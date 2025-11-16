30 Times People Spotted Employers Who Were ‘Choosing Beggars’ And Just Had To Shame Them Online

Picture a job ad: skilled, bilingual manager with higher education diploma and 5 years of previous experience wanted. Well, you may expect this solid role would be well-paid, but in the world of Choosing Beggars this is not the case.

In fact, more and more employers are looking for workers with impressive resumes and a set of ludicrous requirements, only to offer them pennies in return. Thanks to the subreddit Choosing Beggars that is notorious for calling out greedy and delusional people like this, we have a lot of real-life cases to look at. From a church that expects 10% of their employee’s pay back to a company that’s looking for a bilingual manager to take charge of a team for $8 an hour, some of the job ads are hard to believe.

Also, scroll down for our interview with Dawn Moss, the founder of “Your Interview Coach,” who has been helping both candidates and hiring managers through the recruitment and selection process since 2013. She happily shared insights into the job market today and explained why some employers have such high requirements for little salaries. Dawn also has some tips on what to do if you ever receive a delusional offer!

#1 Sister Sent Me This… She Was Blocked Immediately After

Image source: VortexThing

#2 You Better Be Reliable And On Time For This Incredibly Below Minimum Wage Job!

30 Times People Spotted Employers Who Were ‘Choosing Beggars’ And Just Had To Shame Them Online

Image source: UninterestingAsperag

#3 Job Ad: Caretaker Work For Free! No Wage! Bonus Power, Water And Bathroom Access!

30 Times People Spotted Employers Who Were ‘Choosing Beggars’ And Just Had To Shame Them Online

Image source: Mysterious_Land_177

#4 Maybe You Wouldn’t Be On The Third Nanny If You Paid More Than $10/Hr?

30 Times People Spotted Employers Who Were ‘Choosing Beggars’ And Just Had To Shame Them Online

Image source: SJReaver

#5 Trump Lovers Must Apply!

30 Times People Spotted Employers Who Were ‘Choosing Beggars’ And Just Had To Shame Them Online

Image source: shawnybou3

#6 Best Job Ever

30 Times People Spotted Employers Who Were ‘Choosing Beggars’ And Just Had To Shame Them Online

Image source: Azzanator123

#7 $8-9/Hr, Manager, Urgently Hiring, On Call, Weekends, English And Spanish, Drivers License, And A Positive Attitude Required For Consideration!

30 Times People Spotted Employers Who Were ‘Choosing Beggars’ And Just Had To Shame Them Online

Image source: green333333333

#8 Good Luck!

30 Times People Spotted Employers Who Were ‘Choosing Beggars’ And Just Had To Shame Them Online

Image source: crystill86

#9 I Want A Full Crew Of Experienced Filmmakers, Own Equipment Preferred, “You Should Expect Overall Zero-Budget Project With No Pay”

30 Times People Spotted Employers Who Were ‘Choosing Beggars’ And Just Had To Shame Them Online

Image source: The_Brin

#10 Agriculture Suas Drone Pilot – Doctorate (Preferred) – So…$120k In Student Debt For An $18 Per Hour Job

30 Times People Spotted Employers Who Were ‘Choosing Beggars’ And Just Had To Shame Them Online

Image source: RedPill_RabbitHole

#11 Wants A Masters Degree For A Minimum Wage Job

30 Times People Spotted Employers Who Were ‘Choosing Beggars’ And Just Had To Shame Them Online

Image source: jdheddenyue

#12 Ah Yes,$ 150 A Week For A Job With Brimful Moment Hours

30 Times People Spotted Employers Who Were ‘Choosing Beggars’ And Just Had To Shame Them Online

Image source: lesliedfgdf

#13 Yeah We Want You To Be A Loyal Worker, Yeah We Will Pay You The Absolute Minimum Wage, And Yeah No Mercy On Your Soul

30 Times People Spotted Employers Who Were ‘Choosing Beggars’ And Just Had To Shame Them Online

Image source: squre-is-new-round

#14 First Post Here, What The Hell?

30 Times People Spotted Employers Who Were ‘Choosing Beggars’ And Just Had To Shame Them Online

Image source: DannyDevitoismywaifu

#15 Nanny Job So Good You Should Pay Them To Do It

30 Times People Spotted Employers Who Were ‘Choosing Beggars’ And Just Had To Shame Them Online

Image source: vodka_philosophy

#16 Entry Level Help Needed!

30 Times People Spotted Employers Who Were ‘Choosing Beggars’ And Just Had To Shame Them Online

Image source: Jowbles

#17 Like Who In The Hell Would Agree To This?

30 Times People Spotted Employers Who Were ‘Choosing Beggars’ And Just Had To Shame Them Online

Image source: Vidarrn

#18 Girlfriend Is Looking For Jobs, Found An Opening For Slave Labor

30 Times People Spotted Employers Who Were ‘Choosing Beggars’ And Just Had To Shame Them Online

Image source: FurlockTheTerrible

#19 Everything About This Job Listing

30 Times People Spotted Employers Who Were ‘Choosing Beggars’ And Just Had To Shame Them Online

Image source: caroliner416

#20 Looking For A Rn Job, And They Wonder Why There Is A Shortage

30 Times People Spotted Employers Who Were ‘Choosing Beggars’ And Just Had To Shame Them Online

Image source: Uadcdb

#21 Tithing As A Job Requirement

30 Times People Spotted Employers Who Were ‘Choosing Beggars’ And Just Had To Shame Them Online

Image source: shttymanbun

#22 Pay Me To Live There And Watch My Children For Free

30 Times People Spotted Employers Who Were ‘Choosing Beggars’ And Just Had To Shame Them Online

Image source: schizopotato

#23 Kind Redditor Offering A Job… And What A Deal It Is!

30 Times People Spotted Employers Who Were ‘Choosing Beggars’ And Just Had To Shame Them Online

Image source: mkern1200

#24 $2.50 An Hour, 50 Hours A Week. Reshared It Asking For Someone “Reliable And Trustworthy Only”. How Can You Expect Reliable And Trustworthy At That Price?

30 Times People Spotted Employers Who Were ‘Choosing Beggars’ And Just Had To Shame Them Online

Image source: Calliope10

#25 You Should Come Watch My Kid All Week For $150!

30 Times People Spotted Employers Who Were ‘Choosing Beggars’ And Just Had To Shame Them Online

Image source: Thewhitemexicangirl

#26 Below Minimum Wage. And Pretty Set On It, Comments Roasted Em

30 Times People Spotted Employers Who Were ‘Choosing Beggars’ And Just Had To Shame Them Online

Image source: latimerm

#27 Geez. Not Even A Guaranteed $50 – $100 For The Poor Intern?

30 Times People Spotted Employers Who Were ‘Choosing Beggars’ And Just Had To Shame Them Online

Image source: ReadySetSantiaGO

#28 Pay Us To Work. Oh, And You Don’t Get To Watch The Game

30 Times People Spotted Employers Who Were ‘Choosing Beggars’ And Just Had To Shame Them Online

Image source: Dildo_Bagg1ns

#29 $15 Minimum Wage? No Way! What About $1 Instead?

30 Times People Spotted Employers Who Were ‘Choosing Beggars’ And Just Had To Shame Them Online

Image source: revolynnub

#30 Choosing Beggar Wants You To Pay To Watch Their Dogs

30 Times People Spotted Employers Who Were ‘Choosing Beggars’ And Just Had To Shame Them Online

Image source: rhinothedin0

