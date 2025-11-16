40 Pics From Egypt You Won’t See In Tourism Promotionals

Egypt is one of the oldest countries in the world. Located in northeast Africa, it has been around since about 3150 BC and is home to the Great Pyramid of Giza, the only surviving ancient wonder.
But there’s more to it. And there’s one subreddit that wants you to go beyond the statues and tombs, showing all the things that tourism agencies tend to exclude from their promotionals.
Appropriately titled r/Egypt, this online community provides a deeper look into the country and its citizens. From a local Alexandria bird lover to a simple but very beautiful tree in Cairo, continue scrolling and check out some of its most popular posts.
#1 I’m In Love With The Picture
Image source: Noura_Fatnasi
#2 A Bench In The Library Of Alexandria, Egypt.
Image source: Leena_Noor0
#3 This Large But Beautiful Tree In Cairo
Image source: reddit.com
#4 A Fluffy Tour Guide
Image source: gamergirlsriseup
#5 We Famous Now…we Really Did Surprise The World I Am Really Proud!!
Image source: YoYo_ismael
#6 What A Beautiful Day
Image source: fesbanu
#7 Yes, I Think To Myself What A Wonderful World
Image source: LedoArt
#8 Amazing Shot I Have To Share
Image source: mahmoud50569
#9 Savage
Image source: reddit.com
#10 The Sun Was Too Hot For His Litol Feet
Image source: w-a-n-n
#11 Sunset In Cairo – (Shot By Hossam Abbass)
Image source: Level-Worth7598
#12 Just A Normal Day In Egypt
Image source: plaYeRUnknwn
#13 Einstein Clone Found In Kheir El-Zaman Supermarket
Image source: SaifTaherIsGr8Again
#14 Nubian Houses In Egypt And Sudan
Image source: husseinjabir97
#15 Can We All Take A Moment To Embrace Such A Beautiful, But Underappreciated Mosque In Sohag? It Won Global Architecture Awards, But Not That Many People Know About It. The Basuna Mosque.
Image source: KingDahab
#16 Weather In Egypt Right Now
Image source: karimy22
#17 Beautiful Sunset From Airbnb In Egypt 2020
Image source: whosyourbaghdady
#18 Scale 🇾🇪🇾🇪🇾🇪🇾🇪
Image source: mahmoud50569
#19 Red Sea From Space Egypt
Image source: DaveGameZ666
#20 My Egyptian Neighbor Gave Me A Sampler Of Her Mom’s Home Cooking. Omg. I’ve Never Had Food Like This Before.
Image source: eldersveld
#21 Amazing View Of The Pyramids Of Giza ♥️
Image source: Jamila_Alzaabii
#22 Like If It Was Made Just Yesterday!!
Image source: muachraf
#23 Portsaid
Image source: fesbanu
#24 Pyramids Of Giza – A View Of The Pyramids Of Giza Along The Nile River At Sunset, 1934.
Image source: Misery_Girl_1999
#25 What The Hell Happened To These I’ve Been Looking For One For Years
Image source: Abdelrahman_eltahhan
#26 A Photo Of The Sphinx In The Late 1800s. It Was Taken From A Hot Air Balloon And Was Still Covered By Sand
Image source: 3askaryyy
#27 El Sakakini Pasha Palace, Cairo, Egypt. 🇪🇬
Image source: reddit.com
#28 Alexandria Sea After Quarantine (Abo Qeer) 😳
Image source: B4dr003
#29 Satisfaction Smile With The Taste Of Life, Egypt
Image source: mahmoud50569
#30 Cats In Egypt
Image source: Sufficient-Refuse-98
#31 Kings And Queens Are Being Moved From The Old Museum To The New Grand Egyptian Museum!
Image source: Econort816
#32 El Minya, Egypt
Image source: Wild-Damage
#33 Taba, Egypt
Image source: Jamila_Alzaabii
#34 This Is Not Italy. This Is Our Lovely Alexandria!
Image source: AlaaMaherr
#35 Artificial Intelligence Reconstruction Of What Pharaoh Ramses II May Have Looked Like (1,303 – 1,213 Bc).
Image source: Pluto-NO
#36 Never Failed To Impress Me, Egypt.
Image source: WaelMwafey
#37 This Guy Hanging From One Of His Belts To Show People That His Belts Are Good Quality. Egyptian Metro Sellers Are A Different Species.
Image source: Zillak
#38 A Normal Day In Cairo.
Image source: WaelMwafey
#39 F**k Giza Pyramids All My Homies Love Heinz Ketchup Bottle
Image source: EdicaranFauna
#40 This Building In Alexandria, Egypt
Image source: unknown
