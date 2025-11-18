Hey Pandas, What Is The Weirdest Way They Spelled Your Name? (Closed)

In my case, I have two surnames, and people merge them, for some reason.
#1
It’s amazing how many people spell my name July.
#2
My maiden name baffled people. If they could spell it they couldn’t pronounce it. If they could pronounce it they couldn’t spell it. It’s not common and it’s German but it’s only 5 letters. As for my first name it used to get spelled with a Y at the end instead of IE. To use the Y makes it a boy’s name.
#3
well, not my name, but my surname. instead of “p”, they wrote “v” or “c” lmao
#4
my name is spelt with an ‘r’ when there is no ‘r.’ they also spell my last name with two ‘L’s not one. People pronounce my name wrong and sends my class into a flurry of giggles.
