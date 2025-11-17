36 Times Americans And Europeans Roasted The Hell Out Of Each Other And Ended Up Online

As a society—doesn’t matter which one—we’re past calling each other idiots or other simple, mono-to-duo-syllabic insults. And that’s for the best.

Because when you start elevating the level of the insult, making it complex, witty, or outright comedic with a good roast taste, it’s no longer acting upon an impulse of hate. No… It’s an exercise in creativity that involves knowing no boundaries.

And while this is not a rule, nor a statistic, equating someone’s lack of skill or cranial aptitude to a meteorological phenomenon might just crack them up to a degree where they couldn’t even be mad at you. And then you’d hug and forget why you were even arguing in the first place.

Now, apply that same logic between Americans and Europeans. This is that story.

We’ve also contacted Dr. Jeffrey Rubin, psychologist, author, and the man behind the From Insult To Respect blog, to discuss insults.

#1 On Measuring

36 Times Americans And Europeans Roasted The Hell Out Of Each Other And Ended Up Online

Image source: adhdheater

#2 USA! USA! We’re Number 1… Except When It Comes To Medical Expenses

36 Times Americans And Europeans Roasted The Hell Out Of Each Other And Ended Up Online

Image source: Iangator

#3 Time

36 Times Americans And Europeans Roasted The Hell Out Of Each Other And Ended Up Online

Image source: source

#4 Rome

36 Times Americans And Europeans Roasted The Hell Out Of Each Other And Ended Up Online

#5 *European Confusion*

36 Times Americans And Europeans Roasted The Hell Out Of Each Other And Ended Up Online

Image source: bankruptcydeclared

#6 Americans

36 Times Americans And Europeans Roasted The Hell Out Of Each Other And Ended Up Online

Image source: reddit.com

#7 The English Language Can Be Tricky

36 Times Americans And Europeans Roasted The Hell Out Of Each Other And Ended Up Online

Image source: Pazluz

#8 Damn. I Always Thought England Was Made Up To Scare The French

36 Times Americans And Europeans Roasted The Hell Out Of Each Other And Ended Up Online

Image source: reddit.com

#9 America Is The Reason You Have Cars

36 Times Americans And Europeans Roasted The Hell Out Of Each Other And Ended Up Online

Image source: Qeryk

#10 American vs. European Homes

36 Times Americans And Europeans Roasted The Hell Out Of Each Other And Ended Up Online

Image source: _thisisforreddit

#11 Education

36 Times Americans And Europeans Roasted The Hell Out Of Each Other And Ended Up Online

#12 Cotton Candy

36 Times Americans And Europeans Roasted The Hell Out Of Each Other And Ended Up Online

Image source: reddit.com

#13 Education

36 Times Americans And Europeans Roasted The Hell Out Of Each Other And Ended Up Online

#14 Dumb Europeans

36 Times Americans And Europeans Roasted The Hell Out Of Each Other And Ended Up Online

Image source: SnailsWithWings

#15 When You Try To Roast Europe For Not Being Knowledgeable Enough About Coffee, But Europe Has A Reverse Uno Card Up Its Sleeve

36 Times Americans And Europeans Roasted The Hell Out Of Each Other And Ended Up Online

Image source: AI_bloomwow

#16 French

36 Times Americans And Europeans Roasted The Hell Out Of Each Other And Ended Up Online

Image source: VeryBadLlama

#17 Celsius

36 Times Americans And Europeans Roasted The Hell Out Of Each Other And Ended Up Online

Image source: zarryfooksquad

#18 Americans, Please Confirm

36 Times Americans And Europeans Roasted The Hell Out Of Each Other And Ended Up Online

Image source: cestrumnocturnum

#19 Silly Americans And Their Weird Lingo Amirite?

36 Times Americans And Europeans Roasted The Hell Out Of Each Other And Ended Up Online

Image source: WhyDoIExistXD

#20 Americans On The Internet Always Think Everyone Else Is American

36 Times Americans And Europeans Roasted The Hell Out Of Each Other And Ended Up Online

Image source: enbydemon

#21 Hmmmmmmm

36 Times Americans And Europeans Roasted The Hell Out Of Each Other And Ended Up Online

Image source: Classic-CJ

#22 Long Distance Rivalry

36 Times Americans And Europeans Roasted The Hell Out Of Each Other And Ended Up Online

Image source: JurassicParker922

#23 Confused Non Americans

36 Times Americans And Europeans Roasted The Hell Out Of Each Other And Ended Up Online

Image source: sad_eukaryotic_cell

#24 Healthcare

36 Times Americans And Europeans Roasted The Hell Out Of Each Other And Ended Up Online

Image source: runawayrogue

#25 Europeans Try To Come Up With An Original Joke Challenge (Impossible)

36 Times Americans And Europeans Roasted The Hell Out Of Each Other And Ended Up Online

Image source: StylophoneDestroyer

#26 “At Least American Toilets Aren’t Just Holes In The Ground”

36 Times Americans And Europeans Roasted The Hell Out Of Each Other And Ended Up Online

Image source: RogueArtemis

#27 Americans Are Asleep, Let’s Mock Their Accents

36 Times Americans And Europeans Roasted The Hell Out Of Each Other And Ended Up Online

Image source: Pearlspear

#28 Do Europeans Have A Spice Rack?

36 Times Americans And Europeans Roasted The Hell Out Of Each Other And Ended Up Online

Image source: Ajdoom

#29 Celsius

36 Times Americans And Europeans Roasted The Hell Out Of Each Other And Ended Up Online

Image source: source

#30 S’mores And The Great British Bake Off

36 Times Americans And Europeans Roasted The Hell Out Of Each Other And Ended Up Online

Image source: JKUAN108

#31 I Saw A Map That Compared Texas To Europe And I Didn’t Know That Texas Was So F**king Large

36 Times Americans And Europeans Roasted The Hell Out Of Each Other And Ended Up Online

Image source: ExpertAccident

#32 American Television According To Europeans

36 Times Americans And Europeans Roasted The Hell Out Of Each Other And Ended Up Online

Image source: Derpiderp

#33 Someone: “American’s Aren’t Uneducated!” Americans:

36 Times Americans And Europeans Roasted The Hell Out Of Each Other And Ended Up Online

Image source: ReasyRandom

#34 After All The Years Of British People Saying Americans Don’t Know Anything

36 Times Americans And Europeans Roasted The Hell Out Of Each Other And Ended Up Online

Image source: godric420

#35 Americans

36 Times Americans And Europeans Roasted The Hell Out Of Each Other And Ended Up Online

Image source: Mettcollsuss

#36 Football

36 Times Americans And Europeans Roasted The Hell Out Of Each Other And Ended Up Online

Image source: lord_braleigh

