids Made This One

#50 Dead And Missing Migrants

#52 Latest Un Vote To End Us Embargo Against Cuba

#53 Us Plan To Create An Alternative To The Suez Canal (1963)

#54 Two Maps That Will Help You Understand How The World Has Changed In Just 52 Years. More Specifically, How Has The Average Number Of Children Per Family Changed

#55 Population Of The UK Split Into 4 Equal Quarters

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
