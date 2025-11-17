45 Stories From History Captured In Pictures, As Seen On This IG Page

by

Some of the most exciting stories you’ll ever hear are those that come straight out of history books. But sadly, the way these tales are often delivered tends to bore us to tears or leave us snoring through our lessons. So if you’re interested in taking your understanding of history into your own hands, we’ve got the perfect list for you, pandas.

Below, you’ll find photos of some of the most fascinating moments from the past couple centuries that have been captured on film, courtesy of the Incredible History Instagram account. Enjoy scrolling through this virtual blast from the past, and keep reading to find a conversation with Luke Rosa, teacher and creator of Students of History!

#1 Iran, 1979 – Thousands Of Iranian Women Protesting On The Streets Against Prospects Of Mandating Hijab

45 Stories From History Captured In Pictures, As Seen On This IG Page

Image source: incrediblehistory

#2 650 American Officers And Enlisted Men Paying Tribute To More Than 8 Million Horses, Mules And Donkeys That Died In Service In The World War I

45 Stories From History Captured In Pictures, As Seen On This IG Page

Image source: incrediblehistory

#3 Shavarsh Karapetyan, An Armenian Finswimmer(10-Time World Record Holder), Who Saved Lives Of 20 Drowning Passengers In A Sinking Trolleybus Which Fell Of A Bridge Into The Yerevan Lake

45 Stories From History Captured In Pictures, As Seen On This IG Page

Image source: incrediblehistory

#4 A 9000-Year Old Skeleton Was Found In A Cave Near Cheddar, England, And Nicknamed “Cheddar Man”

His dna was tested and it was concluded that his living relative, a history professor, is living a 1/2 of a mile away from the cave, tracing back 300 generations to each other

45 Stories From History Captured In Pictures, As Seen On This IG Page

Image source: incrediblehistory

#5 Remains Of An Ancient Roman City Of Timgad In The Aures Mountains Of Algeria

45 Stories From History Captured In Pictures, As Seen On This IG Page

Image source: incrediblehistory

#6 A Shepherd From The Village Of Kınalık With His Children, Azerbaijan, 1970’s

45 Stories From History Captured In Pictures, As Seen On This IG Page

Image source: incrediblehistory

#7 The Arkadiko Bridge, A Mycenaean Bridge Near The Modern Road From Tiryns To Epidauros On The Peloponnese, Greece. Dating To The Greek Bronze Age, It Is One Of The Oldest Arch Bridges Still In Existence And Use Today And The Oldest Preserved Bridge In Europe

45 Stories From History Captured In Pictures, As Seen On This IG Page

Image source: incrediblehistory

#8 Polish Border Guard And His Horse Drinking Water From The Stream In The Bieszczady Mountains During A Patrol, 1980

45 Stories From History Captured In Pictures, As Seen On This IG Page

Image source: incrediblehistory

#9 Princess Elizabeth At 19 Years Of Age Is Seen In The Auxiliary Territorial Service In The 1945, During World War II

45 Stories From History Captured In Pictures, As Seen On This IG Page

Image source: incrediblehistory

#10 Paris, France, 1890

45 Stories From History Captured In Pictures, As Seen On This IG Page

Image source: incrediblehistory

#11 “Mother’s Eyes” The Bedouin Mother; Photograph By Ilo Battigeli, 1948

45 Stories From History Captured In Pictures, As Seen On This IG Page

Image source: incrediblehistory

#12 German And British Pilots Engaged In A Dogfight Above St Paul’s Cathedral During The Battle Of Britain, London, 1940, World War II

45 Stories From History Captured In Pictures, As Seen On This IG Page

Image source: incrediblehistory

#13 March 16, 1945: A U.S. Marine Approaches A Japanese Soldier On Iwo Jima, Japan During World War II

The Japanese soldier was buried for 1 1/2 days in this shell hole playing dead and ready with a live grenade inches away from his hand. The marines feared he might be further booby trapped underneath his body after knocking the grenade to the bottom of the shell hole. Promising no resistance, the prisoner is given a cigarette he asked for and was dragged free from the hole

45 Stories From History Captured In Pictures, As Seen On This IG Page

Image source: incrediblehistory

#14 Actor Yul Brynner Arriving To The Premiere Of The Movie “The Ten Commandments” In His Mercedes 300 Sl Roadster, 1956

45 Stories From History Captured In Pictures, As Seen On This IG Page

Image source: incrediblehistory

#15 Activist Ben Masel Smokes A Joint While Voting In The 1976 Presidential Election Taking Advantage Of An Apparent Law That Prohibits Arrest While Voting

45 Stories From History Captured In Pictures, As Seen On This IG Page

Image source: incrediblehistory

#16 A Lone Dog Sits In Snow Next To A Column Of Retreating Italian Soldiers Near Stalingrad, Soviet Union, December 1942, World War II

45 Stories From History Captured In Pictures, As Seen On This IG Page

Image source: incrediblehistory

#17 The Bridge To Nowhere

45 Stories From History Captured In Pictures, As Seen On This IG Page

Image source: incrediblehistory

#18 Goodyear’s Illuminated Tires – A Woman Adjusts Her Stocking Using The Light Emitted By The Goodyear Tire On An October Night In 1961

45 Stories From History Captured In Pictures, As Seen On This IG Page

Image source: incrediblehistory

#19 A Soldier Of The French Foreign Legion Holding The Dog “Fritz”, The Battalion Mascot, At Bir Hakeim. Fritz “Moved Over To The Other Side” And Joined The Battalion In Narvik In 1940, And Stayed With Them Ever Since

45 Stories From History Captured In Pictures, As Seen On This IG Page

Image source: incrediblehistory

#20 The Coins That Saved A Soldier’s Life- At The Beginning Of World War I

45 Stories From History Captured In Pictures, As Seen On This IG Page

Image source: incrediblehistory

#21 To Protect It From Drying Out, A Worker Sprays Water Onto A Millennia-Old Chariot Recently Unearthed In The City Of Luoyang In Central China

45 Stories From History Captured In Pictures, As Seen On This IG Page

Image source: incrediblehistory

#22 The Cockpit Of An American B-24 Bomber From The 392nd Bomb Squadron Of The 30th Bomb Group, Damaged By A Japanese Anti-Aircraft Shell On January 27, 1945, During A Sortie To Bombard Iwo Jima

The projectile badly damaged the instrument panel, the co-pilot and the navigator of the bomber were injured by shrapnel, but miraculously the pilot managed to return the aircraft to base

45 Stories From History Captured In Pictures, As Seen On This IG Page

Image source: incrediblehistory

#23 J. Robert Oppenheimer With Albert Einstein At The Institute For Advanced Study, 1947

45 Stories From History Captured In Pictures, As Seen On This IG Page

Image source: incrediblehistory

#24 Jordanian Brides Wearing Full-Face Veils Seen Waiting Patiently For Their Mass Wedding Ceremony

This largest ever mass wedding ceremony in Jordan brought together 48 couples in a ceremony funded by islamist Charity group which covers all expenses for couples who cannot afford to pay for their wedding. Amman, Jordan, 1999

45 Stories From History Captured In Pictures, As Seen On This IG Page

Image source: incrediblehistory

#25 A Fake Tree Used As An Observation Post And Sniper Nest On The Frontline By The British Army During World War I

45 Stories From History Captured In Pictures, As Seen On This IG Page

Image source: incrediblehistory

#26 A 1960’s Coca Cola Advertisment Made By Spreading Grain For Pigeons In St. Mark’s Square, Venice, Italy

45 Stories From History Captured In Pictures, As Seen On This IG Page

Image source: incrediblehistory

#27 Mugshot And Fingerprints Of Benito Mussolini, Bern, Switzerland, 1903

45 Stories From History Captured In Pictures, As Seen On This IG Page

Image source: history_20thcentury

#28 Last Sword Duel In History In France, 1967, Between The Mayor Of Marseille -Gaston Defferre, And Another Member Of French Parliament, Rene Ribière

45 Stories From History Captured In Pictures, As Seen On This IG Page

Image source: incrediblehistory

#29 The U.S. Pacific Fleet Seen Positioning For Battle During The Marshall Islands Campaign, 1944, World War II

45 Stories From History Captured In Pictures, As Seen On This IG Page

Image source: incrediblehistory

#30 American Pilot Robert L. Brown Of Denver, Colorado, Poses In The Cockpit Of An F6f Hellcat Aboard The Uss Yorktown (Cv-10) Aircraft Carrier With “Scrappy,” The Ship’s Mascot, November-December 1943, In Pacific, World War II

45 Stories From History Captured In Pictures, As Seen On This IG Page

Image source: incrediblehistory

#31 111 Football Games Played At Hackney Marshes, London, United Kingdom In 1962

45 Stories From History Captured In Pictures, As Seen On This IG Page

Image source: incrediblehistory

#32 The Crew Of British Hm Submarine ‘Unison’ Display Their ‘Jolly Roger’ At Devonport, Plymouth, Having Returned From A Successful 16 Months In The Mediterranean. 1943, World War II

45 Stories From History Captured In Pictures, As Seen On This IG Page

Image source: incrediblehistory

#33 Drive-In Theater, Los Angeles, 1949

45 Stories From History Captured In Pictures, As Seen On This IG Page

Image source: incrediblehistory

#34 Portus, Roman Empire’s Imperial Port, As It Would Have Appeared In The Past Compared To Today. The Port Was Established By Emperor Claudius, And Enlarged By Emperor Trajan, To Supplement The Nearby Port Of Ostia

45 Stories From History Captured In Pictures, As Seen On This IG Page

Image source: incrediblehistory

#35 Painter Marc Monnier Paints A Canvas On The Front During The Gulf War In October 1991, Kuwait

45 Stories From History Captured In Pictures, As Seen On This IG Page

Image source: incrediblehistory

#36 Japanese Samurai, 1870’s

45 Stories From History Captured In Pictures, As Seen On This IG Page

Image source: incrediblehistory

#37 Canadian Police Officer Guarding The Pharmacy In Waist-High Flood Waters In Galt, Ontario, 1974

45 Stories From History Captured In Pictures, As Seen On This IG Page

Image source: incrediblehistory

#38 Snowball Fight In Lyon, France, 1896

45 Stories From History Captured In Pictures, As Seen On This IG Page

#39 Babies Left To Sleep Outside In The Freezing Cold, Enforcing Their Immune System, Moscow, Soviet Union, 1958

45 Stories From History Captured In Pictures, As Seen On This IG Page

Image source: incrediblehistory

#40 Germany, 1923: During Hyperinflation, Banknotes Had Lost So Much Value That They Were Used As Wallpaper, Being Much Cheaper Than Actual Wallpaper

45 Stories From History Captured In Pictures, As Seen On This IG Page

Image source: incrediblehistory

#41 World War I Us Army Helmet With Skull Trench Art On The Front

45 Stories From History Captured In Pictures, As Seen On This IG Page

Image source: incrediblehistory

#42 Digital Reconstruction Of Untouched Manhattan, New York, In Year 1609, In Comparison To Year 2021

45 Stories From History Captured In Pictures, As Seen On This IG Page

Image source: incrediblehistory

#43 Members Of The Fat Men’s Club Of New York, 1904. All Members Had To Be At Least 200 Pounds(91kg), Pay A One Dollar Fee And Learn A Secret Handshake And Password

45 Stories From History Captured In Pictures, As Seen On This IG Page

Image source: incrediblehistory

#44 Pavlik Manukyan, Armenian War Hero During The First Nagorno-Karabakh War In The Early 1990’s, Seen During A Visit To His Family Away From The Frontline. He Is Posing Armed With A Pkm Machine Gun, Standing Next To His Son

45 Stories From History Captured In Pictures, As Seen On This IG Page

Image source: incrediblehistory

#45 Young Boy With Prepared Molotov Cocktails On A Rooftop Of A Building In Derry, During The Battle Of The Bogside, August 1969

45 Stories From History Captured In Pictures, As Seen On This IG Page

Image source: incrediblehistory

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
50 Of The Most Captivating Historical Pictures For History Enthusiasts
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Recap – Rehab: Party at the Hard Rock Hotel 3.01
3 min read
Sep, 7, 2010
I Create Beautiful Watercolor Dresses
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Hey Pandas, What Is The Most Useless Argument You Have Ever Had? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Hey Pandas, What Is Your Best Elementary School Memory? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
34 Harsh Truths Some People Refuse To Acknowledge, As Shared Online
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.