68 Instagram Vs. Reality Moments That Expose The Truth Behind The Glam

by

If you spend any time on social media, you’ve probably seen countless “perfect” pictures: flawless lashes, sculpted lips, and those picture-perfect backgrounds. Sure, sometimes they’re just a lucky shot, but more often than not, the photos are heavily edited…sometimes in ways that are a little…well, over the top.

Today, we dove into r/InstagramReality to bring you some of the best examples. This subreddit exposes the truth behind those too-good-to-be-true pics, showing how reality often doesn’t match the Instagram version. Keep scrolling, you might be surprised, amused, or even a little horrified.

#1 Nice Car And ..

No longer a human.

68 Instagram Vs. Reality Moments That Expose The Truth Behind The Glam

Image source: BrooklynFly

#2 She Claims She Has Good Genetics 🙄

68 Instagram Vs. Reality Moments That Expose The Truth Behind The Glam

Image source: VieleAud

#3 Girl There Ain’t No Way

68 Instagram Vs. Reality Moments That Expose The Truth Behind The Glam

Image source: travelator

As of October 2025, a staggering 6.04 billion people across the globe were online, that’s about 73 percent of the world’s population. Of those, 5.66 billion, or nearly 69 percent, were active on social media. Just imagine that: billions of people sharing, scrolling, liking, and commenting every single day. With so many people plugged in, the online world has become a massive stage where everyone wants to be seen, noticed, and remembered. Social media has turned into a mix of creativity, expression, and sometimes, pure chaos.

#4 Girl, That Filter Especially Those Edited On Lashes Got Me Wheezing 😭

I really don’t know if she famous or not as much as she likes to propound.

68 Instagram Vs. Reality Moments That Expose The Truth Behind The Glam

Image source: hornyspiritualist

#5 Woman In Her 40’s Desperately Trying To Be A Teenaged Boy

68 Instagram Vs. Reality Moments That Expose The Truth Behind The Glam

Image source: Hairy-Emu-7517

#6 Her Fans Will Say It’s The Lighting And Angles

68 Instagram Vs. Reality Moments That Expose The Truth Behind The Glam

Image source: Lenaiscool__

And with so many people posting, there’s no shortage of different types of users. Some share raw, unedited snapshots of their lives, while others prefer a touch of editing to “enhance” their posts. Then there are those who go full-on professional, crafting content like it’s straight out of a magazine. And of course, there are the over-the-top edits that make you do a double take, sometimes so absurd it’s hard not to call them out. The spectrum is endless, and it’s fascinating, messy, and often hilarious all at once.

#7 That Chin…

68 Instagram Vs. Reality Moments That Expose The Truth Behind The Glam

Image source: CreepazoidFitzsimons

#8 Ummmmmm

68 Instagram Vs. Reality Moments That Expose The Truth Behind The Glam

Image source: fiveton

#9 Reality Show Contestant Looks A Lil Different On Social Media

68 Instagram Vs. Reality Moments That Expose The Truth Behind The Glam

Image source: scarscar13

But with perfection seemingly expected online, how can anyone stay authentic while keeping up? To understand this better, we spoke with Ankita Chopra, a plus-size model with nearly 22,000 followers. She says, “Being authentically yourself is a choice. It’s not always easy, but it’s always worth it.” Ankita believes that true authenticity comes from sharing the real moments, the struggles, and the joys, without bending yourself to someone else’s standards.

#10 This Is The Worst One Yet

68 Instagram Vs. Reality Moments That Expose The Truth Behind The Glam

Image source: puremalana

#11 Her Friend Uploaded The Pics Before She Got A Chance To Edit Them

I swear these are not two different people.

68 Instagram Vs. Reality Moments That Expose The Truth Behind The Glam

Image source: Puzzleheaded_Wait962

#12 Her Photo vs. Her Live

68 Instagram Vs. Reality Moments That Expose The Truth Behind The Glam

Image source: claireclairey

“When I first started posting, it wasn’t strangers, it was people close to me who told me not to share my real self. ‘Try losing some weight,’ they’d say. ‘Maybe edit your double chin…there are apps and filters.’ It hurt,” Ankita recalls. But instead of giving in to that pressure, she made a conscious decision to stay true to herself. She knew that her story mattered and that there were countless other women facing the same judgment online.

#13 What’s Going On With Her Teef

It’s a unrecognizable singer…

68 Instagram Vs. Reality Moments That Expose The Truth Behind The Glam

Image source: Darcys_Tears

#14 Posted A Day Apart🥺

68 Instagram Vs. Reality Moments That Expose The Truth Behind The Glam

Image source: ForsakenContest8398

#15 Can’t Take The Filters Outside

68 Instagram Vs. Reality Moments That Expose The Truth Behind The Glam

Image source: kangalbabe2

“I didn’t want to put out a false image of myself. I wanted to show the world who I really am. I know other women out there were facing similar ridicule, and I wanted to be a voice for them. It’s okay to take your time. It’s okay to enjoy life, to dance, to embrace yourself, even if you’ve gained a few kilos. Confidence doesn’t come from perfection; it comes from self-acceptance.”

#16 Come On…

68 Instagram Vs. Reality Moments That Expose The Truth Behind The Glam

Image source: mangomelliii

#17 I Finally Found One In The Wild😃

68 Instagram Vs. Reality Moments That Expose The Truth Behind The Glam

Image source: teabaobuin

#18 This Is Getting Out Of Control!!

Idky people think they’re tricking people into believing that the filters are really them. Especially on Facebook where the people you’re friends with are typically people you’ve met IRL. This girl made a new Facebook and all the pics posted are insanely filtered. I had to go to her old fb to find an unfiltered pic.

68 Instagram Vs. Reality Moments That Expose The Truth Behind The Glam

Image source: Lumpy_Square_2365

Ankita has always prioritized transparency with her audience, and she believes that’s the key to connection. “I share the good, the bad, and the in-between. I don’t try to hide anything or fit a mold. That honesty is what resonates with people: it’s real, it’s relatable, and it builds trust.”

#19 They Haven’t Aged A Bit In 4 Years!

68 Instagram Vs. Reality Moments That Expose The Truth Behind The Glam

Image source: NurseToasty

#20 This Makes Me So Sad, She’s So Pretty But I Don’t Know How Anyone Could Think This Is Real

68 Instagram Vs. Reality Moments That Expose The Truth Behind The Glam

Image source: heyladswhatsup

#21 The Fact That All 3 Of These Photos Are From The Same Post, Yet The Editing Is So Vastly Different

68 Instagram Vs. Reality Moments That Expose The Truth Behind The Glam

Image source: slm81

Beyond sharing images, she uses her platform to have meaningful conversations. “I discuss real issues that women like me face, from body image to mental health, to everyday struggles. Social media isn’t just about likes or followers, it’s about connection, understanding, and sometimes even giving someone the courage to be themselves.”

#22 Randomly Found On Facebook

68 Instagram Vs. Reality Moments That Expose The Truth Behind The Glam

Image source: cornflakegirl87

#23 What Is This???

68 Instagram Vs. Reality Moments That Expose The Truth Behind The Glam

Image source: Amazing-Brick-4101

#24 The Audacity

68 Instagram Vs. Reality Moments That Expose The Truth Behind The Glam

Image source: litrlym1ne

In conclusion, Ankita beautifully wraps up why authenticity matters: “The world doesn’t need another filtered, photoshopped image. It needs real people, real stories, and real moments. Being yourself online isn’t always easy, but it’s powerful. It’s inspiring. And ultimately, it’s freeing.” Her journey reminds us that social media doesn’t have to be a perfection contest: it can be a space for truth, creativity, and genuine connection.

#25 She Decided To Stop Japanese-Fishing

68 Instagram Vs. Reality Moments That Expose The Truth Behind The Glam

Image source: Ok-Breakfast7186

#26 All Her Photos Are Like This. She’s 57

68 Instagram Vs. Reality Moments That Expose The Truth Behind The Glam

Image source: BrownBobbies

#27 TikTok vs. Fan Photo

68 Instagram Vs. Reality Moments That Expose The Truth Behind The Glam

Image source: Amazing-Brick-4101

These posts really highlight just how far some people go when it comes to editing their photos. From exaggerated filters to heavily retouched features, it can be hard to tell what’s real anymore. While some edits are harmless fun, others can create unrealistic expectations for beauty. It’s a reminder to take social media with a grain of salt and not compare ourselves to what we see online. Authenticity often gets lost in the pursuit of perfection. What do you think: are these edits harmless, or a bit too much?

#28 She Is Notoriously Known For Editing Her Ig Photos. Pic On The Right Is Last Weekend, Pic On The Left Is What She Posted Today

68 Instagram Vs. Reality Moments That Expose The Truth Behind The Glam

Image source: dietlasagna33

#29 Somethings Off

Popped up in my instagram feed a few times and i decided to check out the account because something looks extremely off putting about this like the editing and some people actually believed it wasn’t edited..? I’m not sure if the likes are botted or not but for me i think what throws me off is how incredibly small the nose is in comparison to the eyes and the nose looks extremely edited, and her eyes look like she extended the sclera to make them look a lot larger.

68 Instagram Vs. Reality Moments That Expose The Truth Behind The Glam

Image source: Important_Sleep_911

#30 Finally Found An Unfiltered Photo Of Her

I always knew her photos were filtered af, and have been super curious to figure out what she looks like. Finally saw her in a tagged photo (last photo attached).

68 Instagram Vs. Reality Moments That Expose The Truth Behind The Glam

Image source: Ill-Pin4500

#31 The Filters Temporarily Gave Up

68 Instagram Vs. Reality Moments That Expose The Truth Behind The Glam

Image source: ResolutionIsAlan

#32 Genuinely Did Not Recognize Her In This Video Until Her Filtered TikTok Video Was Played Over Top

Just why? She’s already pretty af unfiltered :(

68 Instagram Vs. Reality Moments That Expose The Truth Behind The Glam

Image source: SqueakyCheeseCurds48

#33 Instagram vs. Dating Show

68 Instagram Vs. Reality Moments That Expose The Truth Behind The Glam

Image source: superginseng

#34 Billionaire Princess, Surprised She Hasn’t Been Featured Yet

68 Instagram Vs. Reality Moments That Expose The Truth Behind The Glam

Image source: OppositeFrequent4905

#35 Ma’am You Are 54, You Are Fooling No-One

68 Instagram Vs. Reality Moments That Expose The Truth Behind The Glam

Image source: infantile-eloquence

#36 Reality vs. Instagram

68 Instagram Vs. Reality Moments That Expose The Truth Behind The Glam

Image source: CheeseToTheMacc

#37 This Famous Influencer

Their video vs what they look like.

68 Instagram Vs. Reality Moments That Expose The Truth Behind The Glam

Image source: Amyfrye5555

#38 This Woman Is In Her 60s

68 Instagram Vs. Reality Moments That Expose The Truth Behind The Glam

Image source: Princess_Coldheart

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Superstore
Under the Radar TV Show: NBC’s Superstore
3 min read
Jan, 19, 2016
Mini Recap — The Mentalist 2.09 “A Price Above Rubies”
3 min read
Dec, 11, 2009
Hey Pandas, What Are Some Of Your Pet Peeves About Stereotypes Inside The Lgbtq+ Community?
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Boss Falls Flat On His Face After Telling Employee To Clock Out For Every Second Away From Register
3 min read
Sep, 3, 2025
30 Of The Best “Did It Hurt?” Memes That Are Trending On Twitter
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
50 Celebrity Wedding Crashers Who Made The Couple’s Day Even More Unforgettable
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025