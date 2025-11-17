These 45 Signs Are As Useful As A Chocolate Teapot And People Couldn’t Resist Sharing Them

We humans are big fans of recognizing patterns. “Fans” is an understatement. Our comparatively gargantuan brains and this noticing of patterns is one of the key things that helped us survive and evolve to where we are today.
What I’m getting to is that we notice things and sometimes falsely attach them to others. So when we see a sign, we expect it to be informative, concise, official… But sometimes they’re anything but.
Today, we’ve collected a whole bunch of these signs that are so useless, they become hilarious.
#1 This Monstrosity
Image source: u/DragonThief98
#2 No S**t Sherlo… Wait… Cake?
Image source: u/nomaddd79
#3 Dang Was Scheduling To Have A Heart Attack There Gotta Go Somewhere Else I Guess
Image source: u/Lonely_Huckleberry98
#4 What
Image source: u/200K_Official
#5 Nothing Happened
Image source: u/MrBrianWeldon
#6 Seen On A Delivery
Image source: u/_BurntReynolds
#7 Well, Obviously!
Image source: u/Rusty_Mojo_88
#8 I Live In A Very Classy Area
Image source: u/beesknees42069
#9 Damn I Was Planning On Playing Football There
Image source: u/[deleted]
#10 Guess Some Hotels Charge?
Image source: u/camcox3
#11 Thanks For The Heads Up
Image source: u/addrain1
#12 He Could’ve Just Called Me
Image source: u/waitisthataguayaba
#13 Thank Goodness For The Sign. I Almost Used The Basin
Image source: u/aJrenalin
#14 In Case There Was Any Doubt
Image source: u/dementio
#15 Sale!
Image source: u/blanketdweller
#16 I Would Have Died If Not For The Stop Sign. Obviously
Image source: u/Ericrobertson1978
#17 Unnecessary Instructions
Image source: u/OrneryNerves
#18 Would Have Been Lost Without This Sign.. Lucky Me
Image source: u/vasboss
#19 Instructions For Santa In Case The Milk And Cookies Were Confusing
Image source: u/nomaddd79
#20 No Smoking In The Designated Smoking Area Guys!
Image source: u/[deleted]
#21 This Felt Good Because I Was At The Post Office
Image source: u/Jaydice55
#22 So Confused, Guess I’m Stuck Here!
Image source: u/Rusty_Mojo_88
#23 Deer Can Read, Right?
Image source: u/sleazegoblin
#24 Might As Well Not Have Bothered With The Sign 😁
Image source: u/nomaddd79
#25 What Time Do You Think They Close ?
Image source: u/Zzazy1
#26 Broken
Image source: u/Insanitychick
#27 That’ll Teach Em!
Image source: u/nomaddd79
#28 Which Way Tho?
Image source: u/Equizotic
#29 We Wanted To Tell You…nothing At All
Image source: u/comeweintounity
#30 Well… What Are You Going To Do About It?
Image source: u/realCmdData
#31 Why Have The Sign If You Don’t Want People Throwing Stones?
Image source: u/augustuscesar
#32 Thanks For The Clarification
Image source: u/Flinion
#33 No Cars
Image source: u/Racingamer145
#34 How Could Anyone Find The Pyramid Without This Very Helpful Sign???
Image source: u/8piece
#35 Time
Image source: u/nomadichedgehog
#36 Yeah I Don’t Know What To Do Here
Image source: u/ToxicMurf
#37 Tempting
Image source: u/zealous26
#38 Useless Trail Sign
Image source: u/Furlz 1
#39 Do Not Unplug
Image source: u/hotcinnamonbuns
#40 Couldn’t Have Done It Without You, Sign
Image source: u/CtheFuturefor200Alex
#41 Mmmm, Yes. Good Note
Image source: u/scomen11
#42 Watch Me
Image source: u/Larriklin
#43 This Sign Reminding Me That The Stairs Go Down
Image source: u/Flabajacka123
#44 This Sign Exists Solely To Legally Disclaim The Existence Of This Sign
Image source: u/Bread-Zeppelin
#45 I Had Completely Forgotten And Am Thankful For The Reminder
Image source: u/EmberReads
