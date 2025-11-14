My 10-Question Quiz For Everyone To Get To Know Each Other

Here on Bored Panda, we are a huge group of friends and I would like to get to know you all but of course, this is the internet so the questions I have written which took minutes on end are not personal at all.
This is my first post on Bored Panda and I hope it goes well, just have fun, this is what Bored Panda is about. Of course, we can get into some dark topics but doing that is really good for us. If this goes well, I might do a part 2 but anyway, I hope you enjoy it!
#1
#2
#3
#4
#5
#6
#7
#8
#9
#10
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us