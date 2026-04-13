67 Wild Instagram Edits That Prove Some Folks Haven’t Seen A Real Human Face In Years (New Pics)

If there’s one rule on the internet, it’s that you can’t blindly believe what you see on it. And this applies to more than just news headlines—it also includes random people’s profiles on social media.
The subreddit ‘Instagram vs. Reality’ is full of proof that some of us over-edit our pictures to the point where they start losing their connection to the actual world. Here’s a list of examples its members collected to remind us to scroll mindfully and keep a healthy dose of skepticism.
#1 Catfish Final Boss
Image source: unthink_ble
#2 Wth Is Going On. How Is She Even Editing Like This
Image source: moltlimit
#3 I Present To You The Final Boss
Image source: HarryShake
#4 10 Feet Tall Babes X
Image source: undercovergloss
#5 That’s A Completely New Face
Image source: birdstheword44
#6 Ok, I Can’t Stop Laughing
Image source: MentallyInThe2000s
#7 Don’t Believe Everything You See
Image source: Helpful-Ad9732
#8 Mua Before And After
Image source: Helpful-Ad9732
#9 This Is Wild
Image source: [deleted]
#10 Keep It Subtle
Image source: [deleted]
#11 You Know, It Just Gets To A Point…
Image source: GripBayless
#12 She’s Writes Daily About How Natural Beauty Is The Best And Shames Other Women
Image source: SparklyCookiess
#13 Heavy Photoshopping
A Finnish C.. Maybe D-list “celebrity”. Was in the headlines years ago, now simply can not accept her aging (and weight gain).
Image source: Groundbreaking_Boat8
#14 I Don’t Even Understand What The Point Is
Image source: pocketcoochie
#15 Instagram Post Versus Live Stream
Image source: prettylilcorpse
#16 What In The World
Image source: Slippery__Slope__
#17 It Getting Worse
Image source: MissKellieUk
#18 Post vs. Tagged Video
Image source: No_Accident_8719
#19 Famous Immigration Lawyer On TikTok
Image source: Alex-Alb
#20 Stumbled Upon This On Instagram…
Image source: LaCartera_
#21 Posted vs. Friend’s
Image source: Overall_Sandwich_848
#22 “Ummm… What Did You Do To My Face..?”
Image source: Caitlyn_Grace
#23 Always Shooketh When I Get A Glimpse Of Her On TV (Compared To Her Insta)
Image source: milkshake-please
#24 An Embarrassment That Can’t Be Topped
Image source: Sunshine___State
#25 Photo Versus A Screenshot From A Video
Image source: AquatardLMD
#26 Hands Don’t Lie
Image source: FrostyMcButts
#27 Build-A-Body Scammers
Image source: Lopsided-Ad3377
#28 South Korea Using Slimming & Muscle Filters On “Live” Television. So Cooked
Image source: Suspicious_Mix7087
#29 Holy Hips
Image source: Juby_
#30 This Is Crazy!
Image source: mermaid-garden
#31 Posted vs. Posted… I Guess She Didn’t Think It Was Noticeable
Image source: keroppikeeby
#32 When The Filter Slips
Image source: [deleted]
#33 🤔
Image source: mushroomlean
#34 The Audacity
Image source: wuirkytee
#35 Was This Person Posted Here Before? I Can’t Stop Laughing 😭
Image source: FrameNo7271
#36 Lady Galadriel Jumpscare At The End
Image source: miyog
#37 Profile vs. Tagged
Image source: Lemonjello23
#38 She Claims She Does Not Use Filters…. Really????
Image source: JavaJunkie999
#39 Today On Left. A Few Months Ago On Right. She Identifies As A Woman So This Is No Hate Relating To Gender Identity
Image source: Hairy-Emu-7517
#40 Found This Gem, While Scrolling, Today
Image source: pinkSapphireshimmer
#41 This Repeat Offender!!!
Image source: Amyfrye5555
#42 I Expect To See A Bit Of Filtering On Dating Apps But This Is Insane
Image source: thesw88
#43 This Influencer Really Grinds My Gears As A Fellow Biker Girl 🤨🤔
Image source: EnatforLife
#44 Anyone Else Feel Like This Is A Form Of Dysphoria
I genuinely can’t tell if the people who post these genuinely believe they look the way they edit themselves to be. I have a family member who SWEARS she doesn’t edit their photos when it’s painfully obvious. The yell until they are purple in the face that they don’t edit their photos and I fear they genuinely don’t know what they look like….
It’s posts like this where you can literally see the outline of their body before the edits in a hazy shadow. It’s genuinely disturbing.
Image source: astra-death
#45 The Irony Of Her Posting This Comment
Image source: Optimal_Ad_9448
#46 This “Body Positive” Influencer Doesn’t Look Like Her Photos On TV
Image source: BoxMother7273
#47 Unrecognizable
Image source: mikspiks
#48 People Were Actually Convinced This Was Real
Image source: pinkSapphireshimmer
#49 Saw This On A Facebook Page Today
Image source: caffekona
#50 What She Posted vs. The Video
Image source: HarryShake
#51 Found This On TikTok, Definitely Normal Human Proportions
Image source: Adept_Hospital4022
#52 Hourglass Core
Image source: purplepillow_
#53 Ultimate Hand To Torso Ratio
Image source: byebyetum
#54 Saw This On Facebook
Image source: bippity-boppity-b00
#55 55 Year Old Singer From My Country
Image source: ConclusionOk2633
#56 Bro Is Back Again
Image source: Ferelden770
#57 Please Stop
Image source: Vennaz
#58 Would You Say This Is Subtle Editing?
Image source: [deleted]
#59 Everyone In The Comments Is Saying They Wish They Looked Like Her And Wish They Could Afford Surgery
This looks like scary lordosis, the face has the classic filter effect, it’s not often surgeries are THIS advanced (and successful), and idk I’m just disappointed people actually think this is real.
Image source: PreviousSpeech5590
#60 I’m Just Gonna Leave This Here…
Image source: catducette
#61 Finally Contributing. Long Time Lurker. Saw This One In The Wild. All Her Followers Believe This Is Real
Image source: alasw0eisme
#62 What She Posted On Instagram vs. The Youtube Video
Image source: SheHateMe_
#63 🤦♀️
Image source: pinkSapphireshimmer
#64 No One Can Tell
Image source: emozombies
#65 These Ads
Image source: girlboss93
#66 Found In The Wild
Image source: floatygreenthing
#67 What In The
Image source: [deleted]
Follow Us