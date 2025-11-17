40 Unusual And Fascinating Maps That Might Change Your Perspective On The World (New Pics)

One way to make internet users really happy is to combine great aesthetics and good design with interesting and fresh information. People genuinely enjoy learning new things about the world while being entertained, and one of our favorite corners of the internet for that is this fantastic subreddit for map lovers around the globe.
The cartography, geography, and travel-loving members of the online community share the best maps they’ve seen while others go as far as to flex their skills and create their own. We’ve collected some of their most interesting and unusual maps to give you a brand new perspective on life on Planet Earth (and maybe even help you learn something new along the way). Scroll down to enjoy them and don’t forget to give the upvote button a gentle boop next to every map that you liked. Got your safari hats on? Onwards!
Bored Panda had a chat with the founder of the popular map-lovers’ subreddit, land surveyor Patrick McGranaghan, about the community, his recent travels, and maps of his own creation. Check out what he told us, below.
#1 Africa’s Population Density
Image source: AbhiExplains
#2 Equal Wealth Distribution Globally And Locally
Image source: summersunsun
#3 Land Reclamation In The Netherlands
Image source: ElPolloPayaso
#4 Old Zealand
Image source: infynitsaddnes
#5 8 Ways To Divide The Netherlands
Image source: reserveduitser
#6 Which Country Has The Most Naturally Armored Area On Earth? I Think It’s China!
Image source: reddit.com
#7 Mediterranean Sea Fits Inside Australia – Should Be A Much Better Image Than Last One
Image source: SteelDeliverance
#8 Private Jets Departing Arizona After The Super Bowl
Image source: Logical_Scientist221
#9 Countries That Provide Military Aid To Ukraine (January 2023)
Image source: KungUnderBerget
#10 Sun Tanning vs. Skin Whitening Google Search
Image source: iamjakehill9
#11 The World In 250 Million Years
Image source: Tacama
#12 Standard Paper Sizes
Image source: PepperBlues
#13 Percentage Of Vegetarians In Every State Of India
Image source: khooni-darinda69
#14 As Of 2020, Half Of The Us Lives In The Black Counties, Half Live In The Orange
Image source: CarthagoDelendaEst92
#15 Language Map Of Belgium
Image source: Few_Introduction9919
#16 A Population Density Map Of Illinois
Image source: Pecners
#17 Percentage Of Population That Feel Their Country Has Benefited From Eu Membership
Image source: Logical_Scientist221
#18 The 2022 Edition Of The Global Peace Index
Image source: 6_zeros
#19 How To Say Number “92” In European Countries
Image source: Redstream28
#20 Distribution Of Grey And Red Squirrels In The UK
Image source: Money_Astronaut9789
#21 The State Of World Press Freedom
Image source: madneon_
#22 The Most Popular Languages Learnen On Duolingo Per Country
Image source: cutSnail
#23 Which Country Has The Most Attractive Men According To Europe
Image source: reddit.com
#24 European Countries With A Higher Social Progress Index Than The Us
Image source: reddit.com
#25 Today Joseph And Mary Would Have To Pass Through 15 Checkpoints To Get From Nazareth To Bethlehem. – Map
Image source: MardukSyria
#26 Countries In Europe Where Escaping From Prison Isn’t A Crime
Image source: ElPolloPayaso
#27 Border Between China And Kazakhstan In Xinjiang Region
Image source: eivarXlithuania
#28 Status Of Gay Marriage In Europe
Image source: Reasonable_Ninja5708
#29 Someone Here Posted A Map Of Earthquakes Since 1900 (Top One) Now Watch It 1by1 To The Map Of Actual Tectonic Plates (Bottom One)
Image source: Lntc26
#30 % Of People Who Think Their Culture Is Superior To Others (Europe)
Image source: UpeopleRamazing
#31 Europeans Who Would Fight For Their Own Country
Image source: CeceLovezz
#32 1920 Australian Map Of Sheep
Image source: Evilaars
#33 Legality Of Islamic Dresses For Woman
Image source: cactus_sunshine
#34 Americans’ Opinion On Europe
Image source: reddit.com
#35 ‘it Is A Duty Towards Society To Have Children’ % That Agree
Image source: drinaciggz
#36 Areas Isis Wanted To Capture By 2020
Image source: tonofo9668
#37 Areas Effected By The Massive 7,8 Earthquake In Kahramanmaraş, Turkey
Image source: Patlichan
#38 Status Of Democracy In Europe According To The Eiu Democracy Index 2022
Image source: Connor_The_Iguana
#39 Estimated Black Population In Europe By Country
Image source: Voicemail977
#40 Countries By Self-Perceived Democracy
Image source: real_LNSS
Follow Us