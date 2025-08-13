“Do You Remember How It Ends?”: Test Your Movie Memory With These 27 Final Scenes

by

We’ve all got those movie moments stuck in our heads – but is it the beginning, or the very last scene that you remember most? Endings can be emotional, shocking, or just unforgettable. Sometimes that last scene stays with you more than anything else in the movie.

This quiz is all about those closing moments. You’ll get 27 final scenes, and your job is to guess which movie each one is from.

Well, if you think you’re better with movie beginnings, then try Part 1 and Part 2 of the Opening Movie Scenes quiz, too! 🎬

Let’s see how many endings you actually remember! 🍿

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Brainy Center and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

“Do You Remember How It Ends?”: Test Your Movie Memory With These 27 Final Scenes

Image credits: Ann H

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Dragon Ball Super Anime May Have Its First Super Saiyan Woman
3 min read
Jan, 23, 2017
She-Hulk: The Retreat-Recap
3 min read
Sep, 29, 2022
Why Sandra Oh Will Never Return to Grey’s Anatomy
3 min read
May, 19, 2021
Season Two Of Netflix’s “Blood & Water” To Debut In September
3 min read
Aug, 31, 2021
Tim Daly: His Best Movies and TV Shows
3 min read
Jun, 30, 2023
Creator Of “Ren & Stimpy” Accused Of Preying On Underage Girls Who Wanted Animation Careers
3 min read
Mar, 31, 2018
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.