50 Times Companies Posted Such Witty Comebacks On Social Media, People Just Had To Share It

Let's get ready to rumble! It's no secret that companies exist in a perpetual atmosphere of competition, vying for control of the market, and fighting over limited resources, clients, and ideas. However, not all companies are created equal when it comes to their social media game.
That's where the r/CompanyBattles subreddit comes in. It's an online community that's home to nearly 85k internet users who absolutely adore some of the casual social media stunts that well-known brands pull off. From Microsoft and GameStop to Wendy's and everything in between, the folks running these companies' social media profiles like to have some fun. What follows are some of the sassiest, most hilarious, and most unexpected things that these brands have posted online.
Go on, check out the posts below and remember to upvote the ones that impressed you the most as you continue scrolling. Don’t forget to share your opinion about companies pretending to be actual people in the comment section at the bottom of this list.
#1 Wholesome Chili
Image source: Chilis
#2 Don’t Piss Off Moonpie
Image source: MoonPie
#3 Happy Father’s Day
Image source: MS28764
#4 Wendy’s: Square Or Circle Hamburgers?
Image source: Wendys
#5 Oof
Image source: Wendys
#6 Samsung Confirms That Galaxy S8 Camera Cannot Support Edward’s First Photo
Image source: SamsungMobileUS
#7 Dictionary Had No Problem Roasting Dj Khaled
Image source: sarahschauer
#8 Haha
Image source: grafvgalen
#9 When Gamestop Roasts You
Image source: GameStop
#10 Newspaper/Billboard Ad From KFC — An Alphabet Of Imitations
Image source: reddit.com
#11 Free Disappointment
Image source: Wendys
#12 Wendy’s Is Not Scared Of Nobody
Image source: Wendys
#13 Staples Mocking Kris Jenner’s New Necklace
Image source: StaplesCanada
#14 Tesco Went In For The Kill
Image source: tescomobile
#15 Mcdonald’s vs. Burger King
Image source: oskiboi
#16 Chick-Fil-A Will Forever Be At A Disadvantage
Image source: WORLDSTAR
#17 Old Spice vs. Taco Bell
Image source: OldSpice
#18 Redbox Thought They Was Being Cool
Image source: BurgerKing
#19 Microsoft Told It Like It Was
Image source: MicrosoftStore
#20 Don’t Know If A Small Restaurant Counts As A Company, But
Image source: Lantami
#21 Ford vs. Chevy: A Timeless Tale
Image source: Ethan_Hood
#22 More Like Country Battles
Image source: Ukraine
#23 Wendy’s Back At It Again
Image source: Wendys
#24 Thanks For Having My Back Sunny D
Image source: sunnydelight
#25 Netflix Fought Back
Image source: netflix
#26 No Holding Back When It Comes To Spicy Nuggets
Image source: darsincostan
#27 It Was The Recorder Version Too. My Sides
Image source: SamsungMobileUS
#28 Yes They Do Deliver
Image source: thereedoburrito
#29 Tik Tok Getting Roasted
Image source: drinkin-out-of-cups
#30 Rocks And Cardboard!
Image source: this-is-plaridel
#31 Now That’s A Lot Of Damage
Image source: mercury-brick
#32 That Still Would Have Not Stopped Him From Typing This
Image source: brit-lit
#33 For All The Football/Soccer Fans Out There
Image source: themaskedvillain
#34 Frickin’ Nerds
Image source: tiLT__
#35 Butterfinger Roasted Tom Brady After Losing The 2018 Super Bowl
Image source: BlueRocketPlays
#36 Bk Getting Over On Mcdee’s
Image source: WhoDatDaddy
#37 Damn Tesla Be Roasting It’s Competitors Hard
Image source: xXminecraftdaysXx
#38 Sodas Unite !
Image source: seluj78
#39 Coachella Fires Back
Image source: elonmusk
#40 A Healthy Relationship
Image source: Window638
#41 Mcdonalds Going After Starbucks
Image source: goontheyou
#42 Burger King At It Again
Image source: reddit.com
#43 Sketchers Fires Shotgun Shells At Nike
Image source: kinetiraptor
#44 Oof
Image source: OldSpice
#45 Steelseries Going Hard On Apple Right Now
Image source: DandelionGaming
#46 Whatsapp Just Got Burned
Image source: Dan6erbond
#47 Bmw Takes It Up A Notch For Halloween
Image source: enchantdfaerie
#48 Wendy’s Burns Blizzard Activision
Image source: Damoizgod
#49 Bitcoin Is Not Messing Around
Image source: AtlasGrey_
#50 Digiorno Changed Their Twitter Bio To Spoof Papa John’s Slogan And Papa Johns Dished It Right Back
Image source: eater
