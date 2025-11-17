“Unbelievable But True”: 40 Random Facts And Curiosities About The World Shared On This IG Page

The national animal of Scotland is a unicorn and pigeons can tell different art styles apart. Little bits of information like this are like candy, stimulating our brains like a single m&m we just popped into our mouths. By the way, m&m’s were named after Forrest Mars and Bruce Murrie, a bite-sized fact for a bite-sized snack.
The “Dazzling Facts” Instagram page will likely do more than just dazzle you with new information, so get comfortable as you scroll through and be sure to upvote the facts that you found the most interesting. Make sure to memorize a few to bring up at a dinner party to mildly entertain the other guests.
More info: Instagram
#1
On 13th December 2022, New Zealand, MÄÂ ori Aotearoa, passed a law banning smoking for the lifetime of its future generations. New Zealanders born on and after 1st January 2009 cannot buy cigarettes as a part of a package of anti-smoking laws.
Image source: thedazzlingfacts
#2
Image source: thedazzlingfacts
#3
Museum glass is a clarity, reflection control glass (often referred to as non-reflection glass or art glass). Where normal sheet glass is just that, normal glass, Museum Glass controls reflection from surrounding light sources, as well as being super clear so you can see more detail on your piece.
Image source: thedazzlingfacts
#4
In the U.K., McDonalds has used biodiesel to power its delivery lorries since the past decade, which has helped in curbing 7,000 tons of carbon dioxide emissions per year. Using 2015 as a base year, McDonald’s intends to cut its greenhouse gas emissions by 36 per cent by 2030.
Image source: thedazzlingfacts
#5
Image source: thedazzlingfacts
#6
Image source: thedazzlingfacts
#7
Image source: thedazzlingfacts
#8
The Bajau people of Southeast Asia spend their whole lives at sea, working eight-hour diving shifts with traditional equipment and short breaks to catch fish and shellfish for their families.
Bajau takes free diving to the extreme, staying underwater for as long as 13 minutes at depths of around 200 feet.
The term “Bajau” is applied to a variety of seafaring peoples whose scattered settlements extend across the South China Sea. Known variously as Badjaw, Bajau, Sama di Laut, or Bajo, they are one of three major groups of nomadic, or formerly nomadic, maritime foraging societies native to Insular Southeast Asia.
Image source: thedazzlingfacts
#9
Image source: thedazzlingfacts
#10
Image source: thedazzlingfacts
#11
Image source: thedazzlingfacts
#12
Image source: thedazzlingfacts
#13
Image source: thedazzlingfacts
#14
Image source: thedazzlingfacts
#15
Excavation work uncovered an incredible marvel of engineering, a network of tunnels and shelters 18 levels deep that went down 280ft (85 metres) which could keep up to 20,000 people and their livestock safe from harm for a time.
Image source: thedazzlingfacts
#16
Image source: thedazzlingfacts
#17
Image source: thedazzlingfacts
#18
Image source: thedazzlingfacts
#19
Scientists found a single crystal of a new phosphate mineral while analyzing lunar basalt particles, which were collected from the moon two years ago by the Chang’e-5 mission.
Image source: thedazzlingfacts
#20
The stethoscope was invented in France in 1816 by René Laennec at the Necker-Enfants Malades Hospital in Paris. It consisted of a wooden tube and was monaural. Laennec invented the stethoscope because he was not comfortable placing his ear directly onto a woman’s chest in order to listen to her heart.
Image source: thedazzlingfacts
#21
A team of US scientists has created the Smart Patch, a stretchable, wireless, wearable bioelectronic system for multiplexed monitoring and combined therapy of infected chronic wounds. Those with burns, diabetic ulcers, and non-healing surgical wounds may benefit from this tiny gadget
Image source: thedazzlingfacts
#22
There are numerous tribes in the Amazon Rainforest that have been living and thriving off the land for centuries. These tribes have unique cultures, traditions, and languages that they are proud of preserving. Although there have been some attempts to integrate these communities into modern society, many choose to remain isolated and maintain their traditional way of lives. The Yanomami tribe is one such example which practices hunting and gathering techniques, builds homes from natural materials, and holds deep spiritual beliefs about the forest’s importance to their lives. However, a major challenge facing indigenous people is deforestation caused by logging companies encroaching on their ancestral lands, which leads to a loss of habitat for wildlife and human suffering. Nonetheless, initiatives aimed at protecting these tribes’ rights continue to spring up globally.
Image source: thedazzlingfacts
#23
Image source: thedazzlingfacts
#24
The rare wave-shaped clouds, known as Kelvin-Helmholtz instability waves were spotted and photographed by Rachel Gordon, who later shared the picture on Facebook. Ms Gordon who clicked pictures from her parent’s home told the BBC, “This was special and I immediately knew I needed to capture it.
The rare phenomenon results from air moving in the same direction at two different altitudes, but the higher layer of air moves much faster.
Image source: thedazzlingfacts
#25
Image source: thedazzlingfacts
#26
The developers were confident that trucking the waste out every day would be cheaper than making the improvements to the sewer system in the short tonne. However, with a possible residency of 35,000 people, the building is capable of producing a staggering 15 tonnes of sewage a day.
Image source: thedazzlingfacts
#27
Image source: thedazzlingfacts
#28
Image source: thedazzlingfacts
#29
Image source: thedazzlingfacts
#30
Image source: thedazzlingfacts
#31
Image source: thedazzlingfacts
#32
Image source: thedazzlingfacts
#33
A one-year-old child in China had an unborn parasitic twin removed from her brain, in a rare case of fetus-in-fetu, according to a paper published in the peer-reviewed Neurology journal. Fetus-in-fetu is a congenital abnormality in which a “parasitic fetus” is situated in the body of its twin.
Image source: thedazzlingfacts
#34
Image source: thedazzlingfacts
#35
Ever dreamed of a cinema in your bedroom? Us too. Well, one cinema in Switzerland got as close to your dream as possible by opening a ‘VIP bedroom’ screen with double beds instead of traditional (read: boring) seats. The ‘VIP bedroom’ can be found in Switzerland inside Cinema Pathé in the northwesterly municipality of Spreitenbach near the Swiss-German border.
Image source: thedazzlingfacts
#36
An ancient Italian village has been photographed from above, revealing its shape that bears an uncanny resemblance to a person.
Centuripe, a small town on the island of Sicily, was photographed from the air by a drone, revealing its five-pointed shape.
Image source: thedazzlingfacts
#37
Image source: thedazzlingfacts
#38
Image source: thedazzlingfacts
#39
Image source: thedazzlingfacts
#40
A team of international astronomers have reclassified a galaxy after finding that a supermassive black hole in its centre has changed direction and is now aiming towards the Earth. The galaxy in question is found 657 million light-years away from us and goes by the name of PBC J2333.9-2343.
“We started to study this galaxy as it showed peculiar properties. Our hypothesis was that the relativistic jet of its supermassive black hole had changed its direction, and to confirm that idea we had to carry out a lot of observations,” said Dr Lorena Hernandez-Garcia, according to the Royal Astronomical Society (RAS).
Image source: thedazzlingfacts
Follow Us