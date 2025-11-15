Hey Pandas, You Can Cosplay As Anyone! Who Do You Cosplay As? (Closed)

Btw it doesn’t cost any money so literally ANYONE!!!
#1
Either the 11th Doctor from Doctor Who or Anakin from the Clone Wars but alas I have neither the physique or the anything actually, to pull those off.
#2
A magician from Dr. strange. I don’t know why but I like that one out of all the Marvel movies
#3
detective pickachu (if he was a she)
#4
A happy person. :?
#5
A member of the Dark Brotherhood from The Elder Scrolls. Not sure I’d find the leather comfortable though.
#6
Not me but my friend did a really amazing Dream cosplay a while back.
#7
Ummmm….. I would cosplay as Hermione from Harry Potter.
#8
I don’t really do cosplay but I’m always referred to as Hermione Granger. I mean I have the hair although It’s not really bushy but if I didn’t comb it today then BAM! bushy hair achieved.👍 So yea! I’d cosplay as her ( but I was her 4 Halloween a few years back sooooo…)
#9
Either Annabeth Chase from Percy Jackson, Manon Blackbeak from the Throne of Glass series, or Wilbur Soot from the Dream SMP.
#10
If there was a kinda Siren Head movie based on my version of Siren Head, I would absolutely LOVE to be Siren Head. (his name’s Siren)
#11
Celestia Ludenberg
#12
idk mabey dream ( the youtuber) frisk from undertale, kakashi from naruto, or natsuki from ddlc
#13
I would cosplay as Killua from hxh! He is awesome!
#14
UnU i want to either cosplay as purple guy or mina ashido UvU
#15
uhh… Dot (duh). Or maybe like, I don’t know.
#16
inhales
papyrus, undertale
Ochako, mha
a dream smp member dunno who though
luna lovegood, harry potter
