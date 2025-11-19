Beginner Friendly Waterfall Cup Acrylic Pour Painting ~ Easy Fluid Art

In this video, I’m creating a Beginner-Friendly Waterfall Cup Acrylic Pour Painting on a round canvas. The waterfall cup technique allows the colors to flow in soft, layered ribbons, like quiet currents moving under the surface. It’s simple, relaxing, and perfect if you’re just getting into fluid art or if you want to slow down and paint without pressure.
I worked with deep blues, natural earthy tones, and black to create a painting that feels like water meeting shadow, light traveling through depth.
If you’re new here: welcome.
If you’ve been here for a while: thank you for being part of this journey.
Let’s pour, breathe, and let the paint tell its own story.
I hope this brings you peace and a spark of inspiration.
Let the colors flow. 🎨💛
Many of you have reached out to me over the years asking where they can see my work in person and until now that has been a huge challenge.
Now I’m so glad to be able to tell you that some of my pieces are in the States! And you can see them and believe me they look so much better when they are close up and personal!
I’m so excited to be able to share them with you all – all of you who have followed and supported me. The ocean between the US and Europe has meant my work has stayed here and so many of you are there. But now I have the opportunity to share them with you.
They are in a local gallery not far from Philadelphia, in Bristol Pennsylvania, the Bristol Galleria.
The Galleria is open on weekends between 12 and 6, it is an intimate place with lovely work by resident artists and I am now one!
Please make a weekend outing if you are interested and let me know your thoughts when you have seen the pieces up close. I would love and value your comments!
Link to Bristol Art Galeria: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?…
