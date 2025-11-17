Hey Pandas, What Is Your Favorite Ship Across All Franchises?

by

I don’t care if it’s not a straight ship I just need more ships.

#1

Queen Elsa and Jack Frost.

They need to be together.

#2

Frank and Eddie from the Welcome Home ARG. Definitely canon, and I always love the black cat and golden retriever dynamic

#3

*hehehe* i keep forgetting ships so ima just yeet a list at u
1 sunny and *please tell me the name of the nightwing from the dragonets of destiny* wof
2 sunna (different) and cory, from freestyle
3 emerald and kolb
and i will proabaly be annoying and comment on this post the ones i forget

#4

Fitzsimmons from Agents of Shield. THEY’RE JUST SO FREAKIN ADORABLE!!!

#5

*laughs awkwardly* my dad got a video game that idek the name of about these two kids (you know where its going) and one of them was born on the summer solstice and the other on the winter solstice so they have the powers of the sun and moon, respectively, and they have this freind, Garl, and he isnt a solstice child, and while theyre adventuring one day he steps in front of an attack and loses an eye (but he is not who ima talk about) and yeah i know the boy is named Zale but i dont remember the girl’s name but i ship it :) still not better than runt and breeze… OR IS IT

#6

Me and your mom

#7

Luz and Amity from The Owl House!

#8

Runt x Breeze diary of an 8 bit warrior.

#9

Mahad x Iris in yugioh. They are so not canon but I still love them.

#10

Kris x ralsei from deltarune
Mettaton x queen from deltarune+undertale

And Lorax x onceler (ok I’m joking on this one)

#11

Loid x Yor from spy family.
I need no explanation.

#12

sunny and basil from omori. i live laugh love sunflower

#13

Nick Nelson x Charlie Spring from Heartstopper, they’re both males but their love story is so beautiful, Heartstopper is the best piece of literature I’ve read. ALL HAIL HEARTSTOPPER!!!!

#14

i can’t choose but my current favorite five, in no particular order, are:

litpollo, ineffable husbands (and ineffable bureaucracy but i’m counting them as one), fierrochase, peraltiago, and solangelo

okay, wow, three of the five were from books by the same author

#15

Caleo. Read Heroes of Olympus. That’s all I’m gonna say.

#16

Raise ur hand if you’ve read the book/read the manga/seen the anime Vivy. It’s about an ai songstress who is contacted by an ai from 100 years later warning her of the oncoming battle named Masumoto and so he takes the form of an old teddy bear clock and goes on a quest with vivy to stop the oncoming apocalypse and the second I attributed genders to the AIs I immediately shipped it.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Mel B is Pretty Ticked off at Victoria Beckham for Carpool Karaoke
3 min read
Mar, 31, 2017
Gen Z Were Struggling To Wrap Their Heads Around ’00s Beauty Standards, So Lizzo Came In To Share An Important Message
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Medical Student Shows How People With Certain Medical Conditions See (19 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Man Snaps After His Exhausted Stay-At-Home Wife Tries To “Police” His Showering Schedule
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Five Shows to Watch if You Like Bering Sea Gold
3 min read
Nov, 3, 2019
Man Blows Up After His In-Law Secretly Tips And ‘Embarrasses’ Him At A Restaurant, Family Drama Ensues
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.