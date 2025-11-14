35 Times People Spotted Such Fake Instagrammers, It’s Borderline Ridiculous (New Pics)

Looks can be deceiving. We’ve heard it a million times before, and yet some of us still fall for it. In the current world, hyperreality is taking over, and social media is no exception. As its users continue to push these limits to keep their fellow Instagram aficionados on a like-driven leash, one can’t help but remember the words of philosopher Jean Baudrillard: “We live in a world where there are more and more information and less and less meaning.” The lines between real and fake have blurred, while true and false are hard to tell apart. Luckily, the subreddit r/Instagramreality is armed with 723k active members who dedicate their days (or maybe years) to exposing fake people on social media. Let’s have a look at their most recent ugly truth discoveries and if it’s not enough, then check out more Instagram vs. Reality posts here and here.

#1 She’s Back And Her Eyes Are Even Bigger

Image source: kodaroni

#2 Oceans Have Hills Now Sweetie

Image source: Foozlebop

#3 My Sims Look More Realistic

Image source: evmolpia

#4 Nothing Normal About This Picture.. At All..

Image source: melzzzzie

#5 Shadow Tells The Truth

Image source: hello_zeus

#6 3 Years On Instagram Turned A Lovely Girl Into This

Image source: Jakunai

#7 If We Don’t Have A Pregnant Model We Will Just Improvise. No One Will Notice!

Image source: sarcastic-nurse

#8 I Mean… Who Needs Organs Anyway

Image source: mmamabear

#9 All Of Her Photos Are Heavily Facetuned, But This One Is Just Beyond

Image source: shirais

#10 Maybe They Wouldn’t Notice

Image source: reddit.com

#11 I Call This The Dorito Body

Image source: bubstheaxi

#12 Instagram / Tiktok

Image source: Koshka69

#13 Lady On Facebook Insists That There’s No Editing, And Any Comments Saying Otherwise Are Blocked

Image source: chiiisai

#14 How Is This Supposed To Resemble Her Behind?! Just Looks Like 2 Balloons At This Point.

Image source: Moist_Cheeki

#15 Left Is From The Official Show Account, Right Is The One She Posted

Image source: MoeApple2

#16 I’m Scared

Image source: AnishaJetPat

#17 Caught One In The Wild As They Say. He’s A Very Corrupt Lawyer In My Country, Posted This In His Twitter Account Recently

Image source: Ximenaube

#18 Kitchen Cabinets By Salvador Dalí

Image source: Koruteni

#19 This Girl Is Known For Calling People Ugly On Facebook And Says She Doesn’t Edit Her Pics….lol

Image source: xmarsbarso

#20 This Girl And Her Demon Eyed Family Keeps Popping Up On My Explore Page

Image source: fromapast-life

#21 Saw This While Looking Up Hairstyle References

Image source: DungeonsandDoodles

#22 Local “Influencer” Badly Photoshopping On Different Clothes

Image source: dankgarebear

#23 I Just Can’t Deal With This One Particular Girl, I Just Had To Follow Her Because Of The Crazy Editing

Image source: Shareeny

#24 Proportions Out Of Whack

Image source: reddit.com

#25 Hot Dog Fingers Strikes Again

Image source: qersim

#26 My Hair Stylist Was Warning Me About Unrealistic Hair Expectations Due To Photoshopped Photos On Instagram Like This One

Image source: shpecialkay

#27 Girl What

Image source: nylajd

#28 Oh No

Image source: Atte789

#29 This Is The Mother Of A Girl I Grew Up Near. Her Instagram Is Full Of This Sort Of Stuff

Image source: dankdiva420

#30 Genuinely Upsets Me How Much She’s Edited Her Face Here

Image source: reddit.com

#31 Beautiful Girl… I Don’t Know Why She Does This

Image source: paigesilvi

#32 Saw This On Pinterest. Girl Went Crazy With The Smoothing Tool. Her Face Literally Looks Like A Sim To Me

Image source: reddit.com

#33 I Personally Hate The “Snatched Waist” Look. It Looks So Weird And Unneeded. We’re Humans Not Plastic Barbies, No Need For Unrealistic Expectations.

Image source: reddit.com

#34 Edited vs. Unedited

Image source: reddit.com

#35 At Least He Chose A One Colored Background

Image source: reddit.com

#36 That Dog Is Smooth As Hell

Image source: winegarbage

#37 Excuse Me What The F?

Image source: CatTheMemeGod

#38 Bruh…

Image source: reddit.com

#39 Another Gem From Aliexpress. Tiny Head Big Body

Image source: reddit.com

#40 When You Edit Dem Hips But Not Dat Shadow

Image source: reddit.com

#41 What “Natural” Looks Like Online vs. Irl

Image source: clrjhnn

#42 Recently

Image source: reddit.com

#43 He Likes Museum Enough To Photoshop Him In It But Not Enough To Be Really There ( I Think His Body Is Also Edited To Make Waist Smaller… But Not Sure)

Image source: reddit.com

#44 My Hairdresser Using Filters On My Hair, Setting Unrealistic Expectations.

Image source: reddit.com

#45 Skin Online vs. Skin Irl

Image source: clrjhnn

#46 Got Blocked Within 60 Seconds For Asking Why Her Left Hand Is So Small

Image source: reddit.com

#47 Like Two Different People

Image source: iamwooodyharrelson

#48 An Unconventional One

Image source: reddit.com

#49 Instagrammer’s Picture vs. Photographer’s Picture

Image source: reddit.com

#50 “Natural” Is Always Flawless Online

Image source: clrjhnn

#51 A Very Popular Cosplayer

Image source: reddit.com

#52 Okay But Why Does The Lolipop Be Like That?

Image source: reddit.com

#53 It Looks Like It Hurts To Exhale.. Someone Get Her Some Clothes That Fit!

Image source: reddit.com

