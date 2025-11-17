40 Unusual And Fascinating Maps That Might Change Your Perspective On The World (New Pics)

One way to make internet users really happy is to combine great aesthetics and good design with interesting and fresh information. People genuinely enjoy learning new things about the world while being entertained, and one of our favorite corners of the internet for that is this fantastic subreddit for map lovers around the globe.

The cartography, geography, and travel-loving members of the online community share the best maps they’ve seen while others go as far as to flex their skills and create their own. We’ve collected some of their most interesting and unusual maps to give you a brand new perspective on life on Planet Earth (and maybe even help you learn something new along the way). Scroll down to enjoy them and don’t forget to give the upvote button a gentle boop next to every map that you liked. Got your safari hats on? Onwards!

Bored Panda had a chat with the founder of the popular map-lovers’ subreddit, land surveyor Patrick McGranaghan, about the community, his recent travels, and maps of his own creation. Check out what he told us, below.

#1 Africa’s Population Density

Image source: AbhiExplains

#2 Equal Wealth Distribution Globally And Locally

Image source: summersunsun

#3 Land Reclamation In The Netherlands

Image source: ElPolloPayaso

#4 Old Zealand

Image source: infynitsaddnes

#5 8 Ways To Divide The Netherlands

Image source: reserveduitser

#6 Which Country Has The Most Naturally Armored Area On Earth? I Think It’s China!

Image source: reddit.com

#7 Mediterranean Sea Fits Inside Australia – Should Be A Much Better Image Than Last One

Image source: SteelDeliverance

#8 Private Jets Departing Arizona After The Super Bowl

Image source: Logical_Scientist221

#9 Countries That Provide Military Aid To Ukraine (January 2023)

Image source: KungUnderBerget

#10 Sun Tanning vs. Skin Whitening Google Search

Image source: iamjakehill9

#11 The World In 250 Million Years

Image source: Tacama

#12 Standard Paper Sizes

Image source: PepperBlues

#13 Percentage Of Vegetarians In Every State Of India

Image source: khooni-darinda69

#14 As Of 2020, Half Of The Us Lives In The Black Counties, Half Live In The Orange

Image source: CarthagoDelendaEst92

#15 Language Map Of Belgium

Image source: Few_Introduction9919

#16 A Population Density Map Of Illinois

Image source: Pecners

#17 Percentage Of Population That Feel Their Country Has Benefited From Eu Membership

Image source: Logical_Scientist221

#18 The 2022 Edition Of The Global Peace Index

Image source: 6_zeros

#19 How To Say Number “92” In European Countries

Image source: Redstream28

#20 Distribution Of Grey And Red Squirrels In The UK

Image source: Money_Astronaut9789

#21 The State Of World Press Freedom

Image source: madneon_

#22 The Most Popular Languages Learnen On Duolingo Per Country

Image source: cutSnail

#23 Which Country Has The Most Attractive Men According To Europe

Image source: reddit.com

#24 European Countries With A Higher Social Progress Index Than The Us

Image source: reddit.com

#25 Today Joseph And Mary Would Have To Pass Through 15 Checkpoints To Get From Nazareth To Bethlehem. – Map

Image source: MardukSyria

#26 Countries In Europe Where Escaping From Prison Isn’t A Crime

Image source: ElPolloPayaso

#27 Border Between China And Kazakhstan In Xinjiang Region

Image source: eivarXlithuania

#28 Status Of Gay Marriage In Europe

Image source: Reasonable_Ninja5708

#29 Someone Here Posted A Map Of Earthquakes Since 1900 (Top One) Now Watch It 1by1 To The Map Of Actual Tectonic Plates (Bottom One)

Image source: Lntc26

#30 % Of People Who Think Their Culture Is Superior To Others (Europe)

Image source: UpeopleRamazing

#31 Europeans Who Would Fight For Their Own Country

Image source: CeceLovezz

#32 1920 Australian Map Of Sheep

Image source: Evilaars

#33 Legality Of Islamic Dresses For Woman

Image source: cactus_sunshine

#34 Americans’ Opinion On Europe

Image source: reddit.com

#35 ‘it Is A Duty Towards Society To Have Children’ % That Agree

Image source: drinaciggz

#36 Areas Isis Wanted To Capture By 2020

Image source: tonofo9668

#37 Areas Effected By The Massive 7,8 Earthquake In Kahramanmaraş, Turkey

Image source: Patlichan

#38 Status Of Democracy In Europe According To The Eiu Democracy Index 2022

Image source: Connor_The_Iguana

#39 Estimated Black Population In Europe By Country

Image source: Voicemail977

#40 Countries By Self-Perceived Democracy

Image source: real_LNSS

