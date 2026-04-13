67 Wild Instagram Edits That Prove Some Folks Haven’t Seen A Real Human Face In Years (New Pics)

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If there’s one rule on the internet, it’s that you can’t blindly believe what you see on it. And this applies to more than just news headlines—it also includes random people’s profiles on social media.

The subreddit ‘Instagram vs. Reality’ is full of proof that some of us over-edit our pictures to the point where they start losing their connection to the actual world. Here’s a list of examples its members collected to remind us to scroll mindfully and keep a healthy dose of skepticism.

#1 Catfish Final Boss

67 Wild Instagram Edits That Prove Some Folks Haven’t Seen A Real Human Face In Years (New Pics)

Image source: unthink_ble

#2 Wth Is Going On. How Is She Even Editing Like This

67 Wild Instagram Edits That Prove Some Folks Haven’t Seen A Real Human Face In Years (New Pics)

Image source: moltlimit

#3 I Present To You The Final Boss

67 Wild Instagram Edits That Prove Some Folks Haven’t Seen A Real Human Face In Years (New Pics)

Image source: HarryShake

#4 10 Feet Tall Babes X

67 Wild Instagram Edits That Prove Some Folks Haven’t Seen A Real Human Face In Years (New Pics)

Image source: undercovergloss

#5 That’s A Completely New Face

67 Wild Instagram Edits That Prove Some Folks Haven’t Seen A Real Human Face In Years (New Pics)

Image source: birdstheword44

#6 Ok, I Can’t Stop Laughing

67 Wild Instagram Edits That Prove Some Folks Haven’t Seen A Real Human Face In Years (New Pics)

Image source: MentallyInThe2000s

#7 Don’t Believe Everything You See

67 Wild Instagram Edits That Prove Some Folks Haven’t Seen A Real Human Face In Years (New Pics)

Image source: Helpful-Ad9732

#8 Mua Before And After

67 Wild Instagram Edits That Prove Some Folks Haven’t Seen A Real Human Face In Years (New Pics)

Image source: Helpful-Ad9732

#9 This Is Wild

67 Wild Instagram Edits That Prove Some Folks Haven’t Seen A Real Human Face In Years (New Pics)

Image source: [deleted]

#10 Keep It Subtle

67 Wild Instagram Edits That Prove Some Folks Haven’t Seen A Real Human Face In Years (New Pics)

Image source: [deleted]

#11 You Know, It Just Gets To A Point…

67 Wild Instagram Edits That Prove Some Folks Haven’t Seen A Real Human Face In Years (New Pics)

Image source: GripBayless

#12 She’s Writes Daily About How Natural Beauty Is The Best And Shames Other Women

67 Wild Instagram Edits That Prove Some Folks Haven’t Seen A Real Human Face In Years (New Pics)

Image source: SparklyCookiess

#13 Heavy Photoshopping

A Finnish C.. Maybe D-list “celebrity”. Was in the headlines years ago, now simply can not accept her aging (and weight gain).

67 Wild Instagram Edits That Prove Some Folks Haven’t Seen A Real Human Face In Years (New Pics)

Image source: Groundbreaking_Boat8

#14 I Don’t Even Understand What The Point Is

67 Wild Instagram Edits That Prove Some Folks Haven’t Seen A Real Human Face In Years (New Pics)

Image source: pocketcoochie

#15 Instagram Post Versus Live Stream

67 Wild Instagram Edits That Prove Some Folks Haven’t Seen A Real Human Face In Years (New Pics)

Image source: prettylilcorpse

#16 What In The World

67 Wild Instagram Edits That Prove Some Folks Haven’t Seen A Real Human Face In Years (New Pics)

Image source: Slippery__Slope__

#17 It Getting Worse

67 Wild Instagram Edits That Prove Some Folks Haven’t Seen A Real Human Face In Years (New Pics)

Image source: MissKellieUk

#18 Post vs. Tagged Video

67 Wild Instagram Edits That Prove Some Folks Haven’t Seen A Real Human Face In Years (New Pics)

Image source: No_Accident_8719

#19 Famous Immigration Lawyer On TikTok

67 Wild Instagram Edits That Prove Some Folks Haven’t Seen A Real Human Face In Years (New Pics)

Image source: Alex-Alb

#20 Stumbled Upon This On Instagram…

67 Wild Instagram Edits That Prove Some Folks Haven’t Seen A Real Human Face In Years (New Pics)

Image source: LaCartera_

#21 Posted vs. Friend’s

67 Wild Instagram Edits That Prove Some Folks Haven’t Seen A Real Human Face In Years (New Pics)

Image source: Overall_Sandwich_848

#22 “Ummm… What Did You Do To My Face..?”

67 Wild Instagram Edits That Prove Some Folks Haven’t Seen A Real Human Face In Years (New Pics)

Image source: Caitlyn_Grace

#23 Always Shooketh When I Get A Glimpse Of Her On TV (Compared To Her Insta)

67 Wild Instagram Edits That Prove Some Folks Haven’t Seen A Real Human Face In Years (New Pics)

Image source: milkshake-please

#24 An Embarrassment That Can’t Be Topped

67 Wild Instagram Edits That Prove Some Folks Haven’t Seen A Real Human Face In Years (New Pics)

Image source: Sunshine___State

#25 Photo Versus A Screenshot From A Video

67 Wild Instagram Edits That Prove Some Folks Haven’t Seen A Real Human Face In Years (New Pics)

Image source: AquatardLMD

#26 Hands Don’t Lie

67 Wild Instagram Edits That Prove Some Folks Haven’t Seen A Real Human Face In Years (New Pics)

Image source: FrostyMcButts

#27 Build-A-Body Scammers

67 Wild Instagram Edits That Prove Some Folks Haven’t Seen A Real Human Face In Years (New Pics)

Image source: Lopsided-Ad3377

#28 South Korea Using Slimming & Muscle Filters On “Live” Television. So Cooked

67 Wild Instagram Edits That Prove Some Folks Haven’t Seen A Real Human Face In Years (New Pics)

Image source: Suspicious_Mix7087

#29 Holy Hips

67 Wild Instagram Edits That Prove Some Folks Haven’t Seen A Real Human Face In Years (New Pics)

Image source: Juby_

#30 This Is Crazy!

67 Wild Instagram Edits That Prove Some Folks Haven’t Seen A Real Human Face In Years (New Pics)

Image source: mermaid-garden

#31 Posted vs. Posted… I Guess She Didn’t Think It Was Noticeable

67 Wild Instagram Edits That Prove Some Folks Haven’t Seen A Real Human Face In Years (New Pics)

Image source: keroppikeeby

#32 When The Filter Slips

67 Wild Instagram Edits That Prove Some Folks Haven’t Seen A Real Human Face In Years (New Pics)

Image source: [deleted]

#33 🤔

67 Wild Instagram Edits That Prove Some Folks Haven’t Seen A Real Human Face In Years (New Pics)

Image source: mushroomlean

#34 The Audacity

67 Wild Instagram Edits That Prove Some Folks Haven’t Seen A Real Human Face In Years (New Pics)

Image source: wuirkytee

#35 Was This Person Posted Here Before? I Can’t Stop Laughing 😭

67 Wild Instagram Edits That Prove Some Folks Haven’t Seen A Real Human Face In Years (New Pics)

Image source: FrameNo7271

#36 Lady Galadriel Jumpscare At The End

67 Wild Instagram Edits That Prove Some Folks Haven’t Seen A Real Human Face In Years (New Pics)

Image source: miyog

#37 Profile vs. Tagged

67 Wild Instagram Edits That Prove Some Folks Haven’t Seen A Real Human Face In Years (New Pics)

Image source: Lemonjello23

#38 She Claims She Does Not Use Filters…. Really????

67 Wild Instagram Edits That Prove Some Folks Haven’t Seen A Real Human Face In Years (New Pics)

Image source: JavaJunkie999

#39 Today On Left. A Few Months Ago On Right. She Identifies As A Woman So This Is No Hate Relating To Gender Identity

67 Wild Instagram Edits That Prove Some Folks Haven’t Seen A Real Human Face In Years (New Pics)

Image source: Hairy-Emu-7517

#40 Found This Gem, While Scrolling, Today

67 Wild Instagram Edits That Prove Some Folks Haven’t Seen A Real Human Face In Years (New Pics)

Image source: pinkSapphireshimmer

#41 This Repeat Offender!!!

67 Wild Instagram Edits That Prove Some Folks Haven’t Seen A Real Human Face In Years (New Pics)

Image source: Amyfrye5555

#42 I Expect To See A Bit Of Filtering On Dating Apps But This Is Insane

67 Wild Instagram Edits That Prove Some Folks Haven’t Seen A Real Human Face In Years (New Pics)

Image source: thesw88

#43 This Influencer Really Grinds My Gears As A Fellow Biker Girl 🤨🤔

67 Wild Instagram Edits That Prove Some Folks Haven’t Seen A Real Human Face In Years (New Pics)

Image source: EnatforLife

#44 Anyone Else Feel Like This Is A Form Of Dysphoria

I genuinely can’t tell if the people who post these genuinely believe they look the way they edit themselves to be. I have a family member who SWEARS she doesn’t edit their photos when it’s painfully obvious. The yell until they are purple in the face that they don’t edit their photos and I fear they genuinely don’t know what they look like….

It’s posts like this where you can literally see the outline of their body before the edits in a hazy shadow. It’s genuinely disturbing.

67 Wild Instagram Edits That Prove Some Folks Haven’t Seen A Real Human Face In Years (New Pics)

Image source: astra-death

#45 The Irony Of Her Posting This Comment

67 Wild Instagram Edits That Prove Some Folks Haven’t Seen A Real Human Face In Years (New Pics)

Image source: Optimal_Ad_9448

#46 This “Body Positive” Influencer Doesn’t Look Like Her Photos On TV

67 Wild Instagram Edits That Prove Some Folks Haven’t Seen A Real Human Face In Years (New Pics)

Image source: BoxMother7273

#47 Unrecognizable

67 Wild Instagram Edits That Prove Some Folks Haven’t Seen A Real Human Face In Years (New Pics)

Image source: mikspiks

#48 People Were Actually Convinced This Was Real

67 Wild Instagram Edits That Prove Some Folks Haven’t Seen A Real Human Face In Years (New Pics)

Image source: pinkSapphireshimmer

#49 Saw This On A Facebook Page Today

67 Wild Instagram Edits That Prove Some Folks Haven’t Seen A Real Human Face In Years (New Pics)

Image source: caffekona

#50 What She Posted vs. The Video

67 Wild Instagram Edits That Prove Some Folks Haven’t Seen A Real Human Face In Years (New Pics)

Image source: HarryShake

#51 Found This On TikTok, Definitely Normal Human Proportions

67 Wild Instagram Edits That Prove Some Folks Haven’t Seen A Real Human Face In Years (New Pics)

Image source: Adept_Hospital4022

#52 Hourglass Core

67 Wild Instagram Edits That Prove Some Folks Haven’t Seen A Real Human Face In Years (New Pics)

Image source: purplepillow_

#53 Ultimate Hand To Torso Ratio

67 Wild Instagram Edits That Prove Some Folks Haven’t Seen A Real Human Face In Years (New Pics)

Image source: byebyetum

#54 Saw This On Facebook

67 Wild Instagram Edits That Prove Some Folks Haven’t Seen A Real Human Face In Years (New Pics)

Image source: bippity-boppity-b00

#55 55 Year Old Singer From My Country

67 Wild Instagram Edits That Prove Some Folks Haven’t Seen A Real Human Face In Years (New Pics)

Image source: ConclusionOk2633

#56 Bro Is Back Again

67 Wild Instagram Edits That Prove Some Folks Haven’t Seen A Real Human Face In Years (New Pics)

Image source: Ferelden770

#57 Please Stop

67 Wild Instagram Edits That Prove Some Folks Haven’t Seen A Real Human Face In Years (New Pics)

Image source: Vennaz

#58 Would You Say This Is Subtle Editing?

67 Wild Instagram Edits That Prove Some Folks Haven’t Seen A Real Human Face In Years (New Pics)

Image source: [deleted]

#59 Everyone In The Comments Is Saying They Wish They Looked Like Her And Wish They Could Afford Surgery

This looks like scary lordosis, the face has the classic filter effect, it’s not often surgeries are THIS advanced (and successful), and idk I’m just disappointed people actually think this is real.

67 Wild Instagram Edits That Prove Some Folks Haven’t Seen A Real Human Face In Years (New Pics)

Image source: PreviousSpeech5590

#60 I’m Just Gonna Leave This Here…

67 Wild Instagram Edits That Prove Some Folks Haven’t Seen A Real Human Face In Years (New Pics)

Image source: catducette

#61 Finally Contributing. Long Time Lurker. Saw This One In The Wild. All Her Followers Believe This Is Real

67 Wild Instagram Edits That Prove Some Folks Haven’t Seen A Real Human Face In Years (New Pics)

Image source: alasw0eisme

#62 What She Posted On Instagram vs. The Youtube Video

67 Wild Instagram Edits That Prove Some Folks Haven’t Seen A Real Human Face In Years (New Pics)

Image source: SheHateMe_

#63 🤦‍♀️

67 Wild Instagram Edits That Prove Some Folks Haven’t Seen A Real Human Face In Years (New Pics)

Image source: pinkSapphireshimmer

#64 No One Can Tell

67 Wild Instagram Edits That Prove Some Folks Haven’t Seen A Real Human Face In Years (New Pics)

Image source: emozombies

#65 These Ads

67 Wild Instagram Edits That Prove Some Folks Haven’t Seen A Real Human Face In Years (New Pics)

Image source: girlboss93

#66 Found In The Wild

67 Wild Instagram Edits That Prove Some Folks Haven’t Seen A Real Human Face In Years (New Pics)

Image source: floatygreenthing

#67 What In The

67 Wild Instagram Edits That Prove Some Folks Haven’t Seen A Real Human Face In Years (New Pics)

Image source: [deleted]

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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