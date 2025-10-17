“The Room Went Silent”: Woman Kicks Out BF’s Female Friend For Her Inappropriate Halloween Costume

Halloween isn’t just for kids. People find plenty of ways to enjoy it even after they lose all of their baby teeth. Like house parties! Fun, right? Well, not if your “friend” wants to get in on your couple’s costume just to get closer to your partner. And no, I’m not talking about a rom-com. This is what happened to Reddit user Cryingtotswift. So she decided to tell her story online and ask the internet if she was a jerk for making a scene and kicking this girl out.
Halloween parties give adults a chance to step away from their serious routines and have some fun
But this woman had to kick a guest out of her party for showing up in an inappropriate costume
The woman’s suspicions turned out to be pretty legitimate
Bored Panda got in touch with Cryingtotswift and she was kind enough to give a few more details. “Short story: he was cheating with Agatha (and many other girls). In my update, I said she had recently found out she was pregnant. That turned out to be a lie. She was just trying to get him to leave me, hence why she dressed as a pumpkin for the party. He did get one of the other girls pregnant though, I don’t know how that ended up for them.”
“I was broken after I found out about his cheating. He was the one person who I thought truly loved me,” she added. “I had absolutely no suspicions about it. I’m doing well though! It’s been over a year, and I’ve been seeing someone new. Nothing official yet, but I don’t think I’ll be doing another couple’s costume ever again.”
The origins of her costume idea were strangely prophetic
As far as couple’s costumes are concerned, OP’s plan made a lot of sense. A bit cheeky and creative, and the pumpkin is the perfect look for Halloween. The line “Peter, Peter, pumpkin eater” comes from an old nursery rhyme. While in some form, it’s likely older, the first version that was written down dates back to 1797.
The rest of the rhyme paints a slightly bleaker picture that, unfortunately, works quite well with the update OP shared after the main story, which can be found below. The full verse goes like this:
“Peter, Peter pumpkin eater,
Had a wife but couldn’t keep her;
He put her in a pumpkin shell
And there he kept her very well.”
While the roles were slightly reversed, the rhyme does appear to be a bit prophetic to OP’s plight. In general, this rhyme seems to be cursed when it comes to relationships. A predecessor to “Peter, Peter, pumpkin eater,” is the “Eeper Weeper” nursery rhyme. Even darker than the previous example, it goes like this:
“Eeper Weeper, chimney sweeper,
Had a wife but couldn’t keep her.
Had another, didn’t love her,
Up the chimney he did shove her.”
It’s not surprising to see a cheater fail to own up to their behavior
At this point, it’s important to remember that even the recent past had a very different take on what may or may not have been suitable for children. Either way, the callous and uncaring nature of the male “hero” of each version isn’t too far from what OP’s boyfriend actually acted like in the long run. Fate has a funny way of playing games with us, it seems.
As OP shared in the update (found below), and as some guessed simply from “Agatha’s” behavior, the BF was not being completely honest. Research into infidelity is limited, as most cheaters don’t exactly enjoy sitting down with scientists and spilling their guts, so to speak.
As most manipulators do, cheaters tend to deflect and find scapegoats for their behavior. People will blame sexual and/or emotional dissatisfaction, as if cheating is the best response over trying to fix the relationship or simply breaking up.
Most readers thought something was off about “Agatha”
Later, OP shared an update
Image credits: cryingtotswift
Readers thought OP had dodged a bullet
