50 Interesting Comparison Images To Give You A New Perspective On Things

#1 Two Different Doctors Once Told Me I Wouldn’t Live To See My 40th. I Was 500 Pounds At The Time. Today Is My 40th. During That Time I Lost 350lbs
#2 Four Generations In Comparison Next To Each Other
#3 In 2006 My Boyfriend Asked Me For An Epic Painting For His Birthday. I’ve Tried Again Over The Years. 2006, 2016 And 2020
#4 This Is The Largest Mural I’ve Ever Painted. Me For Scale
#5 We’ve Grown Up Together. Though I’ve Stopped, He Has Not. 1996 To 2013
#6 Strawberry Cycle That My Dad (A Berry Farmer) Sent Me
#7 What Changes In 122 Years? Found A Photo Of My Great Great Grandmother. Thought She Looked Familiar
#8 Same Cat’s Eyes: Day vs. Night
#9 Capital Of The Philippines Before And After The Quarantine
#10 Wooden Chair, Before And After
#11 My First Cat Drawing vs. Recent One. If You Are Not Happy With Your Results Right Now, Just Keep Going. Eventually You Will Improve
#12 My Dad Is A Veteran! 18-Years-Old vs. 77-Years-Old
#13 I Rescued The Cat Off The Street. Photos Before And After. One Year Difference
#14 Watched A Crimson Rose Caterpillar Metamorphosize To A Butterfly
#15 2015 vs. 2020. Pencil Sketch Journey Progress
#16 This Wombat, Human For Scale
Patrick the Wombat! This 29-year-old wombat is the world’s oldest living wombat. Given that Patrick has never had children or any partners in general, probably makes him the oldest living wombat virgin as well. Congrats mate.
#17 My Husband’s Fully Reflective Iridescent Rain Set
#18 The Scale Of This Beautiful Place Is Much Smaller When You Compare It To A Man
#19 One, Five And Seven Months Together
#20 I’ve Gone From A Craniotomy To Ninja Warrior In The Span Of A Year
#21 My Dad Sent Over The Blueberry Cycle
#22 Ladies, Hear Me Out
#23 My Oil Painting Of A Jar Of Honey Next To A Jar Of Honey Itself
#24 The Dog I’m Dogsitting Looks Exactly Like Her Food
#25 My Painting Progress In Over 4 Months
I am definitely using the Bob Ross method. I am by no means an artist. I can’t even draw a good stick figure. I started watching him a few months ago and figured I’ll give it a shot. I didn’t do too well in the beginning so I just kept practicing.
#26 We Adopted Nova 12 Weeks Ago Today And I Wanted To Share With You All How Much He Has Changed Since He Arrived
#27 Caught The Smoke As It Was Spreading Over Our Suburb In Australia
#28 Restored My Dad’s 50 Year Old Hammer As A Christmas Present. Old vs. Restored
#29 Just Realized I Took Nearly The Same Photo On My Honeymoon Today That My Mom Took 43 Years Ago On Hers
#30 This Is What Really Got To Me. 5 Lbs Of Fat Compared To 5 Lbs Of Muscle
#31 In Northwest China, The Mu-Us Desert, An Area Of 42,200 Square Kilometers, Has Disappeared
93.24% of its territory has been turned into an oasis as a result of years of efforts to combat desertification.
#32 Abraham Lincoln Before And After The Civil War
#33 Two Paintings Based On The Same Photo, But With 2 Years Of Practice In Between
#34 June (2-Months-Old) To February (10-Months-Old)
#35 Mom Compares What Food She Can Buy For £30 vs. What The “£30-Worth” Government Food Package Looks Like
#36 My Lockdown Backyard Project. Before And After Comparison
#37 Before And After “Adoption” – 5 Days After I Found It In The Trash This Beauty Is Thriving
#38 Pakistan’s Billion Tree Tsunami Making A Difference In Just 6 Years
#39 Before And After Of My Very Own Living Room
#40 First Pic 21 February, Second Pic 23 October
#41 My Prosthetics. All Designed For Different Purposes And Fit The Same Sockets
#42 Mindhunter (2017) The Real Killers vs. Actors Who Play Them
#43 Size Of A Blue Whale’s Heart Compared To A Human Height
#44 The Ring Mirror In My Hotel Bathroom Reflects Differently Off My Glasses Since Each Eye Has Its Own Prescription
#45 2019 vs. 2020 Costume
#46 Before And After I Wear My Fake Eye
#47 My Great-Aunt Uses Her Old Television As A Stand For Her New One. Works As A Comparison Between Them Two
#48 I Got My Huge Pet Snail A Small Pet Snail
#49 World’s Largest Dragline Bucket. Moved 650,000 Lbs Per Scoop. Dog For Scale
#50 The Same Wooden Cover On The Building, But One Part Is Under The Balcony. 10 Years Of Weather
