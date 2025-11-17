These 45 Signs Are As Useful As A Chocolate Teapot And People Couldn’t Resist Sharing Them

by

We humans are big fans of recognizing patterns. “Fans” is an understatement. Our comparatively gargantuan brains and this noticing of patterns is one of the key things that helped us survive and evolve to where we are today.

What I’m getting to is that we notice things and sometimes falsely attach them to others. So when we see a sign, we expect it to be informative, concise, official… But sometimes they’re anything but.

Today, we’ve collected a whole bunch of these signs that are so useless, they become hilarious.

More info: Reddit

#1 This Monstrosity

These 45 Signs Are As Useful As A Chocolate Teapot And People Couldn’t Resist Sharing Them

Image source: u/DragonThief98

#2 No S**t Sherlo… Wait… Cake?

These 45 Signs Are As Useful As A Chocolate Teapot And People Couldn’t Resist Sharing Them

Image source: u/nomaddd79

#3 Dang Was Scheduling To Have A Heart Attack There Gotta Go Somewhere Else I Guess

These 45 Signs Are As Useful As A Chocolate Teapot And People Couldn’t Resist Sharing Them

Image source: u/Lonely_Huckleberry98

#4 What

These 45 Signs Are As Useful As A Chocolate Teapot And People Couldn’t Resist Sharing Them

Image source: u/200K_Official

#5 Nothing Happened

These 45 Signs Are As Useful As A Chocolate Teapot And People Couldn’t Resist Sharing Them

Image source: u/MrBrianWeldon

#6 Seen On A Delivery

These 45 Signs Are As Useful As A Chocolate Teapot And People Couldn’t Resist Sharing Them

Image source: u/_BurntReynolds

#7 Well, Obviously!

These 45 Signs Are As Useful As A Chocolate Teapot And People Couldn’t Resist Sharing Them

Image source: u/Rusty_Mojo_88

#8 I Live In A Very Classy Area

These 45 Signs Are As Useful As A Chocolate Teapot And People Couldn’t Resist Sharing Them

Image source: u/beesknees42069

#9 Damn I Was Planning On Playing Football There

These 45 Signs Are As Useful As A Chocolate Teapot And People Couldn’t Resist Sharing Them

Image source: u/[deleted]

#10 Guess Some Hotels Charge?

These 45 Signs Are As Useful As A Chocolate Teapot And People Couldn’t Resist Sharing Them

Image source: u/camcox3

#11 Thanks For The Heads Up

These 45 Signs Are As Useful As A Chocolate Teapot And People Couldn’t Resist Sharing Them

Image source: u/addrain1

#12 He Could’ve Just Called Me

These 45 Signs Are As Useful As A Chocolate Teapot And People Couldn’t Resist Sharing Them

Image source: u/waitisthataguayaba

#13 Thank Goodness For The Sign. I Almost Used The Basin

These 45 Signs Are As Useful As A Chocolate Teapot And People Couldn’t Resist Sharing Them

Image source: u/aJrenalin

#14 In Case There Was Any Doubt

These 45 Signs Are As Useful As A Chocolate Teapot And People Couldn’t Resist Sharing Them

Image source: u/dementio

#15 Sale!

These 45 Signs Are As Useful As A Chocolate Teapot And People Couldn’t Resist Sharing Them

Image source: u/blanketdweller

#16 I Would Have Died If Not For The Stop Sign. Obviously

These 45 Signs Are As Useful As A Chocolate Teapot And People Couldn’t Resist Sharing Them

Image source: u/Ericrobertson1978

#17 Unnecessary Instructions

These 45 Signs Are As Useful As A Chocolate Teapot And People Couldn’t Resist Sharing Them

Image source: u/OrneryNerves

#18 Would Have Been Lost Without This Sign.. Lucky Me

These 45 Signs Are As Useful As A Chocolate Teapot And People Couldn’t Resist Sharing Them

Image source: u/vasboss

#19 Instructions For Santa In Case The Milk And Cookies Were Confusing

These 45 Signs Are As Useful As A Chocolate Teapot And People Couldn’t Resist Sharing Them

Image source: u/nomaddd79

#20 No Smoking In The Designated Smoking Area Guys!

These 45 Signs Are As Useful As A Chocolate Teapot And People Couldn’t Resist Sharing Them

Image source: u/[deleted]

#21 This Felt Good Because I Was At The Post Office

These 45 Signs Are As Useful As A Chocolate Teapot And People Couldn’t Resist Sharing Them

Image source: u/Jaydice55

#22 So Confused, Guess I’m Stuck Here!

These 45 Signs Are As Useful As A Chocolate Teapot And People Couldn’t Resist Sharing Them

Image source: u/Rusty_Mojo_88

#23 Deer Can Read, Right?

These 45 Signs Are As Useful As A Chocolate Teapot And People Couldn’t Resist Sharing Them

Image source: u/sleazegoblin

#24 Might As Well Not Have Bothered With The Sign 😁

These 45 Signs Are As Useful As A Chocolate Teapot And People Couldn’t Resist Sharing Them

Image source: u/nomaddd79

#25 What Time Do You Think They Close ?

These 45 Signs Are As Useful As A Chocolate Teapot And People Couldn’t Resist Sharing Them

Image source: u/Zzazy1

#26 Broken

These 45 Signs Are As Useful As A Chocolate Teapot And People Couldn’t Resist Sharing Them

Image source: u/Insanitychick

#27 That’ll Teach Em!

These 45 Signs Are As Useful As A Chocolate Teapot And People Couldn’t Resist Sharing Them

Image source: u/nomaddd79

#28 Which Way Tho?

These 45 Signs Are As Useful As A Chocolate Teapot And People Couldn’t Resist Sharing Them

Image source: u/Equizotic

#29 We Wanted To Tell You…nothing At All

These 45 Signs Are As Useful As A Chocolate Teapot And People Couldn’t Resist Sharing Them

Image source: u/comeweintounity

#30 Well… What Are You Going To Do About It?

These 45 Signs Are As Useful As A Chocolate Teapot And People Couldn’t Resist Sharing Them

Image source: u/realCmdData

#31 Why Have The Sign If You Don’t Want People Throwing Stones?

These 45 Signs Are As Useful As A Chocolate Teapot And People Couldn’t Resist Sharing Them

Image source: u/augustuscesar

#32 Thanks For The Clarification

These 45 Signs Are As Useful As A Chocolate Teapot And People Couldn’t Resist Sharing Them

Image source: u/Flinion

#33 No Cars

These 45 Signs Are As Useful As A Chocolate Teapot And People Couldn’t Resist Sharing Them

Image source: u/Racingamer145

#34 How Could Anyone Find The Pyramid Without This Very Helpful Sign???

These 45 Signs Are As Useful As A Chocolate Teapot And People Couldn’t Resist Sharing Them

Image source: u/8piece

#35 Time

These 45 Signs Are As Useful As A Chocolate Teapot And People Couldn’t Resist Sharing Them

Image source: u/nomadichedgehog

#36 Yeah I Don’t Know What To Do Here

These 45 Signs Are As Useful As A Chocolate Teapot And People Couldn’t Resist Sharing Them

Image source: u/ToxicMurf

#37 Tempting

These 45 Signs Are As Useful As A Chocolate Teapot And People Couldn’t Resist Sharing Them

Image source: u/zealous26

#38 Useless Trail Sign

These 45 Signs Are As Useful As A Chocolate Teapot And People Couldn’t Resist Sharing Them

Image source: u/Furlz 1

#39 Do Not Unplug

These 45 Signs Are As Useful As A Chocolate Teapot And People Couldn’t Resist Sharing Them

Image source: u/hotcinnamonbuns

#40 Couldn’t Have Done It Without You, Sign

These 45 Signs Are As Useful As A Chocolate Teapot And People Couldn’t Resist Sharing Them

Image source: u/CtheFuturefor200Alex

#41 Mmmm, Yes. Good Note

These 45 Signs Are As Useful As A Chocolate Teapot And People Couldn’t Resist Sharing Them

Image source: u/scomen11

#42 Watch Me

These 45 Signs Are As Useful As A Chocolate Teapot And People Couldn’t Resist Sharing Them

Image source: u/Larriklin

#43 This Sign Reminding Me That The Stairs Go Down

These 45 Signs Are As Useful As A Chocolate Teapot And People Couldn’t Resist Sharing Them

Image source: u/Flabajacka123

#44 This Sign Exists Solely To Legally Disclaim The Existence Of This Sign

These 45 Signs Are As Useful As A Chocolate Teapot And People Couldn’t Resist Sharing Them

Image source: u/Bread-Zeppelin

#45 I Had Completely Forgotten And Am Thankful For The Reminder

These 45 Signs Are As Useful As A Chocolate Teapot And People Couldn’t Resist Sharing Them

Image source: u/EmberReads

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
50 Of The Most Hilarious Things Ever Found In Textbooks
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
50 Bizarre Science Diagrams That Are Actually Real, As Shared On This Page
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
To-Do: A New Kind Of Task Manager
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Tina Turner’s Second Marriage Brought Her Happiness, And People Online Are Remembering The Couple’s Love Story
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
50 Memes About The Eurovision 2023 Competition That Are Beyond Hilarious
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
This Twitter Page Is Home To ‘Unexplainable’ Cat Behaviors, And Here Are 50 Of The Most Unhinged
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.