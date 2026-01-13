Nicole Richie Reveals Her 18‑Year‑Old Daughter Now Goes By A New Name

The Simple Life alum Nicole Richie has revealed that her eldest child, whom fans have known for years as Harlow Madden, is now going by a different name.
The update surfaced quietly as Richie celebrated her daughter’s 18th birthday, prompting fresh attention to the story behind one of Hollywood’s more memorable celebrity baby names.
Nicole Richie marked her daughter’s milestone birthday with a subtle name reveal
Image credits: nicolerichie/Instagram
Richie shared the update on January 12 while posting a series of photos of her daughter growing up, according to E! Online.
In the caption, she wrote, “18 years of you @katemaddennn,” signaling that her daughter is now using the name Kate publicly on social media. Kate’s father, Joel Madden, echoed the moment in the comments, writing, “That’s my girl.”
The couple’s daughter was originally named Harlow Winter Kate Madden, a moniker that drew attention when she was born in 2008.
Image credits: nicolerichie/Instagram
Now officially an adult, Kate appears to have chosen to go by one of her two middle names, a move many fans interpreted as a personal choice rather than a legal name change.
Richie and Madden, who also share a 16-year-old son named Sparrow, have long been protective of their children’s privacy, making the subtle social media reveal feel interestingly intentional.
Harlow Winter Kate Madden’s name has an interesting story behind it
Image credits: katemaddennn/Instagram
Over the years, Nicole Richie has openly discussed how she and Madden landed on their daughter’s unique name.
In a 2008 interview with PEOPLE, Richie explained that the process was a blend of her and Madden’s personalities and tastes. “I wanted a hippie name and he wanted a more biblical name,” she said at the time.
Madden added that he was inspired by actress Jean Harlow, while Richie cited model Shalom Harlow as an influence. “Harlow’s cool because it feels like a classic name,” Madden said.
Image credits: nicolerichie/Instagram
The middle name Winter, he explained, was chosen because the season felt “so serene and quiet.”
Richie, meanwhile, admitted she had always liked the name Kate but never imagined it as a first name. “I knew I’d never name my kid that because it was just too plain,” she said, which is quite ironic as her daughter is now fully embracing the name option.
The name has followed Nicole Richie professionally over the years. She launched her House of Harlow jewelry line in 2008 and later debuted a fashion brand called Winter Kate in 2010, both of which were inspired by her daughter’s full name.
Image credits: nicolerichie/Instagram
“She has no idea that she has two lines named after her,” Richie joked in a 2012 interview. “I try and let her be a kid.”
As Kate grew older, Richie has shared glimpses of their close bond, particularly around fashion.
In a 2024 interview, Richie said her daughter has full access to her wardrobe.
Image credits: The White House/Flickr
“She knows that she can take anything in my closet. My mom always let me have free rein of her closet. And so I have the same vibe going with my daughter,” Richie said.
Harlow Winter Kate Madden’s name is actually not that unusual, at least compared to other celebrity kids
Image credits: kimkardashian/Instagram
Kate Madden’s name update reignited online conversations about celebrities and the unconventional names they give their children.
Over the years, famous parents have increasingly moved away from traditional naming conventions, often choosing words, symbols, or abstract concepts instead.
One of the most talked-about examples is Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who shares children with musician Grimes, including a son named X Æ A-Xii.
Image credits: gwynethpaltrow/Instagram
Musk and Grimes have publicly explained the meaning behind their son’s name, which blends mathematical symbols, aircraft references, and science-fiction influences.
They later welcomed a daughter named Exa Dark Sideræl, whose name also carries layered, cosmic symbolism.
Similarly, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian famously named their first child North West, a choice that initially drew skepticism but has since become culturally iconic.
Other celebrity kids with unusual names include Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin’s daughter Apple, a name that sparked debate when it was first announced but later became widely accepted.
Netizens shared their thoughts about Harlow Winter Kate Madden’s name update on social media
