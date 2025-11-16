40 Pics From Egypt You Won’t See In Tourism Promotionals

by

Egypt is one of the oldest countries in the world. Located in northeast Africa, it has been around since about 3150 BC and is home to the Great Pyramid of Giza, the only surviving ancient wonder.

But there’s more to it. And there’s one subreddit that wants you to go beyond the statues and tombs, showing all the things that tourism agencies tend to exclude from their promotionals.

Appropriately titled r/Egypt, this online community provides a deeper look into the country and its citizens. From a local Alexandria bird lover to a simple but very beautiful tree in Cairo, continue scrolling and check out some of its most popular posts.

#1 I’m In Love With The Picture

Image source: Noura_Fatnasi

#2 A Bench In The Library Of Alexandria, Egypt.

Image source: Leena_Noor0

#3 This Large But Beautiful Tree In Cairo

Image source: reddit.com

#4 A Fluffy Tour Guide

Image source: gamergirlsriseup

#5 We Famous Now…we Really Did Surprise The World I Am Really Proud!!

Image source: YoYo_ismael

#6 What A Beautiful Day

Image source: fesbanu

#7 Yes, I Think To Myself What A Wonderful World

Image source: LedoArt

#8 Amazing Shot I Have To Share

Image source: mahmoud50569

#9 Savage

Image source: reddit.com

#10 The Sun Was Too Hot For His Litol Feet

Image source: w-a-n-n

#11 Sunset In Cairo – (Shot By Hossam Abbass)

Image source: Level-Worth7598

#12 Just A Normal Day In Egypt

Image source: plaYeRUnknwn

#13 Einstein Clone Found In Kheir El-Zaman Supermarket

Image source: SaifTaherIsGr8Again

#14 Nubian Houses In Egypt And Sudan

Image source: husseinjabir97

#15 Can We All Take A Moment To Embrace Such A Beautiful, But Underappreciated Mosque In Sohag? It Won Global Architecture Awards, But Not That Many People Know About It. The Basuna Mosque.

Image source: KingDahab

#16 Weather In Egypt Right Now

Image source: karimy22

#17 Beautiful Sunset From Airbnb In Egypt 2020

Image source: whosyourbaghdady

#18 Scale 🇾🇪🇾🇪🇾🇪🇾🇪

Image source: mahmoud50569

#19 Red Sea From Space Egypt

Image source: DaveGameZ666

#20 My Egyptian Neighbor Gave Me A Sampler Of Her Mom’s Home Cooking. Omg. I’ve Never Had Food Like This Before.

Image source: eldersveld

#21 Amazing View Of The Pyramids Of Giza ♥️

Image source: Jamila_Alzaabii

#22 Like If It Was Made Just Yesterday!!

Image source: muachraf

#23 Portsaid

Image source: fesbanu

#24 Pyramids Of Giza – A View Of The Pyramids Of Giza Along The Nile River At Sunset, 1934.

Image source: Misery_Girl_1999

#25 What The Hell Happened To These I’ve Been Looking For One For Years

Image source: Abdelrahman_eltahhan

#26 A Photo Of The Sphinx In The Late 1800s. It Was Taken From A Hot Air Balloon And Was Still Covered By Sand

Image source: 3askaryyy

#27 El Sakakini Pasha Palace, Cairo, Egypt. 🇪🇬

Image source: reddit.com

#28 Alexandria Sea After Quarantine (Abo Qeer) 😳

Image source: B4dr003

#29 Satisfaction Smile With The Taste Of Life, Egypt

Image source: mahmoud50569

#30 Cats In Egypt

Image source: Sufficient-Refuse-98

#31 Kings And Queens Are Being Moved From The Old Museum To The New Grand Egyptian Museum!

Image source: Econort816

#32 El Minya, Egypt

Image source: Wild-Damage

#33 Taba, Egypt

Image source: Jamila_Alzaabii

#34 This Is Not Italy. This Is Our Lovely Alexandria!

Image source: AlaaMaherr

#35 Artificial Intelligence Reconstruction Of What Pharaoh Ramses II May Have Looked Like (1,303 – 1,213 Bc).

Image source: Pluto-NO

#36 Never Failed To Impress Me, Egypt.

Image source: WaelMwafey

#37 This Guy Hanging From One Of His Belts To Show People That His Belts Are Good Quality. Egyptian Metro Sellers Are A Different Species.

Image source: Zillak

#38 A Normal Day In Cairo.

Image source: WaelMwafey

#39 F**k Giza Pyramids All My Homies Love Heinz Ketchup Bottle

Image source: EdicaranFauna

#40 This Building In Alexandria, Egypt

Image source: unknown

