45 Stories From History Captured In Pictures, As Seen On This IG Page

Some of the most exciting stories you’ll ever hear are those that come straight out of history books. But sadly, the way these tales are often delivered tends to bore us to tears or leave us snoring through our lessons. So if you’re interested in taking your understanding of history into your own hands, we’ve got the perfect list for you, pandas.
Below, you’ll find photos of some of the most fascinating moments from the past couple centuries that have been captured on film, courtesy of the Incredible History Instagram account. Enjoy scrolling through this virtual blast from the past, and keep reading to find a conversation with Luke Rosa, teacher and creator of Students of History!
#1 Iran, 1979 – Thousands Of Iranian Women Protesting On The Streets Against Prospects Of Mandating Hijab
#2 650 American Officers And Enlisted Men Paying Tribute To More Than 8 Million Horses, Mules And Donkeys That Died In Service In The World War I
#3 Shavarsh Karapetyan, An Armenian Finswimmer(10-Time World Record Holder), Who Saved Lives Of 20 Drowning Passengers In A Sinking Trolleybus Which Fell Of A Bridge Into The Yerevan Lake
#4 A 9000-Year Old Skeleton Was Found In A Cave Near Cheddar, England, And Nicknamed “Cheddar Man”
His dna was tested and it was concluded that his living relative, a history professor, is living a 1/2 of a mile away from the cave, tracing back 300 generations to each other
#5 Remains Of An Ancient Roman City Of Timgad In The Aures Mountains Of Algeria
#6 A Shepherd From The Village Of Kınalık With His Children, Azerbaijan, 1970’s
#7 The Arkadiko Bridge, A Mycenaean Bridge Near The Modern Road From Tiryns To Epidauros On The Peloponnese, Greece. Dating To The Greek Bronze Age, It Is One Of The Oldest Arch Bridges Still In Existence And Use Today And The Oldest Preserved Bridge In Europe
#8 Polish Border Guard And His Horse Drinking Water From The Stream In The Bieszczady Mountains During A Patrol, 1980
#9 Princess Elizabeth At 19 Years Of Age Is Seen In The Auxiliary Territorial Service In The 1945, During World War II
#10 Paris, France, 1890
#11 “Mother’s Eyes” The Bedouin Mother; Photograph By Ilo Battigeli, 1948
#12 German And British Pilots Engaged In A Dogfight Above St Paul’s Cathedral During The Battle Of Britain, London, 1940, World War II
#13 March 16, 1945: A U.S. Marine Approaches A Japanese Soldier On Iwo Jima, Japan During World War II
The Japanese soldier was buried for 1 1/2 days in this shell hole playing dead and ready with a live grenade inches away from his hand. The marines feared he might be further booby trapped underneath his body after knocking the grenade to the bottom of the shell hole. Promising no resistance, the prisoner is given a cigarette he asked for and was dragged free from the hole
#14 Actor Yul Brynner Arriving To The Premiere Of The Movie “The Ten Commandments” In His Mercedes 300 Sl Roadster, 1956
#15 Activist Ben Masel Smokes A Joint While Voting In The 1976 Presidential Election Taking Advantage Of An Apparent Law That Prohibits Arrest While Voting
#16 A Lone Dog Sits In Snow Next To A Column Of Retreating Italian Soldiers Near Stalingrad, Soviet Union, December 1942, World War II
#17 The Bridge To Nowhere
#18 Goodyear’s Illuminated Tires – A Woman Adjusts Her Stocking Using The Light Emitted By The Goodyear Tire On An October Night In 1961
#19 A Soldier Of The French Foreign Legion Holding The Dog “Fritz”, The Battalion Mascot, At Bir Hakeim. Fritz “Moved Over To The Other Side” And Joined The Battalion In Narvik In 1940, And Stayed With Them Ever Since
#20 The Coins That Saved A Soldier’s Life- At The Beginning Of World War I
#21 To Protect It From Drying Out, A Worker Sprays Water Onto A Millennia-Old Chariot Recently Unearthed In The City Of Luoyang In Central China
#22 The Cockpit Of An American B-24 Bomber From The 392nd Bomb Squadron Of The 30th Bomb Group, Damaged By A Japanese Anti-Aircraft Shell On January 27, 1945, During A Sortie To Bombard Iwo Jima
The projectile badly damaged the instrument panel, the co-pilot and the navigator of the bomber were injured by shrapnel, but miraculously the pilot managed to return the aircraft to base
#23 J. Robert Oppenheimer With Albert Einstein At The Institute For Advanced Study, 1947
#24 Jordanian Brides Wearing Full-Face Veils Seen Waiting Patiently For Their Mass Wedding Ceremony
This largest ever mass wedding ceremony in Jordan brought together 48 couples in a ceremony funded by islamist Charity group which covers all expenses for couples who cannot afford to pay for their wedding. Amman, Jordan, 1999
#25 A Fake Tree Used As An Observation Post And Sniper Nest On The Frontline By The British Army During World War I
#26 A 1960’s Coca Cola Advertisment Made By Spreading Grain For Pigeons In St. Mark’s Square, Venice, Italy
#27 Mugshot And Fingerprints Of Benito Mussolini, Bern, Switzerland, 1903
#28 Last Sword Duel In History In France, 1967, Between The Mayor Of Marseille -Gaston Defferre, And Another Member Of French Parliament, Rene Ribière
#29 The U.S. Pacific Fleet Seen Positioning For Battle During The Marshall Islands Campaign, 1944, World War II
#30 American Pilot Robert L. Brown Of Denver, Colorado, Poses In The Cockpit Of An F6f Hellcat Aboard The Uss Yorktown (Cv-10) Aircraft Carrier With “Scrappy,” The Ship’s Mascot, November-December 1943, In Pacific, World War II
#31 111 Football Games Played At Hackney Marshes, London, United Kingdom In 1962
#32 The Crew Of British Hm Submarine ‘Unison’ Display Their ‘Jolly Roger’ At Devonport, Plymouth, Having Returned From A Successful 16 Months In The Mediterranean. 1943, World War II
#33 Drive-In Theater, Los Angeles, 1949
#34 Portus, Roman Empire’s Imperial Port, As It Would Have Appeared In The Past Compared To Today. The Port Was Established By Emperor Claudius, And Enlarged By Emperor Trajan, To Supplement The Nearby Port Of Ostia
#35 Painter Marc Monnier Paints A Canvas On The Front During The Gulf War In October 1991, Kuwait
#36 Japanese Samurai, 1870’s
#37 Canadian Police Officer Guarding The Pharmacy In Waist-High Flood Waters In Galt, Ontario, 1974
#38 Snowball Fight In Lyon, France, 1896
#39 Babies Left To Sleep Outside In The Freezing Cold, Enforcing Their Immune System, Moscow, Soviet Union, 1958
#40 Germany, 1923: During Hyperinflation, Banknotes Had Lost So Much Value That They Were Used As Wallpaper, Being Much Cheaper Than Actual Wallpaper
#41 World War I Us Army Helmet With Skull Trench Art On The Front
#42 Digital Reconstruction Of Untouched Manhattan, New York, In Year 1609, In Comparison To Year 2021
#43 Members Of The Fat Men’s Club Of New York, 1904. All Members Had To Be At Least 200 Pounds(91kg), Pay A One Dollar Fee And Learn A Secret Handshake And Password
#44 Pavlik Manukyan, Armenian War Hero During The First Nagorno-Karabakh War In The Early 1990’s, Seen During A Visit To His Family Away From The Frontline. He Is Posing Armed With A Pkm Machine Gun, Standing Next To His Son
#45 Young Boy With Prepared Molotov Cocktails On A Rooftop Of A Building In Derry, During The Battle Of The Bogside, August 1969
