Stay Comfy: 24 Popular Sports Bras for Workouts or Hangouts

Sports bras are a must-have for any active woman. Whether you’re hitting the gym, going for a run, or doing an intense workout class, a good sports bra is essential to keep you comfortable and supported. But sports bras are not just for the gym anymore. These versatile bras have become a staple in women’s wardrobes, perfect for everyday wear or for lounging around the house. In this article, we have curated a list of 25 comfortable sports bras that you might want to live in, even without hitting the gym.
#1 Running Girl Strappy Sports Bra: Featuring An Alluring Crisscross Back Detailing For A Stylish Touch To Your Workouts Or Everyday Wear
Review: “Really impressed with this bra for the price point! I’ll definitely order more colors. The back is super flattering with a unique strap layout and an attractive tapered line.” – Quinn
Image source: amazon.com, Quinn
#2 Fruit Of The Loom Women’s Tank Style Sports Bra: Style And Comfort Make It Perfect For Workouts, Home Lounging, Or Casual Outings
Review: “ These lightweight bras are not only very comfortable to wear underneath while at home, but also under cotton hoodies (instead of a full shirt) when going out.” – SoPasGal
Image source: amazon.com, SoPasGal
#3 Fruit Of The Loom Women’s Built Up Sports Bra: Ensures Full Coverage And Lasting Comfort
Review: “Have worn them for years. Great under buttom up tops, especially on hot days where you don’t want to layer. I wear a 38D bra, but in these I order 42. Very comfy for sleeping in too.” – ytangel
Image source: amazon.com, ytangel
#4 Running Girl Crisscross Back Sports Bra: Ideal For Various Activities With Its Supportive Design, Comfortable Fabric Blend, And Fashionable Back Detailing
Review: “This bra exceeded expectations! I have a difficult time finding ones that keep the girls tight to the body in general, but to be able to do that and keep them up/perky is SO nice! My other sports bras do not do the latter, and I hate wearing them with regular shirts out because then they look oddly flat. Also the straps are pretty and flattering, which I appreciate as a nice touch.“ – Kayla
Image source: amazon.com, Kayla
#5 Champion Women’s Sports Bra: A Wire-Free, High-Impact Sports Bra Designed To Provide Secure, Comfortable Support For Intense Workouts
Review: “Absolutely love these, I wear them all day every day. I have a big bust and this is literally the only bra that is supportive enough to allow me to work out multiple times a day and feel good.” – H. Brooks
Image source: amazon.com, H. Brooks
#6 Running Girl Sports Bra With Removable Cups: Promises Sweat-Wicking Comfort, Removable Cups, And A Trendy Crisscross Back
Review: “This bra holds me in so we’ll and doesn’t bunch up with my extra back fluff. It makes me feel sexy and very supported. I want to abandon wearing regular bras for wearing this one every day and for every outfit.” – Amazon Customer
Image source: amazon.com, Amazon Customer
#7 Fruit Of The Loom Women’s Spaghetti Strap Cotton Pull Over 3 Pack Sports Bra Super Comfortable And Perfect For All-Day Wear, Not Just For Workouts
Review: “I found these sport bras which have straps like regular bras and figured I’d give them a try. They are so comfortable! I am no longer pulling bra straps back into place or re-adjusting around my ribs during the day. I put it on in the morning and it stays in place the entire day” – barbara demarco
Image source: amazon.com, barbara demarco
#8 Bali Women’s Comfort Revolution Wireless Bra: Promises All-Day Support And Moisture-Wicking Comfort In A Seamless, Wireless Design
Review: “No pushing down or flattening out! I was able to enjoy an amazing trip thanks to this lifesaver. If you need a bra that’s comfy but also offers support and looks good, this is the one.” – Amazon Customer
Image source: amazon.com, Amazon Customer
#9 Champion Women’s Infinity Racerback And Seamless Sports Bra: A Nylon-Spandex Sports Bra Offering An All-Over Stretch, Moderate Support, And Ultimately Cool Comfort For Any Workout
Review: “The quality of this bra is amazing. The fabric is thick and soft, almost like a knit. It’s breathable, and comfortable to wear.” – Tina
Image source: amazon.com, Tina
#10 Champion Women’s Moderate Support Bra: Provides The Right Amount Of Support For Joggers And Gym-Goers
Review: “The bra fits perfectly, although I could have ordered XL for a bit more support. I love that it completely supports my chest with no cleavage overflow. Would definitely buy again.” – Nadine
Image source: amazon.com, Nadine
#11 Mirity Women Racerback Sports Bras – High Impact Workout Gym Activewear Bra: Stay Cool And Comfortable During High-Impact Activities
Review: “I would say these are hands down some of the best sports bras I’ve found. I wear a 36E. I look like a C cup when wearing one of these bras. The compression and support is what I was looking for.” – watts
Image source: amazon.com, watts
#12 Fruit Of The Loom Women’s Front Closure Cotton Bra: Offers Maximum Comfort And Natural Fit, Perfect For Daily Wear Or Light Workouts
Review: “I love these bras and have ordered a second set because they are really comfortable and easy to put on.” – Stephanie
Image source: amazon.com, Stephanie
#13 Puma Women’s Seamless Sports Bra: A Soft And Stylish Cotton-Elastane Blend Bra Offering A Versatile Choice For Both Gym Sessions And Home Lounging
Review: “This is by FAR the most comfortable sports bra I’ve ever owned, and I’ve tried many. It provides good support while hugging but not squeezing the life out of your body. It’s extremely flattering and fits beautifully.” – Kat McQueen
Image source: amazon.com, Kat McQueen
#14 The Gym People Womens’ Sports Bra: Combines Comfort And Support, Perfect For Low, Medium, And High Impact Activities
Review: “It’s perfect for workouts but also “chic” enough to wear with any sort of bottoms while still being comfortable. I prefer my workout clothes any day of the week so it’s nice to find a top that is so comfortable and cute, I can wear it to workout and also wear it to anything other than the gym without looking like a bum.” – Lorinda Godshall
Image source: amazon.com, Lorinda Godshall
#15 Crz Yoga Women’s Strappy Sports Bra: Designed Specifically For Yoga And Training
Review: “This was my third purchase of the CRZ Yoga sports bra. I love the look of the criss-cross straps. Depending on the occasion, you can optimize the fit for a more busty look or a more supportive sporty feel. The colors are vibrant and don’t appear to wash out over time. I wear these bras for running, tennis, dance, and yoga several times a week. No signs of damage in my months of usage. Likely will buy more in the future.” – MaizyMaze
Image source: amazon.com, MaizyMaze
#16 Fruit Of The Loom Women’s Built Up Tank Style Sports Bra: Decorously Crafted With A Cotton-Spandex Mix For A Perfect And Stretchy Fit
Review: “I enjoy these bras because they have good “back fat” coverage and are comfortable but not tight. These are not high support or compression. They are comfortable for sleeping, wearing around the house, or for wearing over another bra if you just want a little extra support.” – Amazon Customer
Image source: amazon.com, Amazon Customer
#17 Nike Women’s Medium Support Non Padded Sports Bra:stays In Place During Workouts And Quickly Wicks Away Sweat
Review: “Now that I have worn this bra, I find that it is totally worth the price. As a full-figured woman, I was looking for a comfortable but supportive bra while exercising. The band really stays in place, while in my experience other bras tend to ride up and need adjustment. Great quality! I have ordered another one.” – JBA122
Image source: amazon.com, JBA122
#18 Evercute Cross Back Sport Bra: Offers A Breathable And Comfortable Fit Perfect For Your Workout Or Everyday Wear
Review: “I love them. Even when I sweat a lot you can’t see the sweat stains. I also removed the padding and they’re not see through, not even the white one. Would totally recommend.” – Jana
Image source: amazon.com, Jana
#19 Seamless Racerback Moderate-Support Sports Bra: Ensures Unhindered Movement And Cool Comfort For Medium-Impact Activities
Review: “I really like these sports bras. I have bought several colors. I am 5’11” 220 with a c-cup and wear the XXL. I use them for any sports activities including running and weightlifting. They are thick enough to provide some compression, but thin enough to be have some airflow.” – Cherry Yellah
Image source: amazon.com, Cherry Yellah
#20 C9 Champion Women’s Cami Bra: Keeping You Comfortable Through Any Workout
Review: “Really can’t go wrong with this sports bra. I first grew to like this brand of sports bras a lot when I found them at my local target. Years later, they are still going strong, and I’m glad amazon has them so I can added more colors to my collection.” – Mary
Image source: amazon.com, Mary
#21 Under Armour Women’s Crossback Mid Impact Sports Bra: With Soft, Quick-Drying Cups And A Supportive Crossback Design – A Versatile Choice For All Your Sports Activities
Review: I am a DDDD and this bra is supportive and comfortable! I work out 4 times a week and it has held its shape and feels like it is still new!” – Cynthia Munson
Image source: amazon.com, Cynthia Munson
#22 Oqq Women’s 3 Piece Removable Cups Workout Sport Bra: Keeps You Dry And Comfortable With Its Breathable, Moisture-Wicking Material, Perfect For Gym Or Home Workouts
Review: “I am so glad I bought these! They feel as good as they look and the colors are cute too! I’m 5’3, 115 lbs and got a size small. They fit true to size. I just might have to buy some more so I can live in these.” – Bobbi Jo Cannizzaro
Image source: Bobbi Jo Cannizzaro, Bobbi Jo Cannizzaro
#23 Evercute Sports Medium Support Criss Cross Strappy Bra: With Wide Shoulder Straps Offer Great Support, And Removable Pads And V-Neck Design Add A Touch Of Style
Review: “These are just so cute and comfortable. But, my favorite part is that the pads actually stay in place when you wash them. I love that! I have not had to resituate them at all. Which means they definitely stay in place while you wear them. They even turned out to be more supportive than I ever imagined. They are very true to size, for me. I am just highly impressed!” – Ally
Image source: amazon.com, Ally
#24 Match Womens Sports Seamless Padded Racerback Bra: Providing Snug Fit, Double-Layer Support And Comfort, Ideal For Low To Medium Impact Activities And Everyday Wear
Review: “These are wonderful for busty women. These really came in clutch when I’ve had to run randomly (across the street or in a rush) or when cleaning up the house or when I go to the gym. These are comfy enough to wear at home while lounging.” – Gina
Image source: amazon.com, Gina
