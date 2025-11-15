50 Times Companies Posted Such Witty Comebacks On Social Media, People Just Had To Share It

Let’s get ready to rumble! It’s no secret that companies exist in a perpetual atmosphere of competition, vying for control of the market, and fighting over limited resources, clients, and ideas. However, not all companies are created equal when it comes to their social media game.

That’s where the r/CompanyBattles subreddit comes in. It’s an online community that’s home to nearly 85k internet users who absolutely adore some of the casual social media stunts that well-known brands pull off. From Microsoft and GameStop to Wendy’s and everything in between, the folks running these companies’ social media profiles like to have some fun. What follows are some of the sassiest, most hilarious, and most unexpected things that these brands have posted online. All for your viewing pleasure, Pandas.

Go on, check out the posts below and remember to upvote the ones that impressed you the most as you continue scrolling. Don’t forget to share your opinion about companies pretending to be actual people in the comment section at the bottom of this list.

#1 Wholesome Chili

Image source: Chilis

#2 Don’t Piss Off Moonpie

Image source: MoonPie

#3 Happy Father’s Day

Image source: MS28764

#4 Wendy’s: Square Or Circle Hamburgers?

Image source: Wendys

#5 Oof

Image source: Wendys

#6 Samsung Confirms That Galaxy S8 Camera Cannot Support Edward’s First Photo

Image source: SamsungMobileUS

#7 Dictionary Had No Problem Roasting Dj Khaled

Image source: sarahschauer

#8 Haha

Image source: grafvgalen

#9 When Gamestop Roasts You

Image source: GameStop

#10 Newspaper/Billboard Ad From KFC — An Alphabet Of Imitations

Image source: reddit.com

#11 Free Disappointment

Image source: Wendys

#12 Wendy’s Is Not Scared Of Nobody

Image source: Wendys

#13 Staples Mocking Kris Jenner’s New Necklace

Image source: StaplesCanada

#14 Tesco Went In For The Kill

Image source: tescomobile

#15 Mcdonald’s vs. Burger King

Image source: oskiboi

#16 Chick-Fil-A Will Forever Be At A Disadvantage

Image source: WORLDSTAR

#17 Old Spice vs. Taco Bell

Image source: OldSpice

#18 Redbox Thought They Was Being Cool

Image source: BurgerKing

#19 Microsoft Told It Like It Was

Image source: MicrosoftStore

#20 Don’t Know If A Small Restaurant Counts As A Company, But

Image source: Lantami

#21 Ford vs. Chevy: A Timeless Tale

Image source: Ethan_Hood

#22 More Like Country Battles

Image source: Ukraine

#23 Wendy’s Back At It Again

Image source: Wendys

#24 Thanks For Having My Back Sunny D

Image source: sunnydelight

#25 Netflix Fought Back

Image source: netflix

#26 No Holding Back When It Comes To Spicy Nuggets

Image source: darsincostan

#27 It Was The Recorder Version Too. My Sides

Image source: SamsungMobileUS

#28 Yes They Do Deliver

Image source: thereedoburrito

#29 Tik Tok Getting Roasted

Image source: drinkin-out-of-cups

#30 Rocks And Cardboard!

Image source: this-is-plaridel

#31 Now That’s A Lot Of Damage

Image source: mercury-brick

#32 That Still Would Have Not Stopped Him From Typing This

Image source: brit-lit

#33 For All The Football/Soccer Fans Out There

Image source: themaskedvillain

#34 Frickin’ Nerds

Image source: tiLT__

#35 Butterfinger Roasted Tom Brady After Losing The 2018 Super Bowl

Image source: BlueRocketPlays

#36 Bk Getting Over On Mcdee’s

Image source: WhoDatDaddy

#37 Damn Tesla Be Roasting It’s Competitors Hard

Image source: xXminecraftdaysXx

#38 Sodas Unite !

Image source: seluj78

#39 Coachella Fires Back

Image source: elonmusk

#40 A Healthy Relationship

Image source: Window638

#41 Mcdonalds Going After Starbucks

Image source: goontheyou

#42 Burger King At It Again

Image source: reddit.com

#43 Sketchers Fires Shotgun Shells At Nike

Image source: kinetiraptor

#44 Oof

Image source: OldSpice

#45 Steelseries Going Hard On Apple Right Now

Image source: DandelionGaming

#46 Whatsapp Just Got Burned

Image source: Dan6erbond

#47 Bmw Takes It Up A Notch For Halloween

Image source: enchantdfaerie

#48 Wendy’s Burns Blizzard Activision

Image source: Damoizgod

#49 Bitcoin Is Not Messing Around

Image source: AtlasGrey_

#50 Digiorno Changed Their Twitter Bio To Spoof Papa John’s Slogan And Papa Johns Dished It Right Back

Image source: eater

